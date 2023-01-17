Read full article on original website
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubNorthville HeraldSaint Charles, MO
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Close to returning?
Although Tarasenko (hand) won't play Thursday versus Nashville, coach Craig Berube believes the 31-year-old winger is "close to telling him" when he'll be ready to return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Although Tarasenko will miss a ninth straight contest Thursday, it sounds like he'll likely be ready to return sooner...
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Exits in final minute
Pacioretty sustained what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury in the final minute of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Given how late the injury occurred, it's unlikely there will be an update on Pacioretty's status following the contest. The winger missed nearly three months while recovering from an Achilles injury, and he grabbed at the same leg that he hurt previously. There should be an update on the winger prior to Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games
Nelson has not lit the lamp in his last 14 games. Nelson does have six assists over his last 14 games but also no points of any kind in his last four contests. His struggles have coincided with the team's offense going in the tank. The Islanders have only one win in their last seven contests. In those seven games, they have only scored 11 goals. They have only scored more than two goals in two of their previous nine games. Goal-scoring has dogged this team for quite a few seasons, and what is happening now should probably not be a surprise. The Isles hope their game against the wide-open Sabres on Thursday will help cure some of their offensive ailments.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Multi-point performance in win
Wilson scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Capitals to a 4-0 win over the Coyotes on Thursday. Wilson scored a second-period power-play goal by redirecting Dmitry Orlov's point shot to extend the Capitals' lead to 3-0. He also picked up an assist on Sonny Milano's goal earlier in the period. Wilson notched his first multi-point game since returning from a torn ACL and has three points in six games. The Canadian forward should continue to skate in the Capitals' top-six forward corps and second power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Questionable for Thursday
Bergeron (face) will have the final say regarding if he plays Thursday versus the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Bergeron took a David Pastrnak shot off the face in Wednesday's game versus the Islanders, but he was able to finish the contest. With Thursday being the second half of a back-to-back, Bergeron may ultimately be a game-time decision, though it seems like he's probably closer to playing than sitting out based on his return to Wednesday's game.
CBS Sports
Reds' Matt Reynolds: Outrighted to Triple-A
Reynolds cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville by the Reds on Thursday. Reynolds has the option to decline the outright assignment and elect free agency if he wants, so it's yet to be determined whether he'll remain in the organization. The 32-year-old has a career .630 OPS over parts of five seasons at the major-league level.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Out again Thursday
Gobert (groin) will not play in Thursday's game against the Raptors, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert will miss a second consecutive tilt with soreness in his right groin. The issue held him to just 5 and 13 minutes in the two contests leading up to his absence, so the injury has been an ongoing issue. Naz Reid got the start last time out and should remain the Timberwolves' starting center for the duration of Gobert's leave. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Houston.
CBS Sports
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Takings swings at full speed
Kirilloff (wrist) has been able to take full swings in offseason workouts and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. The 2016 first-round draft pick and former top prospect has shown flashes of being a productive regular with the bat, but he hasn't been able to stay healthy amid continued wrist issues. His 2022 season ended in July due to a ligament tear in his right wrist that required season-ending surgery. It's the same wrist issue that has plagued him the past two seasons. He decided to have ulnar shortening surgery, which he hopes will provide a more permanent fix. The Twins will likely ease him into action in spring training. His minor-league pedigree and 2021 underlying numbers (12.8 Barrel%, 43.9 HardHit%) suggest he can be an impact hitter, If healthy.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Daniel Castano: DFA'd by Miami
Castano (shoulder) was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Castano appeared in 10 games (seven starts) for the Marlins in 2022 and had a 4.04 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB across 35.2 innings. He was sidelined for over a month by a concussion after being struck in the head by a comebacker last summer, and he was also diagnosed with a small labrum tear in his shoulder in September. It's unclear if the left-hander will be ready for the start of spring training in February.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Designated for assignment
Sheffield was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Thursday. Sheffield made double-digit appearances in the majors in 2020 and 2021 but was limited to just six appearances (one start) for the Mariners last year. He posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 11.2 innings and will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the team signed Tommy La Stella on Thursday.
