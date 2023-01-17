ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Giants playoffs schedule: NFL reveals Giants vs. Eagles playoff game time, date, channel | When is NFL Divisional weekend?

By Ryan Novozinsky
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson seen dining in NJ

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson enjoyed some downtime at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, dining at one of Atlantic City's newest restaurants. Johnson was on a dinner date with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer at Tropicana, where the pair noshed on traditional Japanese cuisine at Ossu Japanese Tavern. The Super Bowl champion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco

After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
DALLAS, TX
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
FanSided

Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic

The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Staten Island Advance

NFL Divisional Playoffs: Here are 3 keys to New York Giants’ victory vs. Philadelphia Eagles Saturday night

The New York Giants are a touchdown underdog when they meet the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday in an NFC Divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly. The Giants (10-7-1) have steadily improved throughout the season and have a lot of the momentum heading into the game. The Eagles, who captured the NFC East, enter with a 14-3 mark and are coming off the bye at the conference’s No. 1 seeded team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy