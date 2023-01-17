ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix founder Reed Hastings stepping down as co-CEO

Netflix announced Thursday that its founder Reed Hastings is stepping down as co-CEO at the company and will serve as executive chairman. Hastings will be replaced by co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters. "Our board has been discussing succession planning for many years (even founders need to evolve!)," Hastings wrote...
Marvel movies are returning to China after almost four years

China has reopened its doors to Disney's Marvel Studios for the first time in almost four years, with two new film releases secured in the world's second largest movie market. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will open in China on February 7, roughly three months after its global debut, while "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will open on February 17, Marvel Studios announced on Chinese social media Tuesday.
A duet, a divorce, and the force be with you

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— An actor is getting unapologetically real about his acting career after divorce and a duet is in the works for two fan favorites of “The Voice.” Channing Tatum is getting candid about his life as a single man and single father after he split from his wife of ten years. The “Magic […]

