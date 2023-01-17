Read full article on original website
Students rebuild school’s crosswalk shelter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This past year an intoxicated driver drove into a crosswalk shelter at East Middle School. The previous shelter was built by students and the geometry in construction class at Rapid City High School decided to build it’s replacement. Building the crosswalk shelter took about...
Organizations team up to help out the unhoused in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition is a program of Volunteers of America that assists people in getting back on their feet. The Hope Center serves as a place for unhoused people to get the resources they need, and they say there is an alarming trend happening in the Rapid City area. The Hope Center says since the pandemic they have been helping more and more people, which is great, but also an issue with more people finding adequate housing.
Named South Dakota Princess of Winter
Young women from twenty-five communities converged on Aberdeen last Thursday-Saturday, January 12-14 to take part in the 2023 South Dakota Snow Queen Festival including 2023 Sully County Snow Queen Lydia Hill. The three day festival culminated with coronation of the 2023 Snow Queen, Miss Webster - Addison Kuecker. Lydia was named Princess of Winter.
South Dakota’s proposed social studies standards are endorsed by national group
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The National Association of Scholars and the Civics Alliance recently announced its support of South Dakota’s proposed K-12 social studies standards, calling them “excellent” and “among the best in the nation.”. The association commended the proposed standards for being coherent, rigorous, content-based,...
An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy
It's tourism day here in Rapid City. A stinky problem for some Rapid City residents.
How Many South Dakotans Own Guns?
People choose to live in South Dakota for a number of reasons. If you're the type of person that likes a variety of weather, we certainly offer that. The outdoors is another big reason people choose to call the Rushmore state home, there's no shortage of wide open space and scenic beauty in this state.
Partly cloudy for Friday
A new ordinance requires Sturgis property owners to maintain their own right of way land. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. Jackrabbits are celebrated in Pierre. An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy.
Road Trip: The Purple Pie Place
This week with the crazy weather I haven't made it out. So, I have decided this is a great time to start putting together your summer bucket list. A must on that list, would have to be in Custer, South Dakota. As many things in the Black Hills, this is...
House bill calls for $20 million in state funds to boost mental health field
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota lawmaker is proposing a bill that would set aside $20 million in state funds for scholarships to support people entering the behavioral health field in the state. Representative Taylor Rehfeldt (R-Sioux Falls) told Dakota News Now that House Bill 1044...
Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former Senator Richard M. Kelly
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, January 18, in honor of former state Senator Richard M. Kelly. He served in the South Dakota State Senate from 2002-2006. Funeral services for former...
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
A 23 year old man with cerebral palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities. Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners. Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners.
The Monument starts preparations for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, and Rodeo Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Preparations for the 61st Annual Black Hills Stock Show and rodeo started Wednesday at the Monument. 125 dump truckloads of dirt are being brought into the arena. The dirt is made in Rapid City and consists of a clay base mixed with sand and topsoil. The...
South Dakota high school basketball scores from January 19th
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 70, Hitchcock-Tulare 51. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42, James Valley Christian 37. Akron-Westfield, Iowa vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ccd. Santee, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ppd. BOYS PREP BASKETBALL. Aberdeen Christian 53, Waubay/Summit 30. Brandon Valley 53, Pierre 52. Clark/Willow Lake 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 33. Dell Rapids St. Mary 62,...
The reality of drag shows from two queens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Across the country, state legislatures have been discussing bills that could place limitations on drag shows. In recent months there have been at least eight states considering these types of bills, including Nebraska. In South Dakota, drag shows became a hot topic in November...
SD Associated School Board Executive Director to Retire
The Associated School Boards of South Dakota is advertising for an Executive Director. Current director Wade Pogany is planning to retire….. Pogany says many issues have changed over his time with the association….. Pogany says finding teachers has been a long-time problem….. While Pogany works with school...
Chance for snow near Nebraska and South Dakota border tonight and into late Wednesday
Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades. After a fire led the Lead opera house to close its curtains, plans to renovate the building are now in the works. South Dakota proposed a property tax relief bill for certain homeowners. Updated: 22 hours ago.
SD Lawmakers considering bill that would lower age of children who must attend school
South Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would lower the age of children who must attend school.
Leaders needed to reconcile the races in South Dakota
In December of 1989, Gov. George Mickelson wrote to Lakota Times publisher Tim Giago asking for his help writing a proclamation that would declare a year of reconciliation between the races in South Dakota. In the letter, Mickelson noted that racial harmony in the nation had been helped along by the work of Martin Luther […] The post Leaders needed to reconcile the races in South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Movie theaters butter up to national celebration
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Movie theaters across the country participated in National Popcorn Day and the Elks Theater in Rapid City was no different. Known for its various popcorn flavors, the theater welcomed people who wanted to catch a movie or just popped in for a treat. With flavors...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in South Dakota history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in South Dakota using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
