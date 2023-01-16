Mexican authorities have reportedly recovered the car that an Ohio man who went missing in December while visiting his fiancée in Mexico was seen driving and located four bodies near the vehicle. The vehicle that Jose Gutierrez, a 36-year-old architect from the Cincinnati area, was last seen riding in with three other people has been discovered in the Mexican state of Zacatecas with bullet holes and flat tires, WLWT-TV reported. Additionally, the outlet reported that the attorney general for the state of Zacatecas said four bodies were discovered buried near the vehicle and testing is being done to determine the identities of the individuals. Gutierrez...

