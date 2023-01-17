Read full article on original website
utv44.com
People honor MLK's dream at march through downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — People filled the streets this morning, reenacting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's iconic march on Washington back in 1963, where he advocated for racial equality. Many people honoring Dr. King's message, his sacrifice, and all of the things he did to advance our world. There were people from all ages, backgrounds, and races at the march today. The streets of Downtown Mobile were flooded with people, all with the intention of keeping Dr. King's dream alive.
WALA-TV FOX10
Hundreds honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with march and rally in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The streets of downtown Mobile were packed with sounds of unity as hundreds met at the Dearborn YMCA for the annual march to honor one of the most prominent civil right leaders in history. “You see different religions, you see different walks of life. Just to let...
utv44.com
Joe Cain Procession public meeting announced
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Joe Cain Marching Society will host a meeting Jan 30, 6:00pm at The Brickyard on Dauphin St downtown to provide information to the public regarding marching in the Joe Cain Procession. The Procession, led by Chief Slac, is set for 2:30pm Sun Feb 19, 2023. It is free of charge and open to the public.
Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook ‘respectfully disagrees’ with Mobile mayor’s annexation proposals
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson proposed four different annexation maps on Wednesday. A day later, Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook shared his thoughts through the City of Semmes Facebook page. “The City of Semmes knows about the importance of annexation in maintaining a thriving community,” Van Hook said. “Our current goal is […]
First Black student at Spring Hill College, admitted in 1954, dies
The first Black student at Spring Hill College in Mobile, admitted in 1954, has died, the college announced. Dr. Julia Ponquinette Joyner, an alumnus of the college who went on to become a physician, died on Jan. 7, in Richmond, Va., the school said. She was 88. Dr. Joyner and...
utv44.com
City of Mobile hosting ‘Brookley by the Bay' park events in February
The City of Mobile will host a public meeting on Thursday, February 2, to share a draft of the final masterplan for the Brookley by the Bay Park property. The following Saturday, February 4, the City will also host walkthroughs on the property for residents. For months, the City of...
Mardi Gras 2023: Mobile visitor’s guide
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Visiting Mobile for Mardi Gras? WKRG News 5 is here to help with everything you need to know about the city’s biggest celebration. The birthplace of Mardi Gras in America, Mobile goes big every year leading up to Fat Tuesday. Thousands of revelers turn out for parades and balls, and even […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Three MCPSS teachers recognized as Alabama Science Teachers of the Year
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s no secret Mobile County has some amazing teachers -- three of MCPSS Science Teachers are being recognized on the state level. Hutchens Elementary’s Maegan Gayle makes science fun. It’s just part of the reason she’s this year’s Alabama Elementary Science Teacher of the Year.
utv44.com
MCPSS Board President and MPD Chief weigh in on student bringing a gun to campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, a B.C. Rain High School student brought a gun in his backpack to campus. NBC 15 is learning that an official on campus found the gun when they pulled that student aside after noticing something was wrong. This incident has sparked questions about...
utv44.com
Mardi Gras Day parade and celebration to impact postal service on February 21, 2023
On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the Mardi Gras Day parade and celebration in Mobile, AL, will impact postal service as follows:. Residential or business mail and package delivery for ZIP Codes 36602, 36603, and 36604 temporarily will be suspended. The U.S. Postal Service will not pick up mail deposited in...
utv44.com
New Carnival season and new rules for watching the parades on Dauphin Island
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WPMI) — For David Ladnier, the wait is almost over. That's why he was shopping this week at Toomey's Mardi Gras Store. For him, carnival season begins this weekend. "See, I'm in the parade this Saturday on Dauphin Island," he says, enthusiastically. Ah, yes... Dauphin Island...
utv44.com
West Mobile committee in favor of annexation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Talks of annexation were front and center at Mobile City Council yet again. Today, the Mayor's Office released four different annexation plans that would help the city grow. In the last decade, the city has lost roughly 8,000 people. That's 4% of its population. Some people are not on board, saying they're worried about the cost, and demographic changes. There are others, however, who support annexation. Today we heard from two men with the West Mobile Annexation Committee. They say all 4 of the annexation map options are viable.
WALA-TV FOX10
Dr. Aalaap Desai discusses Thomas Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Aalaap Desai, a second-year resident with the Thomas Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic in Fairhope visited the FOX10 News Studios. He sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss the clinic, the services available and how to become a patient there. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
utv44.com
In light of bus crossing accidents, 'Buster' robot to teach Mobile students bus safety
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Public School System has a new tool when it comes to teaching school bus safety. This—in a time when we’ve seen many students killed or injured while getting on or off the school bus. Meet Buster-- A fully functional, animated...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mike Reynolds, police chief for Poarch Band of Creek Indians, passes away after suffering heart attack, tribe says
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Mike Reynolds, chief of police for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, passed away unexpectedly today after suffering a heart attack, Tribal Chair and CEO Stephanie Bryan announced. Reynolds became the tribe’s police chief in 2016 and he brought his commitment to community-oriented law enforcement to...
WALA-TV FOX10
2023 Mobile Porch Parade registration is open now
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Porch Parade is you! It is neighbors, family, and friends of Mobile, Alabama stepping up to support our local businesses, artists, and non-profits while getting creative and celebrating the Carnival & Mardi Gras season together in a new way. Mobile Porch Parade is organized by...
utv44.com
Real brains used to warn Mobile area students about irreversible drug use damage
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Area high school students are thinking differently about the impacts of vaping and drug use after attending a Drug Education Council workshop Thursday. That's because USA professor Dr. Jack Shelley-Tremblay used powerful props: actual human brains. He wants students to better understand the fragile nature of what's in their skull.
utv44.com
Prichard Chief of Staff steps down
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Rodney Clements Jr, the City of Prichard's Chief of Staff, has stepped down from his position. Mayor Jimmie Gardner confirmed that Clements stepped down from his duties Wednesday, effective immediately. He has served in the position since October of 2020. We spoke with Mr. Clements...
utv44.com
Concerns raised over Mobile Police pursuits
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police data shows Mobile had at least 145 police pursuits just in the last year. We previously showed you a family that has been forced from their home by a police pursuit, because it ended with a car crashing through their wall. Now they're...
Where’s the line? Mobile officials release four potential annexation maps
On Wednesday, the city of Mobile released four maps, outlining potential territory for the city to annex, after months of debate and speculation about what areas will be included. “It takes five of seven councilors to approve to allow the vote in the proposed annexation area, and it failed in...
