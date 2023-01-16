ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oelwein, IA

Radio Iowa

Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow

Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Falls

A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to the big screen in Cedar Falls. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Radio Iowa

Governments seek to name Highway 150 after fallen State Trooper

An effort is underway to name a northeast Iowa highway after a fallen Iowa State Patrol Trooper. Government entities in Winneshiek, Fayette, Buchanan, and Benton counties are being asked to show their support to name Highway 150 the Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway. Smith, who resided in Independence, was killed in the line of duty on April 9, 2021 while attempting to arrest a barricaded subject in Grundy Center.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area

Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
97X

Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?

Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Waterloo Woman Owes Big Lottery Win To An…Owl?

A Waterloo woman has claimed a massive lottery prize. We shared with you last week that a winning The Lucky For Life Game ticket was sold in Waterloo. Iowa Lottery officials confirmed that whoever bought the ticket will be winning money for the rest of their life. This winning ticket...
WATERLOO, IA
1650thefan.com

Dysart Man Hurt in a Truck vs. Snow Plow Crash

One person was injured earlier today after a crash between a snow plow and another vehicle in Black Hawk County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash just before noon at Dysart Rd. and Washburn Rd in La Porte City. 25-year-old Austin Ludwig of Dysart was southbound on Dysart Rd. when his pickup truck was hit by a Black Hawk County snow plow that was westbound on Washburn Rd. Ludwig was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The snowplow driver, 28-year-old Lucas Gerholdt of Cedar Falls, was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef

State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Massive Thank You To This Cedar Rapids Restaurant Owner

Last night my fiance and I were looking for somewhere to eat after she got home from work. You've had those nights where you just don't feel like making anything. You just want to sit down, grab a beer, and pay for someone to do the work for you. When she got home from work we both looked at each other and at the same time said "well, where do you want to go to eat." We decided to try out a place we had never been to before. It's called Tic Toc, located in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Decorah Public Opinion

Decorah’s ice cream favorites announced

According to Sugar Bowl Ice Cream, Decorah’s favorite flavors are vanilla, Zanzibar Chocolate and This Sh** Just Got Serious. A Sugar Bowl Ice Cream and Decorah Community School fundraiser held last fall raised over $4,500, with proceeds going toward programs and activities.
DECORAH, IA
kwayradio.com

Waterloo Man Sent to Prison for Fondling Child

A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for fondling a child, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 52 year old Timothy Roney was arrested in June of 2020 after authorities were alerted to the fact that he fondled a child under the age of 12 in Evansdale in 2018. He pleaded guilty to two counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child. As part of the plea deal, a charge of second degree Sexual Abuse was dismissed. Once Roney is released from prison he will have to register as a sex offender and will be under lifetime parole.
EVANSDALE, IA
homegrowniowan.com

Historic New Bohemia building hits the market in Cedar Rapids

The closing of The Bohemian is opening up the historic Matyk Building for other potential uses on a highly visible corner of New Bohemia in Cedar Rapids. Used as a live music venue and restaurant during its time as The Bohemian from March 2021 through last September, the corner landmark, 1029 Third St. SE, is going on the market for $990,000.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

