Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis TNEast Coast TravelerMemphis, TN
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee AreasBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
Related
Lisa Marie Presley's life in pictures
Lisa Marie Presley has died at 54. Here is a look at the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's life in pictures.
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Prince Harry says 400 pages cut from book 'Spare' because William, Charles would never forgive him
Prince Harry said that "Spare"'s first draft was twice as long as its final version and he took out some of the more sensitive claims about his bother and father.
Benjamin Keough’s grave being moved to make room for Lisa Marie Presley
Benjamin Keough’s Graceland grave is being moved to make room for mother Lisa Marie Presley’s body, multiple estate staffers confirm to Page Six. “They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” an insider exclusively tells us. Presley’s rep also confirmed to us Thursday the grave is being “slightly” moved. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday showed the late “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the Memphis, Tenn., mansion’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to...
Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.
Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
Priscilla Presley arrives at LA hospital after Lisa Marie’s cardiac arrest
Priscilla Presley rushed to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s side after the 54-year-old went into cardiac arrest Thursday. The ex-wife of rock icon Elvis Presley was photographed arriving at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles after Lisa Marie suffered a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, Calif., earlier in the day. Priscila, 77, was seen making a quick dash to the entrance as she spoke with an unidentified male. She was dressed in all dark colors with a plum shirt, black sweater, black pants and a black face mask. Although most of her face was covered, her eyes appeared to...
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin
Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
Elvis’ Cousin Tells All About What Went On In Elvis Presley’s Bedroom
After becoming a household name in the ’50s, Elvis Presley decided to buy a property for his family and friends in Memphis, Tennessee. The house on the Graceland estate is a 17,552 square-foot Colonial revival stone-laid mansion fitted with tall white columns, and it has 23 rooms, including eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five staircases.
Lisa Marie Presley obituary
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
Popculture
Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know
Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
thunderboltradio.com
Former Graceland Employee Talks About Impact of Lisa Marie’s Death
A former employee of Elvis Presley’s Graceland, says the Memphis location will survive the death of his only child. Discovery Park of America CEO Scott Williams said the tourist location will continue the singers legacy, following the recent death of Lisa Marie Presley. Williams told Thunderbolt News about his...
TMZ.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Being Prepared at Graceland, Near Elvis' Plot
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest this weekend -- her exact burial spot is being excavated right now, and as expected ... it's in close proximity to her father, Elvis Presley. Sources at Graceland tell TMZ ... preparations are currently underway at the Presley family compound in Memphis...
ETOnline.com
Watch Lisa Marie Presley Crash Austin Butler's Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Interview (Exclusive)
At the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley could not help but sing Austin Butler's praises. Ahead of his first-time Golden Globe win for his performance in Elvis, Austin and his sister, Ashley Butler, were in the midst of an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier on the red carpet when Lisa Marie joined in.
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
Guitarist Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley's Fourth Husband, Is Worth Millions
Fourth in the series of husbands of Lisa Marie Presley, Michael Lockwood is a guitarist and producer to this day. He has worked with a number of well-known artists including Carly Simon and Aimee Mann. His divorce from Lisa Marie was finalized in 2021. What is Michael Lockwood's net worth in 2023?
Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle
Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
Elvis Presley was a twin and his daughter Lisa Marie had twins
Some families have more than one set of twins. Elvis Presley had an identical twin brother, and his only daughter Lisa Marie Presley gave birth to fraternal twin girls. Elvis Aaron Presley was an identical twin to his brother, Jesse Garon Presley, who was stillborn 35 minutes before Elvis was born. Jesse was buried in a shoebox in because the family couldn't afford a casket. It's been reported that his grave was unmarked, but there is a stone where he was buried next to the graves of his great aunt, Susan Presley, and great uncle, Noah Presley. Today, there is a marker on the grounds of Graceland with Jesse's name and date of birth, which is January 8, 1935, the same as Elvis' birth.
Liberal trash Kyrsten Sinema's outfit at World Economic Forum: 'Why is she dressed like a sheep?'
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., faced a deluge of harsh comments from liberal Twitter users about her wardrobe while appearing at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.
Christina Hall recovers in hyperbaric chamber after revealing she has lead and mercury poisoning
Christina Hall revealed she has lead and mercury poisoning. The "Flip or Flop" star announced the news on Instagram, speculating her condition is from flipping "gross" houses.
Fox News
938K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0