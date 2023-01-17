ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

LJWR
3d ago

The world was male dominated years ago and in some areas it still is, but to paint with such broad strokes as she is doing, especially with all the awards she's earned, what is basing this argument on all of the sudden? CRT? SMH

8
Patricia Themaras
3d ago

I never met a "white supremist" in my life. Does anyone else see that this generated slander creates hate and division, so we fight each other and not the powers that be who keep pulling our chains? The NWO and the WEF are the enemy who want to depopulate and control all our resources. Our brothers and sisters are NOT the enemy. Name-calling is not helping humanity. The global elite want us fighting each other so we don't see what they are doing to us. Humanity wake up! You are under a lucifarian "dream-spell"!

7
Barry Cole
3d ago

let's see perfection, and goals like it ( she listed qualities of scientists and physicists) ARE SOME HOW A) BAD AND B) SOMEHOW WHITE? DOES Ben Carson, MD know this? the world's top pediatric nuerosurgeon?? and scientists only observe and report. no that's not science. scientists don't report observations and impressions. they report data, they gather and analyze.

4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KXRM

U.S. Air Force Academy receives record donations

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Donors in 2022 made it a record year for philanthropic support for the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) with more than 7,500 donors contributing $51.7 million to support a wide range of USAFA initiatives. These contributions bring the total investment in the Defining Our Future campaign to $248.26 million. Launched in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
pv-magazine-usa.com

Duke acquires 175 MW Colorado municipal utility solar project

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, acquired Pike Solar, a 175 MW development-stage utility solar power plant being built for municipal utility Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU). The non-regulated commercial arm of utility Duke Energy acquired the project from EPC contractor Juwi Inc., which initially had plans to be coupled with a four-hour...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

How many chickens can you own in Colorado Springs?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Egg prices may have you thinking of alternative options, and perhaps one of those is owning chickens. The City of Colorado Springs allows property owners to keep up to 10 chickens ages six months or older, however, roosters are prohibited. According to JJ Johnson, Assistant Manager for Tractor Supply in Monument, there […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Labor trafficking in Colorado: What to look out for

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s a crime that knows no bounds. “It’s a problem nationally, I don’t think Colorado is an outlier necessarily,” said Nathan Schilling, Resident Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations. And it can happen anywhere, in any community, and to just about anyone. “They’re into exploiting people and they don’t have any […]
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. “Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is aware of the recent incidents at three other public libraries in Colorado involving methamphetamine contamination...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Jan. 19 Colorado Parks and Wildlife commissioners are holding a public comment meeting in Colorado Springs following the release of the draft wolf reintroduction plan in December. The plan is put together on a phased approach. There's phases 1 through 3. But phase 4 is concerning among wolf advocates. It The post Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Artist’s masterpiece home is now on the market

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Would you buy a house that’s floor-to-ceiling in faux fur? One artist’s masterpiece home is now on the market. The one-of-a-kind home in Colorado Springs is filled with vibrant living spaces and unique pieces. On the outside, 6150 Turret Drive is fairly unassuming. But, from the moment you step in, you almost […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
People

Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination

Test results from the restrooms of the Colorado library "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination" A second Colorado library closed its doors after finding methamphetamine contamination that exceeded the state's thresholds.  Earlier this month, a library in Boulder decided to test its bathrooms after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms, according to a statement from the city. Samples taken in the air ducts of six restrooms were found to have "higher than acceptable" levels of meth residue.  RELATED: Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to...
BOULDER, CO
KXRM

Kimball Bayles passes away, Peak Three Theater closed

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Kimball’s Peak Three Theater in Downtown Colorado Springs is closed until further notice while staff mourn the loss of owner Kimball Bayles. The titles that are normally found on the marquee of one of Colorado Springs’ only independent movie theaters, Kimball’s Peak Three Theater, are gone. In their place is a tribute […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Former employees file federal discrimination lawsuit against GOAL Academy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A charter school based out of Pueblo and known for online learning is currently facing discrimination claims after a lawsuit was filed in federal court earlier this month. Three former employees at GOAL Academy claim their former employer discriminated against them because they are Hispanic. The three say the charter school’s The post Former employees file federal discrimination lawsuit against GOAL Academy appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2,000+ reportedly without power in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Utilities electrical outage map, more than 2,000 customers are without power, south of the Colorado Springs Airport. As f 5:10 a.m., the utility company reported 2,047 customers were affected. Below is a look at a map of the affected area: Outage map as of 5:50 The post 2,000+ reportedly without power in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
