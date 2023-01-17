In honor of Martin Luther King, organizations hold basketball tournament, lectures, podcast for Staten Island kids

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Edith J. Knudson, 94, passed away on Jan. 15. Edith grew up in the West Brighton area where she resided for 54 years. She went to P.S. 45, and graduated from Curtis High School where she met Pete Pacifico, whom she married and had four children. Edith held a few secretarial jobs, working at a Wall St. bank, and Pacific Oil Co. Her favorite position was working in the Athletic office of Wagner College for nine years. She graduated from Wagner College with a Bachelor’s degree and went on to secure her MBA at St. John’s University. From there, Edith became an IRS agent, excise tax auditor. She would later remarry, wedding John Knudson, who travelled with her alongside the Wagner College (NIT) basketball teams. After retiring in 1993, Edith and her husband would enjoy swimming, visiting family in North Carolina, and playing golf at the South Shore Country Club in the Women’s League. For the full obituary, click here.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO