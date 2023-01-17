ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 11

Paul Hansen
4d ago

I think we should have one huge chicken farm dead center of the USA. and ship them all over the country on battery powered trucks.

Reply(3)
2
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Freshwater fish may impact your health, new study reports.

SALT LAKE CITY — A new study has found that freshwater fish can be more dangerous to your health than you think. The Utah Division of Wildlife reports that Utah’s statewide fishing participating is around 20%, approximately 600,000 people. But the problem is, consuming freshwater fish can actually...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

What do experts say about tree thinning as a drought solution?

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the state's leading experts on hydrology and snowpack said "trees are the enemy" — conifers that is — as Utah's forested acres become overcrowded with millions of trees that need attention. Randy Julander, who was the Utah Snow Survey supervisor for...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah startup Errand sees high demand during winter

LEHI, Utah — Errand, a new Utah startup created by Brigham Young University graduates, is seeing an uptick in business because of the winter weather. Errand’s customers are logging in to have other people do their shopping, drop-offs, and pickups for them. The co-founders said it’s because, a lot of the time, people would rather not leave the house for a number of reasons.
UTAH STATE
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Utah You Need to Visit (2023)

The Beehive State is famous for its unique natural landscapes; rugged stonescapes of pastel-colored rock and azure blue skies, ski resorts of pristine white that people flock to with the snow, the white-edged expanse of Great Salt Lake. The beautiful small towns in Utah are the best places to really...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utahns are beating the cold in luxury vacation homes for a fraction of the price

This story is sponsored by Ember. Have you met the Joneses? Of course you have, they're everywhere. They're your neighbors or friends who seem to have it all. Their homes are decorated perfectly, always on trend with the latest and greatest. Their kids are the captains of every team, have the perfect ACT scores, and win all the National Scholar awards. The Joneses even have that little designer dog, perfectly bred to not bark, shed, or poop.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

5 Things Southern Utahn’s Want To Inject Into Their Veins

Full disclosure... I don't understand the "Dirty Sodas." It's just normal soda with coconut mixed in... But SOUTHERN UTAHN'S LOVE IT!! You have a lot of places to choose from to get your Dirty Diet Coke: Swig, Fiiz, Splash, Quench It!, Pop!, Slurps Up, The Soda Nerd, and Thirst. I think we need ANOTHER place. Who wants to invest?
UTAH STATE
Blogging Time

How Biden's Infrastructure Law Will Affect Utah

Utah is poised to receive $22 million as part of various water-related projects in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.The Deseret News reported in December that this money will be used to “to boost climate resilience as the drought continues to grip the West.” This will be in the form of updating various water infrastructure projects, such as a water supply tunnel which supplies almost 700,000 people.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Why 2023 is a great time to buy a new home in Utah

Tired of paying rent? Thanks to this signature selection of models by Ivory Homes, your search just got a whole lot easier. Why 2023 is a great time to buy a new home in Utah. Tired of paying rent? Thanks to this signature selection of models by Ivory Homes, your search just got a whole lot easier.
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Utah is having its best winter in nearly 20 years

Commuters traveling through Parleys Canyons, skiers taking advantage of fresh powder at area resorts and officials working at the state level are all in agreement: Utah is having an exceptional winter. There are historic and record-breaking snowpack conditions across the state, which have contributed to making this season one of...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

QUIZ: Are these unusual Utah laws real or fake?

This story is sponsored by Minky Couture. With the 2023 Utah legislative session underway, you'll probably hear a lot about potential laws for Beehive State citizens. In fact, there are dozens drafted up for this year's house and senate to vote on, according to Utah.gov. Though you'll certainly read and...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Many Utah animal shelters are at capacity

SALT LAKE CITY — Many animal shelters in Utah are running over capacity right now as the number of people looking to adopt has dropped drastically. Inflation and other factors may be contributing but it’s hard to say exactly what is happening right now. The Humane Society has...
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Utah’s Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

Utah's Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine. In the United States, the month of January can either be characterized by pleasant warmth or freezing temperatures depending on the state in question and its weather history. When it comes to the State of Utah, the climate of the 13th largest US state is popular among people who ski and enjoy spending time outdoors. It is not unusual for professional tourists, skiers, and snowboarders to travel down to Utah during the winter season to enjoy recreational activities. That’s because of how cold it gets in the state. If you have ever been curious about Utah’s weather and the coldest January on record in Utah, this article explores the subject and a few other interesting facts about weather extremes in the state.
UTAH STATE
kuer.org

VIDEO & TRANSCRIPT: Gov. Cox’s 2023 Utah State of the State Address

Gov. Spencer Cox delivered his annual State of the State Address to the Utah Legislature on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. His speech focused heavily on the future of the state, embodied in its children. Lawmakers brought their child, a grandchild, a niece or nephew to the chamber to join the audience.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy