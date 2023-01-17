Read full article on original website
The Record for Jan. 10-16
12:20 a.m. – The Steamboat Springs Police Department received a call reporting a drunk pedestrian on the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. 2:18 p.m. – Routt County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle on Routt County Road 51. 2:57 p.m. – Both the police...
Multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday causes only minor injuries
A four-car accident that resulted in two minor injuries and three damaged vehicles prompted a road closure for Routt County Road 27, also known as Twenty Mile Road, on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Routt County announced the closure on C.R. 27 at Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek at 2:51 p.m....
Owner hopes his roofing business will rise to new heights in Steamboat Springs
Zach Harper envisions his business venture as a way to service the community he has come to love while securing his family’s future in Northwest Colorado. “We’re just a young family trying to make it in Steamboat,” said Harper, who founded Storm Peak Roofing Company earlier this month. “We are feeling the struggle and just trying to make it work.”
Committee outlines how it hopes to pull Brown Ranch annexation agreement together over next five months
Officials are hoping the “third time’s the charm” as they start work to annex the Brown Ranch property into Steamboat Springs’ city limits. In the first meeting of the Brown Ranch Annexation Committee on Friday, Jan. 20, representatives from the city, Yampa Valley Housing Authority and third-party facilitator Jason Lacy laid out a plan to hold 10 meetings between now and the end of June to put together an annexation agreement.
Craig Chamber of Commerce to host 2023 National Civics Bee for Yampa Valley youth
The Craig Chamber of Commerce announced the launch of the 2023 National Civics Bee, an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. This is the first Civics Bee competition in the Yampa Valley and will engage youth in both Moffat and...
As cost of Steamboat fire station, city hall project approaches $34M, fire district warns its budget can’t keep up
Cost increases estimated for the new Steamboat Springs fire station and city hall project are now exceeding what the Steamboat Area Fire Protection District says it can contribute. The district’s agreement with the city outlines that it needs to shoulder a third of the costs for the new station. But...
Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice
Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
West Routt Fire responds to home blaze within minutes, saves pets from flames
West Routt Fire put out a house fire on Thursday morning, Jan. 19, that threatened the lives of more than a dozen pets and led to minor injuries among two first-responders. According to West Routt Fire, firefighters were alerted to the structure fire by an alarm Thursday morning as most people were headed into work.
Obituary: Margaret Ann O’Donnell
The family and friends of Margaret Ann O’Donnell, Routt County resident and attorney, are saddened to announce her passing after a brief battle with cancer. She was 65. Born to Bryant and Jean O’Donnell, of Denver, Margaret was the third of six siblings, all of whom survive her passing. She was a great-great granddaughter of John L. Routt, the first Governor of Colorado, for whom the county was named. She is also survived by nieces and nephews who were beloved by her and who will miss “Aunt Margie” dearly.
Foundation awards five Steamboat nonprofits $32,500
The El Pomar Foundation has awarded $57,500 to 10 nonprofits in Northwest Colorado, with more than half of those funds benefitting Steamboat Springs groups, according to a news release Thursday, Jan. 19. The El Pomar Trustees approved the allocation through the foundation’s grant-making process, distributing funds to the following Steamboat...
Just how much snow can Steamboat expect this week?
A strong series of atmospheric rivers that has helped propel Steamboat toward above–average snow so far this season is winding down, with the last shot of moisture from that pattern landing in the Yampa Valley this week. While Northwest Colorado is doing better than the state as a whole...
Compass Steamboat hires broker associate, Peter Guarnero
Compass Steamboat is welcoming the addition of Peter Guarnero, who recently joined the Cheryl Foote Team as a broker associate. “We are extremely excited to have Peter join our team,” said Cheryl Foote, founder and lead broker for Compass Steamboat, in a news release. “We have worked together on several deals over the years, and I believe Peter’s enthusiasm for Steamboat and his passion for helping people will be a wonderful asset for the Cheryl Foote Team.”
Improving alleys, supporting recycling part of one Steamboat man’s vision of the future
Longtime Steamboat Springs resident Jim Cook views the alleys that run parallel to Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat as underappreciated assets. Cook, who founded Colorado Group Reality along with his son Coleman, envisions the day when he can walk through those alleys and not see a dumpster, and where people can enjoy a vibrant scene as they relax on a deck, sit on a patio or enjoy a good meal. A place where businesses can flourish.
Annual sustainability award winners represent collaborative efforts
The winners of the annual Sustainability Awards representing educators, rising leaders and shining stars were honored by the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs. YVSC Executive Director Michelle Stewart told the audience the awards presentation was the most fun day...
Letter: Steamboat should keep e-bikes off Sailors Way
I read with dismay about the possibility of Steamboat Springs opening of Sailors Way to e-bikes. Already, mountain bikers use this as a connection from Spring Creek to downtown and, although most are courteous and slow down, there are many that do not and do a slalom course between frolicking dogs and owners, often elderly.
Skier dies in 'tree well' accident at Colorado ski resort
A skier died at Steamboat Resort on Friday after an accident involving a tree well, according to officials from the Routt County Coroner's Office. A spokesperson from the resort reported that Steamboat ski patrol was notified of a guest in distress on Friday morning. The team responded and the victim was transported to a hospital. He was later pronounced deceased.
50% increases on electric bills due to higher natural gas prices Xcel Energy passes on to YVEA
Eva Vaitkus has watched her electricity bill for her Steamboat Springs home climb throughout the end of 2022. Over the summer, it was around $150. Then it was $200 in November, followed by $230 in December. But the hike this month that brought her bill from Yampa Valley Electric Association into the $450 range caught her off guard.
Steamboat Alpine ski team dominates Loveland event
The Steamboat Springs High School Alpine ski team made the trip to Loveland on Friday, Jan. 13, for a full day of ski racing. As a team, the Steamboat men won the event with five Sailors finishing in the top 10, including senior Colin Kagan who finished second overall with a 1 minute, 36 second time for his two runs.
Community Agriculture Alliance: Growing stronger together in the ag community
Rocky Mountain Farmers Union’s newest program, AgWell, promotes well-being in agriculture by cultivating resource networks and support systems in agricultural communities. Helping farmers, ranchers, agricultural workers and their families feel seen, valued, connected, healthy, and fulfilled. AgWell began December 2021 offering training on stress management and well-being, along with workshops on supporting others in agriculture.
Updates: I-70 closed in different directions for hazmat spill in Glenwood Canyon, semi removal in Gypsum
Interstate 70 is closed in different directions at different mile markers for separate incidents on a snowy Tuesday. There is an extended closure westbound starting at mile marker 130 near Dotsero because of a hazmat spill in Glenwood Canyon. The canyon closed around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday. The interstate is closed...
