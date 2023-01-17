ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Sense of Wonder' combines the author's love of basketball and Korean dramas

Korean American writer Matthew Salesses has turned his love of basketball and Korean dramas into a novel. It's called "The Sense Of Wonder," with his protagonist, Won Lee, being dubbed The Wonder when he goes on a winning streak for the New York Knicks. Won Lee is the only Asian American in the NBA. Salesses told me he was partly inspired by the Taiwanese American Jeremy Lin, who captivated audiences back in 2012 when he played for the Knicks.
The hit horror movie 'M3gan' taps into our fears around artificial intelligence

JENNA DAVIS: (As M3gan) Don't worry, Cady. I won't let anything harm you ever again. SHAPIRO: It speaks to our growing fascination and anxiety over artificial intelligence. In recent months, AI chatbots and image generators have captured everyone's attention. For our weekly All Tech Considered segment, NPR's Bobby Allyn is here to help separate science fiction from something actually close to reality. Hey, Bobby.
'Master Slave Husband Wife' details a couple's journey from slavery to freedom

We have the story of a divided nation - not divided as we know now, but divided between states that banned slavery and states that embraced it. In 1848, in the slave state of Georgia, a husband and wife decided to escape. It was 800 miles to Philadelphia in the free state of Pennsylvania, but Ellen and William Craft made a plan to travel by train and boat in disguise. The writer Ilyon Woo reconstructs their escape in her new book, "Master Slave Husband Wife."
