A star linebacker out of the Pac-12 has chosen to transfer to LSU over Alabama
Former Oregon State inside linebacker Omar Speights transferred to LSU, The Advocate has learned. Speights, who will be a senior next season, filled the team’s biggest remaining need. Speights has one more year of eligibility and could start right away. He’ll join the team this spring. Speights chose LSU...
Nate Oats wants team to ignore ‘idiots’, potential taunts after Darius Miles arrest
Alabama men’s basketball already had a growing target on its back as a top-five team in the country, and Sunday’s arrest of bench player Darius Miles for capital murder could provide fodder for opposing fans to try to rattle the players that remain on the team. Nate Oats...
Position-by-position breakdown of Alabama 2023 roster after transfer portal window closes
Alabama’s 2023 roster is mostly set. Two significant deadlines passed this week to help solidify the Tide’s roster: Monday was the final day underclassmen could enter the 2023 NFL draft, and Wednesday was the final day of the NCAA’s 45-day window for undergraduates to enter the transfer portal.
College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral
It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus. This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
2 Chainz will headline the Battle of the Bands halftime show in Montgomery
As if we needed another reason to get excited about the Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), Alabama State University (ASU) alumni 2 Chainz will take the stage during the halftime show on Saturday, February 18. Keep reading for all the deets. Paying it forward. Multi-platinum Grammy winning hip hop...
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon
Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
2 Chainz Announced as Honda’s Battle of the Bands Halftime Show Performer
For the live return of Honda’s Battle of the Bands (HBOB) Invitational Showcase, GRAMMY Award-winning Hip Hop artist and HBCU alumni 2 Chainz is headlining the live halftime show performance on February 18 at Alabama State University (ASU) of which he is an alumnus. This will be the first time the nation’s premier showcase for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands and dance teams has been held on an HBCU campus.
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
Roy S. Johnson: Now, Selma may finally be seen and restored
This is an opinion column. Maybe now they’ll see. See Selma. Finally. Do what should have been done a long time ago to restore one of our state’s historic treasures. No one’s screamed, pleaded, demanded that state and national officials see Selma more than the city’s homegirl, Rep. Terri Sewell. No one more than the daughter of the city where, as a child, she was inspired to become a lawyer after peeking into a courtroom while Momma Sewell waited to renew her car tag and saw J.L. Chestnut, the city’s first Black attorney, “mesmerizing those white people and weaving this amazing story,” she tells me.
Tornado damage will not stop upcoming Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work of recovery and rebuilding are taking place all over the city of Selma and while the effects of a tornado last week may have left the city battered and bruised, it is certainly not beaten. Gregory Woodson and his brother Bertran epitomize the spirit of this city. They spent […]
Her name is Amore. Alabama Police uncover Baby Jane Doe’s identity, father arrested
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A little girl named Amore Wiggins is Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe, according to police. Amore means love and affection, a symbolic revelation in a decade-old cold case where investigators stayed determined to discover who she was, what happened to her, and deliver justice. Take a moment to say her name out […]
Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
Why Were Alabama Inauguration Celebrations Held on MLK Day?
Alabama’s Inauguration left many in Montgomery questioning why the ceremony was held on the same day as the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. WAKA investigated and found that according to the Alabama Constitution, the term for the governor and other constitutional officers begins on the first Monday after the second Tuesday in January. This year, that date, January 16, happened to fall on the federal holiday honoring Dr. King.
Longtime Montgomery car dealership sold
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brewbaker Motors has been serving the people in and around central Alabama since since 1939. The Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Kia dealership on the Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery has been sold to Sons Auto Group. Sons Auto says their goals are to provide exceptional...
Selma community organizers, faith leaders, residents come together
Tornado damage at the Crosspoint Christian Daycare Center in Selma, Alabama. Amanda McCloud/Twitter. Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum...
Gladys Knight coming to Wetumpka
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wind Creek Wetumpka has announced seven-time Grammy award winner Gladys Knight will take the stage at its entertainment center on Mar. 4 at 8:00 p.m. Georgia-born Knight began performing gospel music at age four in the Mount Mariah Baptist Church and sang as a guest soloist with the Morris Brown College Choir. Three years later, she won the grand prize on television’s “Ted Mack’s Amateur Hour,” The following year, her mother, Elizabeth Knight, created the group consisting of Gladys, her brother Bubba, her sister Brenda and her cousins William and Elenor Guest. They called themselves The Pips in honor of their cousin/manager, James Pip Woods. In 1959, Brenda and Elenor left the group, replaced by cousin Edward Patten and friend Langston George. The group was renamed Gladys Knight & The Pips, and following George’s departure in 1962, the classic line-up was in place.
Organizers working to help Selma residents in wake of EF-2 tornado
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
Montgomery Fire/Rescue welcomes 13 new graduates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue announced today that 13 new firefighters graduated from the training academy today. The class started with 23 candidates on June 17, 2022, and 13 graduated today. Chief Financial Officer Russell G. Collier and Chief of Staff to Mayor Steven Reed, Chip Hill, served as...
Two tractor-trailer trucks collide, killing one driver, Alabama troopers report
Two tractor-trailer trucks collided early Wednesday on a stretch of highway in Alabama killing one driver, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Cuthbert, Georgia, man. Michael Lashon Stewart, 49, was critically injured when the...
