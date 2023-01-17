In honor of Martin Luther King, organizations hold basketball tournament, lectures, podcast for Staten Island kids

Read full article on original website
Community organizations connect with S.I.’s Asian population in celebration of Lunar New Year
STATEN ISlAND, N.Y. - Project Hospitality in collaboration with Mt. Sinai and with the support from the Asian American Federation, celebrated Lunar New Year outside of the new HL Supermarket in New Dorp on Friday. The organizations gave out Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), information about the importance of coronavirus (COVID-19)...
Tottenville wrestler pens open letter petitioning Gov. Hochul to allow PSAL’s girls at State tourney
Tottenville high school wrestler Alessandra Elliott wants to compete at this month’s state federation wrestling tournament. The problem, however, is that New York City’s PSAL girls are excluded from competition. In light of that revelation, Elliott, a decorated senior grappler who has competed against the boys, is petitioning...
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 19, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Edith J. Knudson, 94, passed away on Jan. 15. Edith grew up in the West Brighton area where she resided for 54 years. She went to P.S. 45, and graduated from Curtis High School where she met Pete Pacifico, whom she married and had four children. Edith held a few secretarial jobs, working at a Wall St. bank, and Pacific Oil Co. Her favorite position was working in the Athletic office of Wagner College for nine years. She graduated from Wagner College with a Bachelor’s degree and went on to secure her MBA at St. John’s University. From there, Edith became an IRS agent, excise tax auditor. She would later remarry, wedding John Knudson, who travelled with her alongside the Wagner College (NIT) basketball teams. After retiring in 1993, Edith and her husband would enjoy swimming, visiting family in North Carolina, and playing golf at the South Shore Country Club in the Women’s League. For the full obituary, click here.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Carol and Nicholas Santoro celebrate 60th anniversary at Cafe Bella Vita
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Carol and Nicholas Santoro celebrated their diamond anniversary recently, with the help of their beloved family members. The couple’s 60th anniversary was toasted on Nov. 4, 2022 at Cafe Bella Vita, attended by their three daughters and five grandchildren. “My father and mother are...
NYC kindergarten, Gifted & Talented application deadline is Friday. Here are 6 things to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The deadline to apply for kindergarten and the kindergarten Gifted & Talented (G&T) program in New York City for the 2023-2024 school year is Friday. To apply for kindergarten or the G&T program, your child must be a current New York City resident who was born in 2018.
Corrado’s Cucina coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Signage was hoisted and decorative lanterns were recently installed at 831 Arthur Kill Rd., an indication that work is once again underway on the Italian-style dining establishment promised to the borough by the New York City Parks Department more than six years ago. “This is...
Here’s to another week of wonderful new friends to make life eventful. Jan. 21-22
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — These days have been hard for a lot of people: Making ends meet, looking out for each other, and caring for loved ones. There is a form of therapy involved with these beautiful animals. Their love is never-ending and unwavering. No matter what, their greetings, when you come home, comfort and nurture. They understand us more than we know.
Staten Island weekend events: Check out Murder Mystery Dinner Shows at the St. George Theatre
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get set for the weekend — Staten Island style!. And while events may be a little quieter than during other months of the year, this weekend is all about Murder Mystery Dinner Shows and hikes on the nature trail. Here are some of the...
Cheers to 20 years! St. George Theatre marks two-decade anniversary with Red Carpet Gala featuring music icon Dionne Warwick
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After two decades of world class entertainment at the St. George Theatre, the historic movie palace will celebrate its 20th anniversary at its annual Red Carpet Gala and Benefit Concert Friday, March 24. The evening’s featured performer: Music icon Dionne Warwick. The gala celebrates...
What is the oldest restaurant on Staten Island? The answer’s not that easy.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What is the borough’s oldest restaurant? It depends on how a modern person considers four spots — Adobe Blues of New Brighton, Basilio Inn of South Beach, Liedy’s of New Brighton and Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston. ADOBE BLUES —...
Staten Island FerryHawks are swapping game tickets for used bicycles
The FerryHawks, in conjunction with Bike New York and the NYC Department of Transportation, are hosting a bicycle giveaway at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park on Sat. Jan. 21 and Jan. 28. The team is asking donors to swap out their old bikes in exchange for FerryHawks game tickets this upcoming season.
‘A beautiful soul.’ NYPD mourns loss of Staten Island police officer, father of 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD mourned the loss of Police Officer Steven Hernandez at a funeral mass in New Dorp before laying the Staten Islander to rest at Fairview Cemetery in New Jersey. Hernandez, a father of two young children, began his career at the 121st Precinct and...
Fast Food Fridays: Shake Shack in St. George with Shaw-naé’ in the house
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On this January morning, we kick off a new food series — Fast Food Fridays, anchored with a video. it’s a fine opportunity to survey the land with a fellow food service professional. Together, we’ll see what’s cooking in the corporate kitchens of America and simultaneously catch up with a mom-and-pop operator.
This South Shore inn named an ‘essential restaurant’ in all of NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One Staten Island restaurant has risen to the ranks of “The 38 Essential Restaurants in New York City” published on Eater.com. Historic Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston landed on the lofty list amidst varied genres such as taquerias and a Michelin-starred Indian eatery.
NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
When Staten Island had a ski jump | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island had a ski jump all its own. After all, Todt Hill is the highest point on the eastern coast, they say. There it was in the 1930s, about 30 feet tall, the ski jump towered above the landscape on the north side of Todt Hill, near the current site of the Petrides School in Sunnyside, according to Daniel Kusrow.
Here’s how 4 Staten Island women transformed a vintage trailer into a thriving mobile bar business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Last year, a friend of Christine and Ray Kaminsky showed the Eltingville couple a TikTok of a mobile bar in Texas. Immediately, they looked at each other, and a lightbulb went off in their heads. “I said to my wife, ‘This is a no brainer; we...
Dolphins spotted swimming in the Bronx, says NYC Parks Department
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dolphins were sighted swimming in the Bronx River this week, the New York City Parks Department said. “It’s true — dolphins were spotted in the Bronx River this week! This is great news — it shows that the decades-long effort to restore the river as a healthy habitat is working,” the agency wrote on Twitter.
Looking into becoming a foster parent? Here are the steps to take.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you are looking to help youth and provide a safe, supportive and loving environment, you may consider becoming a foster parent. The need for foster parents on Staten Island has grown over the last few years — mostly due to both the opioid epidemic and coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
This 3rd grader asked Santa to bring her dad, serving in the U.S. Air Force, home. Video shows their tearful reunion.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - For Christmas, Dongan Hills resident Marielle Izzo asked Santa to bring her dad, who was deployed overseas for the past six months, home. On Wednesday afternoon at school dismissal outside of St. Joseph Hill Academy Elementary School in Arrochar, Marielle’s wish finally came true. Master...
