videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball misses chance to force overtime, falls 65-63 to Northern Iowa
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Illinois State men's basketball fell victim to another stellar individual performance in a loss to Northern Iowa as Trey Campbell's 6-for-7 3-point shooting willed the Panthers to a 65-63 win Wednesday at the McLeod Center. Joe Petrakis missed a 3-pointer to tie the game as...
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Falls
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to the big screen in Cedar Falls. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
Waterloo Reporter Gets Schlepped Out For Storm Coverage AGAIN [WATCH]
They say that the sequels don't necessarily live up to the hype of their predecessors. In this case, the entire country was eagerly awaiting to see if the follow-up was just as funny as the original. It was the question heard all around Eastern Iowa on the morning of Thursday,...
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo woman wins $25,000 a year for life through Iowa Lottery
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Waterloo woman credits a visit from a winged friend with her decision to buy a lottery ticket on which she won a prize of $25,000 a year for life. Dawn Costa said that she used to play the Lucky for Life game...
Radio Iowa
Governments seek to name Highway 150 after fallen State Trooper
An effort is underway to name a northeast Iowa highway after a fallen Iowa State Patrol Trooper. Government entities in Winneshiek, Fayette, Buchanan, and Benton counties are being asked to show their support to name Highway 150 the Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway. Smith, who resided in Independence, was killed in the line of duty on April 9, 2021 while attempting to arrest a barricaded subject in Grundy Center.
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
Waterloo Woman Owes Big Lottery Win To An…Owl?
A Waterloo woman has claimed a massive lottery prize. We shared with you last week that a winning The Lucky For Life Game ticket was sold in Waterloo. Iowa Lottery officials confirmed that whoever bought the ticket will be winning money for the rest of their life. This winning ticket...
1650thefan.com
Dysart Man Hurt in a Truck vs. Snow Plow Crash
One person was injured earlier today after a crash between a snow plow and another vehicle in Black Hawk County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash just before noon at Dysart Rd. and Washburn Rd in La Porte City. 25-year-old Austin Ludwig of Dysart was southbound on Dysart Rd. when his pickup truck was hit by a Black Hawk County snow plow that was westbound on Washburn Rd. Ludwig was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The snowplow driver, 28-year-old Lucas Gerholdt of Cedar Falls, was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.
KIMT
One person pronounced dead and another injured after falling from a scaffold in eastern Iowa
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Emergency services responded to an incident where two people fell 20 feet from a portable scaffold in Dyersville on Thursday, with one person left injured and another dying of his injuries. According to a press release, Bi-County Ambulance, Dyersville Police, and Dubuque Dispatch responded to a...
KCRG.com
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol responds to nearly 40 crashes amid wintry weather conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said that from noon Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a total of 152 calls for service as wintry conditions impacted roads across the state. In a Facebook post, State Patrol said the calls for service were for 38...
A Massive Thank You To This Cedar Rapids Restaurant Owner
Last night my fiance and I were looking for somewhere to eat after she got home from work. You've had those nights where you just don't feel like making anything. You just want to sit down, grab a beer, and pay for someone to do the work for you. When she got home from work we both looked at each other and at the same time said "well, where do you want to go to eat." We decided to try out a place we had never been to before. It's called Tic Toc, located in Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Speeder arrested with BAC at 5x over the legal limit
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21 year old who was trying to go home after a party found herself in jail instead. Iowa State Patrol took to social media to tell people about one of their latest arrests. The post did not say when the traffic stop happened,...
Decorah Public Opinion
Decorah’s ice cream favorites announced
According to Sugar Bowl Ice Cream, Decorah’s favorite flavors are vanilla, Zanzibar Chocolate and This Sh** Just Got Serious. A Sugar Bowl Ice Cream and Decorah Community School fundraiser held last fall raised over $4,500, with proceeds going toward programs and activities.
kwayradio.com
Waterloo Man Sent to Prison for Fondling Child
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for fondling a child, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 52 year old Timothy Roney was arrested in June of 2020 after authorities were alerted to the fact that he fondled a child under the age of 12 in Evansdale in 2018. He pleaded guilty to two counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child. As part of the plea deal, a charge of second degree Sexual Abuse was dismissed. Once Roney is released from prison he will have to register as a sex offender and will be under lifetime parole.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prosecutors charged a Cedar Rapids man with involuntary manslaughter after a woman died due to a combination of drugs and alcohol in September last year. Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER on Sept. 8. An...
homegrowniowan.com
Historic New Bohemia building hits the market in Cedar Rapids
The closing of The Bohemian is opening up the historic Matyk Building for other potential uses on a highly visible corner of New Bohemia in Cedar Rapids. Used as a live music venue and restaurant during its time as The Bohemian from March 2021 through last September, the corner landmark, 1029 Third St. SE, is going on the market for $990,000.
