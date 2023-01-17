The world was male dominated years ago and in some areas it still is, but to paint with such broad strokes as she is doing, especially with all the awards she's earned, what is basing this argument on all of the sudden? CRT? SMH
I never met a "white supremist" in my life. Does anyone else see that this generated slander creates hate and division, so we fight each other and not the powers that be who keep pulling our chains? The NWO and the WEF are the enemy who want to depopulate and control all our resources. Our brothers and sisters are NOT the enemy. Name-calling is not helping humanity. The global elite want us fighting each other so we don't see what they are doing to us. Humanity wake up! You are under a lucifarian "dream-spell"!
let's see perfection, and goals like it ( she listed qualities of scientists and physicists) ARE SOME HOW A) BAD AND B) SOMEHOW WHITE? DOES Ben Carson, MD know this? the world's top pediatric nuerosurgeon?? and scientists only observe and report. no that's not science. scientists don't report observations and impressions. they report data, they gather and analyze.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'Roger MarshColorado Springs, CO
Teenage entrepreneur fixes trailer, creates coffee shop businessNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Five Unique Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"Maya DeviColorado Springs, CO
The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior DogsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Comments / 14