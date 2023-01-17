ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

People honor MLK's dream at march through downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — People filled the streets this morning, reenacting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's iconic march on Washington back in 1963, where he advocated for racial equality. Many people honoring Dr. King's message, his sacrifice, and all of the things he did to advance our world. There were people from all ages, backgrounds, and races at the march today. The streets of Downtown Mobile were flooded with people, all with the intention of keeping Dr. King's dream alive.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Joe Cain Procession public meeting announced

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Joe Cain Marching Society will host a meeting Jan 30, 6:00pm at The Brickyard on Dauphin St downtown to provide information to the public regarding marching in the Joe Cain Procession. The Procession, led by Chief Slac, is set for 2:30pm Sun Feb 19, 2023. It is free of charge and open to the public.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook ‘respectfully disagrees’ with Mobile mayor’s annexation proposals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson proposed four different annexation maps on Wednesday. A day later, Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook shared his thoughts through the City of Semmes Facebook page. “The City of Semmes knows about the importance of annexation in maintaining a thriving community,” Van Hook said. “Our current goal is […]
SEMMES, AL
utv44.com

City of Mobile hosting ‘Brookley by the Bay' park events in February

The City of Mobile will host a public meeting on Thursday, February 2, to share a draft of the final masterplan for the Brookley by the Bay Park property. The following Saturday, February 4, the City will also host walkthroughs on the property for residents. For months, the City of...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mardi Gras 2023: Mobile visitor’s guide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Visiting Mobile for Mardi Gras? WKRG News 5 is here to help with everything you need to know about the city’s biggest celebration. The birthplace of Mardi Gras in America, Mobile goes big every year leading up to Fat Tuesday. Thousands of revelers turn out for parades and balls, and even […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

West Mobile committee in favor of annexation

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Talks of annexation were front and center at Mobile City Council yet again. Today, the Mayor's Office released four different annexation plans that would help the city grow. In the last decade, the city has lost roughly 8,000 people. That's 4% of its population. Some people are not on board, saying they're worried about the cost, and demographic changes. There are others, however, who support annexation. Today we heard from two men with the West Mobile Annexation Committee. They say all 4 of the annexation map options are viable.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Dr. Aalaap Desai discusses Thomas Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Aalaap Desai, a second-year resident with the Thomas Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic in Fairhope visited the FOX10 News Studios. He sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss the clinic, the services available and how to become a patient there. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2023 Mobile Porch Parade registration is open now

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Porch Parade is you! It is neighbors, family, and friends of Mobile, Alabama stepping up to support our local businesses, artists, and non-profits while getting creative and celebrating the Carnival & Mardi Gras season together in a new way. Mobile Porch Parade is organized by...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Prichard Chief of Staff steps down

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Rodney Clements Jr, the City of Prichard's Chief of Staff, has stepped down from his position. Mayor Jimmie Gardner confirmed that Clements stepped down from his duties Wednesday, effective immediately. He has served in the position since October of 2020. We spoke with Mr. Clements...
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Concerns raised over Mobile Police pursuits

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police data shows Mobile had at least 145 police pursuits just in the last year. We previously showed you a family that has been forced from their home by a police pursuit, because it ended with a car crashing through their wall. Now they're...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy