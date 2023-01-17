Korean American writer Matthew Salesses has turned his love of basketball and Korean dramas into a novel. It's called "The Sense Of Wonder," with his protagonist, Won Lee, being dubbed The Wonder when he goes on a winning streak for the New York Knicks. Won Lee is the only Asian American in the NBA. Salesses told me he was partly inspired by the Taiwanese American Jeremy Lin, who captivated audiences back in 2012 when he played for the Knicks.

