KFDM-TV
Jan. 18, 2023 - Pay it Forward: Honoring Demetrice Clifton for going above and beyond
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont woman has gone above and beyond for her community. That's why Demetrice Clifton is our Pay it Forward recipient. Fox 4/KFDM's Tan Radford has the report. Pay it Forward is sponsored by DuGood Federal Credit Union.
12newsnow.com
Some Lamar University students received words of wisdom today
Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens, spoke with the students today. Her presentation was inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King.
KFDM-TV
Family and pet safe after house fire in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4100 block of Sparks Street off of Lavaca. All residence and pets made it out of the home safely. District Chief Scott Wheat tells KFDM there were no injuries and only minor damage during this unintentional fire.
Southeast Texas businesses honor hometown heroes with 3rd Annual BBQ and Brown Water event
BEAUMONT, Texas — First responders serve the Southeast Texas community, but today it was their turn to be served. Five different businesses came together at J. W’s Patio to serve the hometown heroes a good meal on Wednesday. J. W’s patio, Rao's bakery, Renegade Industrial, Mason Construction and...
Pastor of Port Arthur church that was destroyed by fire hoping to rebuild
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur church was consumed by a fire early Thursday morning but the pastor says they hope to rebuild. Firefighters from the Port Arthur Fire Department were battling the fire at the Endtime Deliverance Holiness Church on 19th St. at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
KFDM-TV
Peaceful resolution to report of woman with gun in area near old HEB store on East Lucas
Beaumont — Beaumont police say they've peacefully resolved a situation that caused some tense moments Monday night in the area near the old HEB store in the 3900 block of East Lucas. Officers responded to a welfare check in that location at about 8:45 p.m. Monday. Chief Jim Singletary...
fox4beaumont.com
Parents looking for answers after Beaumont college takes money and shuts down
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several parents who enrolled their children in Holy Patriot University tell KFDM they believe the school owes them thousands of dollars. They tell us their children enrolled to take part in multiple sports . KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles is investigating.
KFDM-TV
LUPD introduces new procedures for campus safety at Lamar
BEAUMONT — The spring semester is underway at Lamar University, and as students navigate the campus, safety is always a concern. The university's police department is putting in place some new procedures to ease the concerns. New training for both officers and students and upgrades to the emergency phones...
KFDM-TV
Breaking: Beaumont Police investigating shooting near Park and Euclid
Beaumont — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving multiple rounds fired that left one victim with non-life threatening injuries, according to information Sgt. Thomas Swope provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Euclid near...
KFDM-TV
Breaking: DPS at the scene of crash on Highway 90 near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County
Highway 90 eastbound near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County in the Beaumont area is reportedly shut down following a crash. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday. DPS and other first responders are at the scene.
Woman wounded in early morning shooting outside north Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was wounded in an overnight shooting in the north end of Beaumont early Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Detroit Ave, according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records. Just before 2 a.m. a woman and a friend arrived at her...
Beaumont Police searching for 2 women wanted for stealing from beauty supply store
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted for stealing from a beauty supply store. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, two woman entered the Hair World Beauty Supply store, located at 3210 Avenue A in Beaumont. The two women were shopping for about 20...
Management company over Sabine Park Apartments in Orange responds to residents living without water
ORANGE, Texas — Some renters at the Sabine Park Apartment Homes in Orange may finally have some answers after living without water since Christmas. Several residents reached out 12News after pipes at the apartment complex busted during the arctic fold front, causing water to go out at nearly 20 units.
12newsnow.com
Plumber indicted for allegedly pulling gun on two people at Hamshire-Fannett High School
James Banks, 52, of Pearland is accused of pulling a gun out on an employee and a witness. Banks claims it was in self-defense.
Police searching for missing 76-year-old man who may be injured, in need of medical attention
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help in finding a 76-year-old man who may need medical attention. John Ramsey was last seen walking around Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital six days ago, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. No one has seen or heard from him since.
'It's an honor': Newly promoted captain makes Beaumont Police Department history
BEAUMONT, Texas — Onafre Tyler knew he wanted to become a Beaumont Police Department captain, but never thought that in doing so, he would make history. Capt. Tyler was promoted to captain of criminal investigations on January 11, 2023 at the department's Appreciation and Swearing In Ceremony. He is the first Black captain in Beaumont Police Department history.
Construction of Christ Central Camp in Beaumont running ahead of schedule, hoping to open July 2023
BEAUMONT, Texas — Progress is being made at the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont's new Christ Central Camp. In October 2022, ground was broken on the camp. Now, construction crews say they are ahead of schedule. "It's going really well. It's gone really fast, and it's been really awesome to...
KFDM-TV
Fire heavily damages home in Orange County
Orange County — Flames have caused extensive damage to a home in the 700 block of East Azalea, south of Old U.S. 90 in Rose City. Firefighters say when they arrived at the home shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house. First...
fox4beaumont.com
On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon with multiple charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY — UPDATE: As of January 9th suspect is in custody. In this week's On the Run report, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a Beaumont man she says could pose a threat to the public, based on the crime he's already accused of committing. Angel...
Southbound U.S. 69 Dowlen exit, on ramp near Parkdale Mall will close for next 3 months
BEAUMONT, Texas — If you're traveling south into Beaumont from Hardin County and plan to take Dowlen Rd. you'll need to plan ahead for the next three months. The exit ramp to Dowlen Rd. from southbound U.S. Highway 69 as well as the entrance ramp onto the southbound highway will be closed for the next three months beginning on Friday according to TxDOT.
