The family and friends of Margaret Ann O’Donnell, Routt County resident and attorney, are saddened to announce her passing after a brief battle with cancer. She was 65. Born to Bryant and Jean O’Donnell, of Denver, Margaret was the third of six siblings, all of whom survive her passing. She was a great-great granddaughter of John L. Routt, the first Governor of Colorado, for whom the county was named. She is also survived by nieces and nephews who were beloved by her and who will miss “Aunt Margie” dearly.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO