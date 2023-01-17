ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia State safety to transfer to North Carolina

By Bryant Baucom
AllTarHeels
AllTarHeels
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oaDsG_0kGrgMm600

The former Panther will head to Chapel Hill after a record-setting career in Atlanta.

While forcing turnovers is the objective of the North Carolina defense, the word can also be used to describe the Tar Heel secondary.

The departure of six defensive backs and cornerbacks coach Dre Bly marks a new era in Chapel Hill.

Four transfer defensive backs will join the Tar Heels for the 2023 season and look to turn around a defense and position group that struggled this past season.

On Sunday, Georgia State transfer Antavious Lane announced his commitment to North Carolina on Sunday following his official visit to Chapel Hill.

Before pledging to Mack Brown and company, Lane had previously visited Cincinnati and was considering Mississippi State as a potential transfer option.

He addressed his decision to transfer to Chapel Hill in an interview with InsideCarolina .

"I liked the facilities and how they treated me up there," Lane added about his UNC trip. "You really can't explain it -- it's just a feeling. It's just like family. Everybody around there knows each other like a big family."

Lane spent parts of four seasons with the Panthers, earning three All-Sun Belt selections during his time in Atlanta.

In 2022, he was Georgia State's second-leading tackler with 87 on the season. Lane recorded six tackles and forced two fumbles against the Tar Heels in September.

For his career, Lane holds the program record with 11 interceptions, including two returned for a touchdown.

Lane, who will graduate in May, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Chapel Hill as he makes the jump to the Power Five level.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stetson Bennett slams radio host for criticizing his parade behavior

Stetson Bennett received some criticism this week for his demeanor during Georgia’s National Championship parade. Bennett was spotted on his phone throughout the parade, drawing complaints from fans and media alike. Amongst those to call Bennett out was Steak Shapiro, a host on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta. On...
ATHENS, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor

Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
ATLANTA, GA
dakotanewsnow.com

Mother holds out hope for daughter who went missing in 2016

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly seven years ago, Morgan Bauer vanished seemingly without a trace. Bauer grew up in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Her mother, Sherri Keenan, says her daughter was charismatic and had a gentle heart. ”When she walked in a room, you knew she was there. She...
ABERDEEN, SD
Rough Draft Atlanta

Protester killed near ‘Cop City’ site identified, seven others charged with domestic terrorism

A 26-year-old protester camped out in a forest where Atlanta plans to build a public safety training center was killed by police this week after allegedly shooting and wounding a state trooper, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Jan. 18 fatal shooting happened near Intrenchment Creek Park in DeKalb County while the GBI […] The post Protester killed near ‘Cop City’ site identified, seven others charged with domestic terrorism appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Killer Mike, Lil C-Note, Birdman Williams on Young Thug witness list

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The witness list in the massive racketeering and gang-related trial of rapper Young Thug includes some prominent musicians and executives in th entertainment industry. The rapper known as Killer Mike - real name Michael Render - and Corey Jackson, a.k.a. Lil C-Note and a...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Twitter suspends account calling for ‘night of rage’ following protester death

ATLANTA — Twitter officials suspended an account that called for a “night of rage” after law enforcement officials shot and killed a protester on Wednesday. On Wednesday, protester Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was killed after Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he shot a Georgia State Patrol trooper. The GBI said GSP was conducting a clearing raid in the woods that protesters have been occupying for months.
ATLANTA, GA
AllTarHeels

AllTarHeels

Raleigh, NC
260
Followers
450
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTarHeels is a FanNation channel covering University of North Carolina athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/unc

Comments / 0

Community Policy