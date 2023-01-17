Giants playoffs schedule: NFL reveals Giants vs. Eagles playoff game time, date, channel | When is NFL Divisional weekend?

Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson seen dining in NJ
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson enjoyed some downtime at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, dining at one of Atlantic City's newest restaurants. Johnson was on a dinner date with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer at Tropicana, where the pair noshed on traditional Japanese cuisine at Ossu Japanese Tavern. The Super Bowl champion...
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
Jeff Saturday to Return as Colts Head Coach?
ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano weigh in on the likelihood that Jeff Saturday returns as Indianapolis Colts head coach.
NBC Philadelphia
‘It's a Philly Thing:' Why Eagles Are Bringing Out New Slogan for NFL Playoff Run
Head coach Nick Sirianni, star quarterback Jalen Hurts and other members of the Philadelphia Eagles showed their love for the City of Brotherly Love on their chests during Tuesday's media availabilities ahead of Saturday's divisional round playoff game against the New York Giants. "It's a Philly Thing" the hoodies said...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Jamal Crawford explains why "point guard James Harden" won't get the Philadelphia 76ers far in the playoffs
J Crossover may have overreacted a bit after Harden's off night, but his take isn't entirely wrong.
Joe Namath: Jets can unretire my number if it means getting Aaron Rodgers
Something will need to be done about the New York Jets quarterback position. Joe Namath gets that. That’s why he said the Jets could take No. 12 out of retirement if it meant they were getting Aaron Rodgers. Want to bet on the NFL?. “I hope it can come...
Eli Manning will break promise, attend Giants-Eagles on Saturday
Philadelphia fans are notorious not necessarily for their passion, but for the ways in which they express that passion. Over the years we’ve seen them assault the late Chief Zee, punch police horses, throw batteries, pelt Santa Claus with snowballs and engage in more violent altercations than we can possibly count.
Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic
The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
Will Gov. Murphy root for the Giants or Eagles in big NFL playoff game? Here’s what he just said.
There’s a big football game Saturday that will put many fans in North Jersey and South Jersey on bitterly opposing sides: an NFL playoff battle between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. So which team will New Jersey’s governor root for?. “I’m staying out of it,”...
NFL Divisional Playoffs: Here are 3 keys to New York Giants’ victory vs. Philadelphia Eagles Saturday night
The New York Giants are a touchdown underdog when they meet the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday in an NFC Divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly. The Giants (10-7-1) have steadily improved throughout the season and have a lot of the momentum heading into the game. The Eagles, who captured the NFC East, enter with a 14-3 mark and are coming off the bye at the conference’s No. 1 seeded team.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Knicks vs. Hawks predictions & picks with our $150 FanDuel promo code
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you want to bet on the NBA this week, make sure you join FanDuel Sportsbook. You don’t need a FanDuel promo code...
Pete Davidson is heading to the NFL’s Pro Bowl
Move over Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Staten Island native Pete Davidson has appeared all over the map in recent year’s as his celebrity stock continues to rise -- and now he’s off to the NFL Pro Bowl. The 29-year-old, of course, won’t be playing in the game,...
Former NBA Player, Coach Chris Ford Dies at 74
The longtime guard made the first three-pointer in NBA history in 1979.
Former New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher retires
David Phelps, a veteran pitcher who played for the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies among others, has retired. The 36-year-old, 15-year veteran, announced his decision through his agent. “On 5/5/21 I walked off the mound in Oakland frustrated and injured, unsure if I would ever be on a Major...
BetMGM bonus code SILIVENBA: Last chance to get $200 on any NBA game
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NBA features one of its Global Games with the Bulls vs. Pistons matchup in Paris and if you’re looking for the best...
Browns hire former Eagles coach as their defensive coordinator
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jim Schwartz’s career has come full circle with the Cleveland Browns, after beginning his NFL career here and now being hired as defensive coordinator on Tuesday to replace the fired Joe Woods. Schwartz was selected from a pool of candidates to replace Woods that included Steelers...
