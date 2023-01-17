Effective: 2023-01-20 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 31 to 35 will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO