ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

Family and pet safe after house fire in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4100 block of Sparks Street off of Lavaca. All residence and pets made it out of the home safely. District Chief Scott Wheat tells KFDM there were no injuries and only minor damage during this unintentional fire.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

LUPD introduces new procedures for campus safety at Lamar

BEAUMONT — The spring semester is underway at Lamar University, and as students navigate the campus, safety is always a concern. The university's police department is putting in place some new procedures to ease the concerns. New training for both officers and students and upgrades to the emergency phones...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Breaking: Beaumont Police investigating shooting near Park and Euclid

Beaumont — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving multiple rounds fired that left one victim with non-life threatening injuries, according to information Sgt. Thomas Swope provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Euclid near...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Fire heavily damages home in Orange County

Orange County — Flames have caused extensive damage to a home in the 700 block of East Azalea, south of Old U.S. 90 in Rose City. Firefighters say when they arrived at the home shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house. First...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy