wwnytv.com
Snow off & on today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mixed precipitation has changed to snow. We’ll see that snow from time to time as we head through the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy when it’s not snowing. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Snow tapers off overnight. Lows will be in...
wwnytv.com
Snow, sleet & freezing rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many places are still stuck below or near the freezing point, which is why we’re getting a wintry mix of precipitation. It’s a widespread system, causing winter weather advisories in much of New York state and northern New England. An advisory for Jefferson...
wwnytv.com
Precipitation tapering off through the afternoon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Most of the mixed bag of weather from this morning is starting to wind down. We could still see some rain or snow, but much of the afternoon should be cloudy and dry. Temperatures will top out mostly in the mid-30s. It will stay mostly...
Winter Ice Storm Could Make Travel ‘Nearly Impossible’ in Central New York
Be prepared for slippery road conditions in Central New York. The latest storm may not bring a bunch of snow winter enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for. But it will bring ice; enough to cause power outages, tree damage, and make travel nearly impossible. The National Weather Service has issued...
wwnytv.com
A mixed bag of wintry weather
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It could get a bit slick out there. Temperatures were rising toward the freezing point, so snow will change to sleet, freezing rain, a mix of snow and rain, then all rain as temperatures rise above freezing. We don’t expect a lot of icing, just...
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Winter Weather Advisory for entire listening area Thursday and into Friday
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 A.M. THURSDAY MORNING TO 6 A.M. EST FRIDAY. * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of around three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From...
wwnytv.com
TILT hosts Wild Wednesdays & other treks
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Land Trust (TILT) is offering Wild Wednesdays and other treks through the winter. TILT’s Shannon Walter explains that Wild Wednesdays is an afterschool program for families to get out and explore the outdoors. Here’s the schedule:. Wild Wednesday - At...
cnyhomepage.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until mid-afternoon
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Freezing rain will be impacting travel across Central New York through mid-afternoon. As of late Tuesday morning, there have been reports of several accidents on the New York State Thruway west of Westmoreland. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 2:00PM for areas that...
wwnytv.com
What’s next? That’s the question as the City of Watertown prepares to open the Watertown Golf Club this spring
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What typically takes years of prep for a small business, the City of Watertown aims to do in months. “There’s nobody in City Hall, on city staff that have ever run or managed a golf course,” said Mayor Jeff Smith. With the focus...
flackbroadcasting.com
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Thursday, January 19, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 11:52 A.M. Adirondack CSD: Dismissing early; Middle/High School @ 10:30 a.m., Boonville Elementary @ 10:45 a.m. and West Leyden Elementary @ 11:15 a.m. ACR Oneida-Lewis Chapter: CLOSED, but staff still reports. Beaver River: Dismissing at 12:45 p.m. Beaver Falls Library: Closing @ 12:30 P.M.
Major Retailer Closing Last Central New York Store After Nearly 50 Years
It's the end of an era. A major retailer is closing its last store in Central New York after nearly 50 years in business. JC Penney is closing the Oswego store that opened in 1977. The doors will shut for a final time in May. Liquidation sales will begin in February, according to Syracuse.com.
wwnytv.com
Olga O. Emerson, 89, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Olga O. Emerson, 89, of Meadow Street, died peacefully on January 18, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center. A full obituary will be published shortly. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY...
wwnytv.com
Howard K. Shettleton,75, of Black River
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Howard K. Shettleton,75, of Pinewood Drive, Black River, passed away on Tuesday, January 17,2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Howard was born on August 5,1947 in Carthage, the son of the late Kenneth L. and Clara B. (Trombley) Shettleton. He was a graduate of Carthage Central High School. He was a fire driver for the Carthage Fire Department before starting his nursing career. He married the former Lynne Guyton on October 28,1988 at the Bethany Methodist Church in Watertown. A previous marriage to Ramona Boliver ended in divorce. Lynne, a former employee of Mercy Hospital passed away on November 7, 1999. For many years, Howard was a Nursing Assistant at Mercy Hospital in Watertown before becoming disabled.
cnyhomepage.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oneida and Otsego Counties
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oneida and Otsego Counties beginning Thursday at 10:00AM until 7:00AM Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of...
wwnytv.com
A plan to save a piece of Gouverneur history
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - “Before you know, cars got more prevalent and everything else, this was how people got to Watertown, got north. It’s part of our culture. It’s part of our history.”. Gouverneur Town Supervisor David Spilman Jr. and Village Mayor Ron McDougall are putting...
wwnytv.com
Watertown continues working on new zoning plan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown continues to create a new plan on what can we where in the city, meaning it’s looking at it’s zoning. The city is on its way to simplifying it’s zoning, reducing it from twelve down to eight. The new zoning will...
wwnytv.com
Jonas Scott LaComb, 39, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jonas Scott LaComb, 39, of the Crowner Road, Carthage, was stricken suddenly and died early Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at his residence. Jonas was born on March 26, 1983 in Carthage, the son of Joseph M. and Cindy S. (Schermerhorn) LaComb. He attended schools here in Carthage. He worked for Stephano’s Pizza for 15 years helping with delivery and prep work. He was currently working at Hall Pass Tavern in West Carthage as their main chef and cook.
wwnytv.com
In honor of local bowler Wade Oakes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Every week I read off scores for our bowling report. I’ve read many names over the years and believe or not, it seems I get to know the bowlers even though for the most part I’ve never met them. That’s the case with...
wwnytv.com
Ronald D. Monnat, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald D. Monnat, 74, Watertown, retired business manager with the Plumbers and Steamfitters Union #73, Oswego, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 18th, 2023, with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time...
wwnytv.com
State completes investigation into Samaritan Summit Village death
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state investigation concluded that a Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility resident died in October because of a lack of constant supervision. The resident, who had dementia and a history of wandering, refused to wear a monitoring device called a Wanderguard despite several attempts...
