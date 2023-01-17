Read full article on original website
Related
Why HBO Max's 'Velma' is considered by some to be 'most hated show on TV'
MINDY KALING: (As Velma Dinkley) My name is Velma Dinkley. And this is my origin story. CHANG: But HBO Max's new series "Velma" has drawn criticism, including from fans put off by some of the more adult themes in the series. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "VELMA") KALING: (As Velma Dinkley)...
Director Bruce Gowers has died but his work will always be remembered
QUEEN: (Singing) I see a little silhouetto of a man. Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the fandango?. MARTÍNEZ: Gower directed the video for Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," shooting the band against that dark background as they sing four-part harmony. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
'The Sense of Wonder' combines the author's love of basketball and Korean dramas
Korean American writer Matthew Salesses has turned his love of basketball and Korean dramas into a novel. It's called "The Sense Of Wonder," with his protagonist, Won Lee, being dubbed The Wonder when he goes on a winning streak for the New York Knicks. Won Lee is the only Asian American in the NBA. Salesses told me he was partly inspired by the Taiwanese American Jeremy Lin, who captivated audiences back in 2012 when he played for the Knicks.
Encore: A new tool helps teachers detect if AI wrote an assignment
ChatGPT is a buzzy new AI technology that can write research papers or poems that come out sounding like a real person did the work. Some teachers are understandably concerned, but one student has an idea on how to help. Janet Woojeong Lee, from NPR's Education Desk, reports. JANET WOOJEONG...
A college student aims to save us from a chatbot before it changes writing forever
Many teachers worry about students using ChatGPT. That's an artificial intelligence program. If you haven't heard, it's a chat bot that can easily write students' homework for them. But one college student is developing a tool for teachers to detect AI-generated essays. Emma Peaslee and Greg Rosalsky of NPR's Planet Money bring us the story.
A remembrance of Italian film actress Gina Lollobrigida, who died at the age of 95
The Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida died in Rome at the age of 95 this week. She was nicknamed La Lollo, and she made dozens of movies in the United States and Europe after World War II. Here's NPR's Elizabeth Blair. ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: Gina Lollobrigida melted the hearts of major...
The hit horror movie 'M3gan' taps into our fears around artificial intelligence
JENNA DAVIS: (As M3gan) Don't worry, Cady. I won't let anything harm you ever again. SHAPIRO: It speaks to our growing fascination and anxiety over artificial intelligence. In recent months, AI chatbots and image generators have captured everyone's attention. For our weekly All Tech Considered segment, NPR's Bobby Allyn is here to help separate science fiction from something actually close to reality. Hey, Bobby.
The star of Eurovision-winning band Måneskin continues to rise with new album
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Damiano David and Victoria De Angelis of the Grammy-nominated Italian rock group Måneskin about their new album Rush!
Scientists are surprised to discover a massive gas cloud near the Andromeda galaxy
The Andromeda Galaxy is one of the most photographed star systems in the universe, so astronomer Robert Fesen was puzzled when colleagues told him about a new photo that seemed to show a massive gas cloud floating nearby. ROBERT FESEN: And they returned a few weeks later saying, no, it's...
'Master Slave Husband Wife' details a couple's journey from slavery to freedom
We have the story of a divided nation - not divided as we know now, but divided between states that banned slavery and states that embraced it. In 1848, in the slave state of Georgia, a husband and wife decided to escape. It was 800 miles to Philadelphia in the free state of Pennsylvania, but Ellen and William Craft made a plan to travel by train and boat in disguise. The writer Ilyon Woo reconstructs their escape in her new book, "Master Slave Husband Wife."
A star on TikTok's BOOKTok is using the platform to improve his reading skills
Oliver James is a TikTok star on its BookTok platform. At 34, inspired by his children, he's teaching himself to read on the social platform. OLIVER JAMES: I actually learned by going to a park and just working out and deciding to add reading to my workout journey at that time. And BookTok discovered me.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0