Minneapolis, MN

Black leaders imagine what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would think of America today

By Reg Chapman
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

What would Dr. King think of today's status quo? 02:26

MINNEAPOLIS – Americans are pausing Monday to remember and celebrate the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Many participated in a day of service, including in Washington D.C., where Vice President Kamala Harris helped assemble academic kits for children. Others are speaking on how his dream has yet to be reality.

Community servant Tyrone Terrill says America has fallen short when it comes to fulfilling Dr. King's dream.

MORE: President Biden says Americans should "pay attention" to Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

"It saddens me that we haven't done more, and we need to do more," Terrill said. "His death should have put America in a place of where we embrace the dream, make the dream real. In many ways I say it's a nightmare, it's not even a dream, it's a nightmare."

Terrill says it's because of the divide in wealth, education and housing that Dr. King's dream is still just that – a dream.

"I believe Dr. King would be emotionally drained that on his 94th birthday, we in St. Paul, Minneapolis, the state of Minnesota, and this country and even the world, we're still talking about race, racism, diversity, inclusion," he said.

Nekima Levy Armstrong has referred to Minnesota as "the Jim Crow North," but believes if people work together to promote true change, life for all can improve.

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. CBS

"I still remain hopeful that things can change," Levy Armstrong said. "The quality of a person's life will differ based upon the color of their skin, and that has a lot to do with the systemic issues across various systems and institutions. The policies that are in place, as well as the long-standing wealth gap that exists between White Minnesotans, Black Minnesotan, Indigenous Minnesotans and other Minnesotans of color."

Work still needs to be done, and some believe the bulk of the work begins at home.

"What about the Black-on-Black murders in America, in St. Paul, in Minneapolis, in the state of Minnesota?" Terrill said.

He says while there was outrage over the killing of George Floyd, Philando Castile and others, there should be more outrage when Black men kill Black men – something he knows Dr. King would not stand for.

On this day, he hopes people figure out what they will and will not stand for.

RELATED: Hundreds gather at Powderhorn Park to reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

Comments / 8

Steve Beck
3d ago

Has anyone checked to see how many times he's turned over in his grave in disgust already?

Reply
7
Black ♠️♠️♠️♠️Z
3d ago

so true this 🌍🌎 is kurput it's not funny yes Dr. Mlk would be rolling in his grave 🪦

Reply
5
 

