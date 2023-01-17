ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kotatv.com

Students rebuild school’s crosswalk shelter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This past year an intoxicated driver drove into a crosswalk shelter at East Middle School. The previous shelter was built by students and the geometry in construction class at Rapid City High School decided to build it’s replacement. Building the crosswalk shelter took about...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Organizations team up to help out the unhoused in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition is a program of Volunteers of America that assists people in getting back on their feet. The Hope Center serves as a place for unhoused people to get the resources they need, and they say there is an alarming trend happening in the Rapid City area. The Hope Center says since the pandemic they have been helping more and more people, which is great, but also an issue with more people finding adequate housing.
RAPID CITY, SD
onidawatchman.com

Named South Dakota Princess of Winter

Young women from twenty-five communities converged on Aberdeen last Thursday-Saturday, January 12-14 to take part in the 2023 South Dakota Snow Queen Festival including 2023 Sully County Snow Queen Lydia Hill. The three day festival culminated with coronation of the 2023 Snow Queen, Miss Webster - Addison Kuecker. Lydia was named Princess of Winter.
ABERDEEN, SD
Hot 104.7

How Many South Dakotans Own Guns?

People choose to live in South Dakota for a number of reasons. If you're the type of person that likes a variety of weather, we certainly offer that. The outdoors is another big reason people choose to call the Rushmore state home, there's no shortage of wide open space and scenic beauty in this state.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Partly cloudy for Friday

A new ordinance requires Sturgis property owners to maintain their own right of way land. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. Jackrabbits are celebrated in Pierre. An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy.
STURGIS, SD
Panhandle Post

Road Trip: The Purple Pie Place

This week with the crazy weather I haven't made it out. So, I have decided this is a great time to start putting together your summer bucket list. A must on that list, would have to be in Custer, South Dakota. As many things in the Black Hills, this is...
CUSTER, SD
mitchellnow.com

South Dakota high school basketball scores from January 19th

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 70, Hitchcock-Tulare 51. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42, James Valley Christian 37. Akron-Westfield, Iowa vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ccd. Santee, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd. BOYS PREP BASKETBALL. Aberdeen Christian 53, Waubay/Summit 30. Brandon Valley 53, Pierre 52. Clark/Willow Lake 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 33. Dell Rapids St. Mary 62,...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

The reality of drag shows from two queens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Across the country, state legislatures have been discussing bills that could place limitations on drag shows. In recent months there have been at least eight states considering these types of bills, including Nebraska. In South Dakota, drag shows became a hot topic in November...
BROOKINGS, SD
wnax.com

SD Associated School Board Executive Director to Retire

The Associated School Boards of South Dakota is advertising for an Executive Director. Current director Wade Pogany is planning to retire….. Pogany says many issues have changed over his time with the association….. Pogany says finding teachers has been a long-time problem….. While Pogany works with school...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Leaders needed to reconcile the races in South Dakota

In December of 1989, Gov. George Mickelson wrote to Lakota Times publisher Tim Giago asking for his help writing a proclamation that would declare a year of reconciliation between the races in South Dakota. In the letter, Mickelson noted that racial harmony in the nation had been helped along by the work of Martin Luther […] The post Leaders needed to reconcile the races in South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Movie theaters butter up to national celebration

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Movie theaters across the country participated in National Popcorn Day and the Elks Theater in Rapid City was no different. Known for its various popcorn flavors, the theater welcomed people who wanted to catch a movie or just popped in for a treat. With flavors...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy