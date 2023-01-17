Lessons in conservation have become important parts of school curriculums, and at Golden's Shelton Elementary, two 5th graders never expected their desire to learn more, would catch the attention of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)."I think that's so amazing that they to the initiative and they wanna learn more," said KC Becker, EPA Administrator for the Mountains and Plains Region. Recently, Shelton 5th graders were asked to write letters about whatever was on their mind related to the environment. No one was sure they'd hear back- especially the two who choose to write letters of concerns to the EPA. Those...

GOLDEN, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO