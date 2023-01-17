Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Thursday evening snow updates
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. WINTER WEATHER WARNING: Now until 6pm – Marinette & Door Counties. We are looking at more scattered light snow into tonight. Even some areas lakeside could see a wintry mix. Areas Green Bay and south will only accumulate about another 0.5″ & north of GB will accumulate about another inch into tonight.
wearegreenbay.com
WINTER STORM WATCH: Snow will bring out the shovels again
The chance for showers or a drizzly mix will end completely overnight into Wednesday, leaving mostly cloudy skies. The low tonight is below freezing at 29 degrees, so watch out for slippery spots as any leftover puddles and water will freeze over. Looking like a quiet and cloudy, but decent...
wearegreenbay.com
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Worst I’ve seen in 10-20 years’: Experts recommend staying off ice until completely frozen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The water is not completely frozen in the bay of Green Bay. The owner of Smokey’s on the Bay, Jeff Tilkens says it’s not safe to go ice fishing. “This year, the ice conditions on the bay of Green Bay is probably the worst I’ve seen in, I don’t know, maybe ten or twenty years,” said Tilkens.
wearegreenbay.com
Lack of snow causing difficulties for Appleton landscaping companies
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A lack of snow on the ground is making it difficult for some landscaping companies, who rely on plowing during the winter season, to get by. For Lowney’s Landscaping Center in Appleton, snow plays a big role in their business through the colder months.
wearegreenbay.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: Plan on tough travel conditions and ready the shovels
It seems like it’s been forever, but we finally have our first winter storm of 2023. Expect snow to move in after 11 PM Wednesday night, starting in counties south of highway 10, and working up north. The heaviest snowfall period will be between 2 AM – 8AM Thursday morning. We will pick up between 2-4 inches in much of the area by the morning commute.
wearegreenbay.com
Dates set for Winter Farmers Market in City of Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Farmers markets are a big hit in northeast Wisconsin, and Downtown Green Bay, Inc. has announced the start of its Winter Market series. According to a release, organizers have scheduled the Winter Market series on Saturday, January 21, February 4, and February 18 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the KI Convention Center.
wearegreenbay.com
Local pantry in Green Bay being hit hard by high egg prices
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One place that’s hoping egg prices will crack soon is food pantries. One of them already feeling the pinch is Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay. “There are about 900 dozen eggs a week that we go through,” said executive director Craig Robbins.
wearegreenbay.com
How kids in the Fox Valley spent their snow day
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Many children in the Fox Valley had off school today for the snow. At Heesakker Park in Little Chute, families spent the day sledding down the hill. Village native Erica Daily took a half day at work so she could take her two children,...
wearegreenbay.com
Cocoon Brewing almost ready for “flight” in Ledgeview
(WFRV) – A new brewery in Ledgeview is nearing opening day. The owners were inspired by their love of nature, and butterflies when crafting the building and brand. In addition to a taproom, you will find several “cocoons” on the property for smaller gatherings. Although it isn’t...
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Copper
Meet Copper, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome 60lb pup is looking for a home where he can go on lots of walks. Having easily jumped a 4-foot high fence, he will need additional monitoring while outside and would likely...
wearegreenbay.com
Think Spring with Dramm Corporation in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Snow may be in the forecast but it’s never too early to think about gardening. They’ve been making watering tools for 80 years locally and today Hans Dramm, President of Dramm Corporation visited Local 5 Live with how they started in Manitowoc, a look at their new building, plus what’s new for the Spring.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Metro Fire Department: Ammonia leak at TNT Crust, three taken to hospital
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an early morning ammonia leak at TNT Crust on the city’s east side. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on January 18 around 1:15 a.m., crews responded to TNT Crust at 508 Elizabeth Street for an ammonia leak. When crews arrived, a ‘substantial’ leak in the ammonia coolant system was found.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year
Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man officially charged in bank robbery on city’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has officially been charged after being accused of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue in the City of Green Bay. Green Bay Police Department says 61-year-old Mark Vogel is being charged with Robbery of a...
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge closure extended, Wisconsin DOT cites why
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Another delay has been announced for the opening of the Racine Street Bridge in Menasha, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). Back in December, adverse weather delayed the new bridge’s temporary opening until mid-January, and officials announced yet another delay on January 17....
wearegreenbay.com
Celebrate National Popcorn day with Menasha-based “Mike’s Popcorn”
(WFRV) – Celebrate National Popcorn day with Mike’s Popcorn. The family started serving up the treat in 1968. The business, based in Menasha, started with a small stand and has grown to a national brand. We get a taste of what makes them so successful, in this segment.
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh restaurant week highlights 33 local eateries providing unique meals for discounted prices
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – January 19 is the first day of Oshkosh’s restaurant week. The owner of one of the 33 participating restaurants says the week will satisfy Oshkosh residents’ tastebuds. “The things you can get here during restaurant week, like most restaurants, are not things you...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man officially charged with 5 counts relating to stabbing of 17-year-old
THURSDAY, 1/19/2023 – 3:31 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges have officially been charged against a 21-year-old Green Bay man for a January 10 stabbing incident that left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Angel Guerrero on January 19. Charges...
