Former 'Bachelorette' blasts DeSantis as racist for rejecting African studies course, calls it Black 'erasure'
"View" guest host Rachel Lindsay claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., was committing "cultural erasure" for rejecting a proposed African studies course in schools.
Ohio teen stops burglary by pointing mother's gun at home intruder: 'My baby has become my protector'
An Ohio teenager stopped a would-be burglar by grabbing his mother's gun and pointing it at the suspect, causing him to flee from the home before later being apprehended.
Court upholds Gov. Ron DeSantis' suspension of prosecutor with ‘militant agenda’
A federal judge has moved to dismiss former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's case against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Florida Supreme Court upholds state law banning local governments from implementing restrictions on guns
In a 4-1 ruling, the Florida Supreme Court rejected a challenge to a state law that prevents local officials from implementing restrictions on gun and ammunition sales.
Britney Watson case: US Marshals search for 'armed and dangerous' ex-husband wanted for Tennessee mom's murder
U.S. Marshals are assisting in the search for Kevin Watson, the former husband of missing Britney Watson, a Tennessee mom of three, who disappeared from Jackson on Jan. 7.
'We need help out here': Arizona farmer sounds the alarm on migrant surge contaminating crops
Yuma, Ariz. farmer Alex Muller shares how record numbers of migrant crossings are upending his business and his ability to procure produce on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
'Various inconsistencies' show 'more than meets the eye' in death of CA public defender in Mexico: expert
A medical expert told Fox News Digital that there is likely "more than meets the eye" regarding statements from Mexican authorities on the mysterious death of Elliot Blair.
Cause of sickening of 22 Illinois prison workers still a mystery after testing rules out drugs
The investigation into what caused staff and inmates to become sick and require medical attention Wednesday at the John A. Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro remains ongoing.
Glenn Youngkin's office blasts anonymous report after update: 'This is why people don’t trust the media'
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office said an update to a Richmond Times-Dispatch report is why “people don’t trust the media” after Ford Motor Company shot down an anonymous claim.
Texas National Guard soldier patrolling border shoots migrant after struggle: report
A Texas National Guard soldier shot a migrant over the weekend during a struggle, according to reports.
Kamala Harris defends not going to border during Arizona trip, promises to go again
Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday defended her decision not to visit the southern border while on a trip to Tonopah, Arizona, telling a local reporter that Congress must act on immigration.
Murdaugh murders: mysterious snapchat video 'critical' to case: prosecutors
South Carolina prosecutors revealed publicly for the first time that a critical piece of evidence in their case is a Snapchat video Paul Murdaugh sent friends shortly before his murder.
Texas bill would require Title 42 expulsions of migrants until COVID-19 mandates, emergency lifted
A Texas state representative has introduced legislation to keep Title 42 in place at the state level until federal emergencies and mandates related to COVID are ended.
Surveillance video catches Missouri inmates getting away in stolen car
The five inmates who escaped from a prison in St, Francois County in Missouri this week remain on the run Friday as a new surveillance video has captured the moment they last were seen.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger search warrants unsealed
Newly unsealed search warrants shed light on what investigators found in Bryan Kohberger's Washington State University apartment and office.
California MS-13 member accused of 10-year-old's torture and murder is in US illegally: source
Kareem Leiva, accused of torturing and murdering a California 10-year-old, is also an illegal immigrant and MS-13 member, a source tells Fox News Digital.
Kamala Harris angers Arizona officials by ignoring border on visit to state: 'Trying to hide the truth'
Arizona Sherriff joined "Fox & Friends" to respond to Kamala Harris' refusal to visit the border during Arizona visit, says the Biden administration is responsible for the crisis.
Democrat lawmaker angers parents with bill allowing 12-year-olds to be vaccinated without parental consent
Parents raise concern over a bill proposed in the Connecticut state legislature that would give children 12 years and older the right to get vaccines without parental consent.
Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine to run for re-election in 2024
Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia announced Friday that he will be running for a third six-year term in the 2024 election.
Prisoner who organized robbery crew targeting NY, NJ, LI Chinese Americans from inside prison gets 8 more years
A 54-year-old man already serving two 20 years-to-life sentences in prison was sentenced to an additional eight years on Tuesday for organizing a home-invasion robbery crew targeting Chinese American victims from behind bars.
