East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend for wetting the bed in Louisiana

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. — A woman was arrested on charges she stabbed her boyfriend after she claimed he urinated in the bed.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a hospital Saturday to investigate a report of a stabbing, according to WAFB.

According to arrest documents obtained by WAFB, Briana Lacost, 25, and her boyfriend had gone out drinking. When they returned home on Meadowview Avenue, it was about 3:30 a.m.

The victim told investigators that he was sleeping when Lacost woke him up. According to WAFB, Lacost allegedly began hitting the victim for wetting the bed. He tried to get her to stop but said she continued to hit him.

According to arrest documents obtained by WVLA, Lacost allegedly charged the victim with a knife and stabbed him.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Lacost told them that she and her boyfriend got home late and when she found out that the victim wet the bed, she got upset, according to WVLA. She then said she got the victim out of bed and hit him. She also said that the victim had choked her.

Lacost allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim under the arm when he seemed to try to leave, according to WVLA.

The victim’s lung was punctured in the attack, according to WAFB.

Lacost has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, according to WAFB.

102.5 The Bone

