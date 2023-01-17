Read full article on original website
Davos 2023-Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says tank supplies should come quicker
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the World Economic Forum on Wednesday that Western supplies of tanks and air defence units should come more quickly and be delivered faster than Russia was able to carry out its own attacks. Zelenskiy spoke by video link before Western allies...
US senators, visiting Kyiv, blast delays in supplying tanks to Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) – A bipartisan delegation of three U.S. Senators visiting Kyiv blasted the delays around Western tank supplies to Ukraine on Friday, with one of them warning of an impending “major counter-offensive” by Russia. The delegation, composed of Republican Lindsey Graham as well as Democrats Richard...
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Young Russian family escaped Russian war to South Texas border on ‘miracle’ journey
A young Russian family that fled Moscow due to the war and their disagreement with it spent 40 days in Reynosa, Mexico, waiting to cross. On Jan. 9, they were granted humanitarian parole. The father is 25 and was an English and Chinese language teacher in Russia; the wife is a dancer and they have two boys, 18 months and 8 months. They are living at a McAllen church where the pastor said his congregation is helping them because they asked for it.
Russian politician poses with sledgehammer in tribute to Wagner mercenaries
(Reuters) – A senior Russian politician on Friday published a picture of himself clutching a sledgehammer given to him by the Wagner mercenary group, a tool it has adopted as a symbol of vengeance since one was used to murder a Wagner defector last year. The macabre gift appeared...
Central African premier holds talks at Russian Defence Ministry
(Reuters) – Central African Republic (CAR) Prime Minister Felix Moloua held talks in Moscow on Thursday with the leadership of Russia’s Defence Ministry, Russian news agencies reported. The two sides discussed regional security issues and “noted the importance of Russian-Central African ties in the defence sphere”, Interfax news...
‘Where are the kids?’ Ukrainian mother recounts helicopter crash horror
BROVARY, Ukraine (Reuters) – Anna Maiboroda feared the worst when a helicopter carrying Ukraine’s interior minister crashed near her daughter Vika’s nursery, setting the building ablaze with her daughter inside. The young mother ran to the burning nursery but could not see her daughter. “I started screaming...
Davos 2023: Germany’s Scholz upbeat on energy, warns on deglobalisation
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s energy supply for this winter is secure, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding that the ability of Europe’s largest economy to swiftly wean itself off Russian gas has shown how flexible and speedy it can be. In an upbeat speech at the...
Turkey summons Swedish envoy over permission for protest -source
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden’s ambassador on Friday over authorities’ permission of a protest near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm scheduled to be held on Saturday, a source from the Foreign Ministry said. The source said the Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the “provocative”...
Biden says he is looking forward to getting documents probe resolved
APTOS, Calif. (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is looking forward to getting the investigation into classified documents found at his home and former office resolved and said he has no regrets. “We’re fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly,” Biden said...
Deputy U.N. chief visits southern Afghan city of Kandahar for talks with Taliban
KABUL (Reuters) – The United Nations’ deputy secretary-general met the deputy governor of Afghanistan’s Kandahar, provincial authorities said on Friday, a rare meeting by a foreign envoy with the Taliban’s leaders in its southern heartland. Amina Mohammed is visiting Afghanistan this week and had already met...
Migration drives German population to record high in 2022
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s population rose to an all-time high of 84.3 million people in 2022, after stagnating over the past three years, as Ukrainian refugees came to Germany fleeing the war. In 2022 there were 1.l million more people living in Germany than in the previous year,...
World Court says it has received U.N. request for opinion on Israel occupation
THE HAGUE(Reuters) – The International Court of Justice on Friday confirmed it had officially received a request from the United Nations General Assembly to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories. The ICJ is expected to draw up a list...
Illegal border crossings surge to highest of Biden's term
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A surge in Cuban and Nicaraguan arrivals at the U.S. border with Mexico in December led to the highest number of illegal border crossings recorded during any month of Joe Biden's presidency, authorities said Friday. The extraordinary influx came shortly before Biden introduced measures...
Yellen says a U.S. default could cause global financial crisis, CNN reports
DAKAR/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that a potential U.S. default could cause a global financial crisis and undermine the role of the dollar as a reserve currency. The U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday, a figure that reflects money already spent...
Davos 2023: CEOs face challenge over sluggish climate efforts
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – A return to Davos by corporate titans and their bankers after recent record Alpine temperatures has turned a spotlight on just how quickly they are moving to rein in carbon emissions. The number of organisations pledging to get to net-zero emissions by mid-century has soared...
Pakistani Taliban attacks police outpost, killing three officers
PESHAWAR (Reuters) – The Pakistani Taliban on Thursday claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on a police post in northern Pakistan that killed three police officers. Attackers threw grenades at a police outpost near the Afghan border in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and entered the premises where a...
