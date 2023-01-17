Effective: 2023-01-21 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST SATURDAY FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 9 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. * WHERE...Southeast Valley/Queen Creek and Northwest Pinal County. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Saturday. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight Saturday night to 9 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Temperatures cold enough to damage sensitive crops and landscaping plants and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

