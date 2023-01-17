ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans respond after Biden calls them 'fiscally demented': 'absolutely zero self-awareness'

By Brandon Gillespie, Houston Keene
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Elfren Quial
3d ago

Does Biden even know what "fiscal" means? He might think the word is the same as prosecutor.. The demented usually are in denial and are under the belief that others who call them such are the ones who really are.😄😄😄

Keith Sherwood
3d ago

well as I know is President Biden is the worst president in American history no matter what he does he's putting America more and more in debt cares more about the illegal immigrants that he does the American people by letting them all swarm the Border he should have enough common sense to build the rest of the Border this is getting so far out again it's pathetic

Marilyn K Cremeans
3d ago

the man who has no BRAINS...AND HAS EMBARRASSED THE AMERICANS PEOPLE. WORST PRESIDENT EVER...DUH...ANS TO CALL NAMES...GROW UP!!!

