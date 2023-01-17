Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day event held at Idaho Capitol

Read full article on original website
Idaho lawmaker seeks to prohibit state agencies from supporting nongovernment events
BOISE — Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, is hoping to stop state government agencies from supporting any nongovernment events, unless given permission by the governor. The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday morning unanimously voted to introduce the proposed legislation. Monks told the Idaho Press that the recent Boise Pride...
Coalition backs bills to expand voting rights for Nebraskans convicted of felonies
Saying "there should not be a wait to participate," Nebraskans gathered in the Capitol on Friday to support felons getting their voting rights back more quickly. Representatives of the newly formed Voting Rights Restoration Coalition backed two legislative proposals that would expand voting rights for Nebraskans convicted of felonies. The...
Idaho Rep. says 'no' to input from constituents under 18
Idaho Rep. Bruce D. Skaug, R-Nampa, and the head of the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, set up ground rules for presentations and testimony for 2023, invoking an age limit. Constituents under the age of 18 will not be allowed to present any testimony to his committee during the 2023 Idaho legislative session, unless he, as the committee chair, “invites” it.
Financial literacy may become Indiana high school graduation requirement
Indiana high school students may be required in the not-too-distant future to complete a semester- or yearlong course in financial literacy to earn their diploma. The Senate Committee on Education and Career Development is scheduled to vote Wednesday on advancing legislation mandating that students set to graduate high school beginning in 2028 do so only if they demonstrate mastery of a variety of financial principles.
Inslee told to expect lawsuit over 'out of balance' wildlife commission
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians for Wildlife Conservation announced this week that it intends to sue Gov. Jay Inslee for an “out of balance” wildlife commission that fails to represent multiple viewpoints. The charge is that in recent years, the governor has “stacked” the nine-member Washington Wildlife...
Records reveal more reactions to Labrador's dismissal of Meridian park mom case
Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea told front office staff in a memo to expect “more ignorant and belligerent phone calls” after Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador dismissed the case against Sara Brady. The memo, sent to all personnel, was obtained via a public records request to the...
Libertarian candidate Eddie Wenrich to run against David Argall for state Senate seat
Another candidate is throwing his hat into the ring in the race for a Pennsylvania state Senate seat. Libertarian candidate Eddie Wenrich will be running against state Sen. David Argall for the chance to represent District 29. The district covers Carbon and Schuylkill counties, and parts of Luzerne County. He...
Sanders to ‘limit government overreach, reduce red tape’ in education with executive order
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In her latest executive order signed Thursday, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes aim as what she describes as government overreach and red tape in Arkansas’ public education system. Sanders said she signed an executive order to create a unified system for local school districts...
Wilkes-Barre could have giant balloons in St. Patrick's Day Parade
The City of Wilkes-Barre’s 43rd St. Patrick’s Day Parade could include an element found in some of the biggest and most famous parades in the nation — giant balloons. “With the support of sponsors, the city will be able to add an exciting new element to the parade this year — giant inflatable parade balloons,” Mayor George Brown announced in a press release Friday.
Louisiana lawmakers approve $22.1M in education spending from 1999 tobacco settlement
(The Center Square) — Louisiana lawmakers on Thursday approved $22.1 million in education spending from the Education Excellence Fund, a component of the Millennium Trust tied to a 1999 tobacco settlement. State education officials on Thursday presented a list of Education Excellence Fund grants to the House Education Committee,...
Idaho Attorney General wants FDA to reverse decision on abortion pills
Originally published Jan. 17 on KTVB.COM. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, along with chief legal officers from 21 other states, penned a letter to the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the decision to make abortion pills more accessible. “The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to...
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Iowa using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Potential contender for Missouri AG wins support from high-profile Republicans
JEFFERSON CITY — A potential challenger to Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey has cashed campaign checks from at least three high-profile GOP figures, a signal the incumbent could face a bitter party primary in 2024. The potential challenger, Will Scharf, received a $2,650 check from Leonard Leo, the co-chairman...
Life expectancy in Illinois drops to 76.8 years
(The Center Square) – When it comes to life expectancy, Illinois residents are in the middle of the pack. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found the average lifespan in Illinois is 76.8 years. Illinois residents rank with people in Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and Montana in the mid-range of states for life expectancy.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wyoming history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Wyoming using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
'We made history today:' First Missourian set to be released from prison after passing of Amendment 3
It's been an exciting day for Adam Mace. "I'm feeling wild and ecstatic," Mace said. "We made history today." On Thursday, Mace received his certification in dog training and graduated from his welding program, but more importantly, he learned he'll be the first Missourian released from prison because of the passing of Amendment 3.
Indiana sales tax on gasoline set to fall again in February
The declining price of gasoline across the Hoosier State over a recent 30-day period will reduce the taxes Indiana motorists pay on every gallon they purchase in February. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Thursday that the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 17.2 cents a gallon next month — down from 19.9 cents a gallon currently and 23.3 cents a gallon in December.
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Utah
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Utah using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Tennessee collected $68M in sports wagering taxes in 2022
(The Center Square) – Tennessee brought in more than $68 million in sports betting privilege tax in 2022, a 67% increase from the $40.7 million collected in 2021. During a budget hearing in the Tennessee Legislature this week, Sports Wagering Advisory Council Executive Director Mary Beth Thomas said the oversight authority continues to fill already approved positions as her agency now has 12 staff members of the 20 approved in last year’s budget. She did not request any more staff positions or spending authority for next year.
Photos: Head west on I-80 in Nebraska, and this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney. Originally published on journalstar.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
