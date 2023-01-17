Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
Man Intentionally Crashes TeslaHdogarSan Francisco, CA
Related
Former drug dealer speaks out against San Francisco drug scene: It's becoming a place for 'druggy tourism'
Ricci Wynne, a former drug dealer, speaks out against potential safe consumption sites in San Francisco and why harm reduction policies don't help addicts on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Sergeant fired gun in OPD building, tossed casing into Bay, says report behind placing chief on leave
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two incidents of misconduct by an Oakland Police Department sergeant are at the center of the city’s decision to place OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong on administrative leave, KRON4 has confirmed. Armstrong was placed on leave Thursday afternoon. The sergeant in question is accused of striking a parked car in a San […]
San Francisco gallery owner who sprayed water on homeless woman in viral video has been arrested
Collier Gwin, a San Francisco resident and gallery owner who sprayed water on a woman in a viral video, has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department.
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highway
A California witness at Napa reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object flying low with white lights at the three corners at 11:45 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Dozens of cars targeted in break-in sprees in San Francisco, Oakland
'Lawlessness in the city': In just the last few days, as many as 20 cars in Oakland and 17 in San Francisco were targeted in break-in sprees, as thieves smashed one window after another.
KTVU FOX 2
OPD mishandles sergeant's hit-and-run and discharge of gun in elevator, investigation finds
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department's quest to end years of federal oversight could be set back by a new report that's uncovered additional misconduct in the department's ranks. The report faults the OPD for how it handled a sergeant involved in two separate cases. The sergeant ripped a...
Bay Area vehicle theft ring busted; Stolen vehicles, guns, body armor vests seized
SAN PABLO -- Four suspects were in custody and one remained at large Friday after an investigation into a San Pablo shooting uncovered a sophisticated Bay Area vehicle theft ring.San Pablo police said 26-years old Jose Alberto Torres Flores of Union City; 21-years old Alexander Martinez of Newark; 20-years old Eduardo Garcia Perez of Newark and 20-years old Alexander Echeverria of Newark all were in custody after a lengthy investigation.Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, a 19-year-old from Hayward, remained at large and was the subject of a region-wide search.Martinez, Perez, Echeverria, and Torres-Flores have been booked into Contra Costa County Jail on...
18-year-old in serious condition after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. SRPD was notified about the shooting on the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow at 2:16 p.m. Multiple people saw a victim lying on the sidewalk on […]
KQED
'Our Worst Nightmare': As Storms Raged, Some 62 Million Gallons of Sewage Spilled Into Bay Area Waterways, Streets and Yards
Close to 5 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Oakland waterways during record-breaking rainfall on New Year’s Eve. In nearby Castro Valley, residents reported sewage backing up into their drains and front yards. “This is our worst nightmare,” said Michael Nelson, spokesperson for the Castro Valley Sanitary District....
'Skeletonized' Human Remains Found in Unused UC Berkeley Building: 'There Are Many Questions,' Police Say
Police say "it is not clear how many years" the remains have been there, nor are there any "outstanding cases of missing individuals from the campus community" Mystery surrounds the human remains that were recently found in a building on UC Berkeley campus. The "skeletonized" remains were found on Jan. 10 in a building at the Clark Kerr Campus, located about a mile southeast from the main campus, according to CNN and Fox affiliate KTVU, citing officials. The building in question "has not been occupied for many...
Body found near Napa River in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: DA Jenkins’ Shocking Decision To Prosecute Children As Adults
As formerly incarcerated community leaders, we (Peejay Ai and Nghiep Ke Lam) were shocked to hear San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ plans to prosecute children as adults. Jenkins’ decision goes against years of progressive criminal justice reform across the state. Other District Attorneys like George Gascon and Pamela Price have pursued progressive policy alternatives to mass incarceration rooted in healing. DA Jenkins’ position to criminalize youth will only devastate our communities.
Democrat-led cities are already moving forward with gas stove bans that will affect millions
Democrat-led cities with millions of residents are already enacting sweeping natural gas bans restricting future usage of stoves and other appliances.
San Francisco activist who thwarted drug addled thief blames fentanyl epidemic on 'corrupt far-left leaders'
A San Francisco based activist reflects on the impact of fentanyl on his community and blames far-left policies on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
SFist
SF Reparations Committee Recommends $5 Million Lump-Sum Payments to Eligible Black Residents
In one of the most sweeping and expensive proposals for reparations to Black Americans, a committee tasked with making recommendations for providing reparations to Black residents of San Francisco is suggesting $5 million lump-sum payments to residents who meet certain eligibility requirements. The SF African American Reparations Advisory Committee (AARAC),...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Commentary: The Bay Area has a Driver Problem
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The picture above was taken Tuesday, two blocks from my home in Jack London Square....
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
Orinda houses threatened by growing landslide as Bay Area dries out from storms
ORINDA – As the Bay Area dries out from the recent atmospheric river storms, a neighborhood in the East Bay community of Orinda remains threatened by a growing landslide Thursday. A home sitting on a hillside along Cedar Lane has been red-tagged after it was pushed down along with its deck, forcing the family to evacuate their house. Another residence on that street has been yellow-tagged as city officials determine if the family can return inside this week. "They've just finished putting in a new yard and they've lost it all," said Nan Andrews, a neighbor who lives on the other...
Marin Co. bike thieves using sophisticated means to steal high-end bicycles
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Residential burglaries in Marin County targeting high-end bicycles are increasing and getting more sophisticated, according to Central Marin Police. There has been a rise in high-end bikes being stolen from residential garages, according to an alert sent out from the police. There have been 10 reported cases of such thefts […]
Washington Examiner
No to San Francisco's ridiculous jackpot reparations plan
If you're black and you were sent to prison for drug crimes, then San Francisco wants to make your day. The city's African American Reparations Advisory Committee has just made public its draft proposal for reparations not just for slavery but for general malfeasance toward black people by the city's government and other entities. It recommends a $5 million lump-sum payment for any black person who meets a set of criteria that are, to say the least, not well crafted.
Fox News
938K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0