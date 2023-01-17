It seems like it’s been forever, but we finally have our first winter storm of 2023. Expect snow to move in after 11 PM Wednesday night, starting in counties south of highway 10, and working up north. The heaviest snowfall period will be between 2 AM – 8AM Thursday morning. We will pick up between 2-4 inches in much of the area by the morning commute.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO