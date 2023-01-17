Read full article on original website
A new private sponsorship program lets everyday Americans help refugees settle in
The U.N. called it a sobering milestone last year. For the first time on record, the number of people forcibly displaced from their homes around the world reached 100 million. Now the State Department is trying to make it easier for everyday Americans to help some of those refugees resettle in the U.S. Today it announced a new private sponsorship program, as NPR's Joel Rose reports.
Encore: A new tool helps teachers detect if AI wrote an assignment
ChatGPT is a buzzy new AI technology that can write research papers or poems that come out sounding like a real person did the work. Some teachers are understandably concerned, but one student has an idea on how to help. Janet Woojeong Lee, from NPR's Education Desk, reports. JANET WOOJEONG...
Biden tours California storm damage
This afternoon, President Biden toured California's storm-damaged Central Coast. The region is trying to recover from a series of devastating Pacific storms that battered this state for nearly three weeks. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: To the people in California, I say it again - the country is...
Residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains start the long process of recovery after storms
The parade of storms that hammered California has finally ended. President Biden is in the state today touring damaged areas. In the Santa Cruz Mountains along the state's central coast, residents are starting the long process of recovery. From member station KAZU, Jerimiah Oetting reports. JERIMIAH OETTING, BYLINE: Felton is...
FEMA head talks about storm recovery efforts
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell about federal storm recovery efforts. Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Why the lights at a Massachusetts high school can't be turned off
THE SMITHS: (Singing) There is a light, and it never goes out. INSKEEP: Taxpayers are relieved to hear the necessary replacement parts have finally arrived and will be installed next month. The company says they will be sure to install a system override switch. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
A college student aims to save us from a chatbot before it changes writing forever
Many teachers worry about students using ChatGPT. That's an artificial intelligence program. If you haven't heard, it's a chat bot that can easily write students' homework for them. But one college student is developing a tool for teachers to detect AI-generated essays. Emma Peaslee and Greg Rosalsky of NPR's Planet Money bring us the story.
Elementary students in Golden catch the attention of the EPA
Lessons in conservation have become important parts of school curriculums, and at Golden's Shelton Elementary, two 5th graders never expected their desire to learn more, would catch the attention of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)."I think that's so amazing that they to the initiative and they wanna learn more," said KC Becker, EPA Administrator for the Mountains and Plains Region. Recently, Shelton 5th graders were asked to write letters about whatever was on their mind related to the environment. No one was sure they'd hear back- especially the two who choose to write letters of concerns to the EPA. Those...
Women of color disproportionately reenrolled in college during the pandemic
Almost 40 million Americans have some college under their belts, but haven't finished a certificate or degree. During the pandemic, many who'd dropped out went back — and women of color led the way.
