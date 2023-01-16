Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
A TikTok video that appeared to be posted by a cabin crew member who died in the Nepal plane crash is going viral as people pay tribute to her
A clip appearing to show a cabin crew member who was reportedly on the flight that crashed in Nepal resurfaced as people pay tribute to those who died.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare
KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin might be preparing for a fresh advance. He said that Ukraine was threatened from many directions but did not specify where the attacks could come from.“Russians are encircling us from 240 degrees, attacking from the Black Sea, from Belarus and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” Umerov said.Russia...
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
New York Post
Mexican authorities find bullet-riddled car of missing Ohio man, bodies buried nearby: report
Mexican authorities have reportedly recovered the car that an Ohio man who went missing in December while visiting his fiancée in Mexico was seen driving and located four bodies near the vehicle. The vehicle that Jose Gutierrez, a 36-year-old architect from the Cincinnati area, was last seen riding in with three other people has been discovered in the Mexican state of Zacatecas with bullet holes and flat tires, WLWT-TV reported. Additionally, the outlet reported that the attorney general for the state of Zacatecas said four bodies were discovered buried near the vehicle and testing is being done to determine the identities of the individuals. Gutierrez...
Russia-Ukraine war live: both sides ‘massing significant forces’ in Zaporizhzhia
UK Ministry of Defence says heavy fighting continues but much of Ukraine war is in a state of deadlock
Citrus County Chronicle
Western envoys visit Kosovo, Serbia to defuse tensions
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Western envoys on Friday visited Kosovo and Serbia as part of their ongoing efforts to defuse tensions and help secure a reconciliation agreement between the two former war foes. Envoys from the United States, the European Union, France, Germany and Italy first met with Prime...
Palestinian killed after allegedly trying to stab Israeli
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli fire killed a Palestinian Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, after he allegedly attempted to stab an Israeli in a West Bank settler outpost, according to the Israeli military. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Tariq Maali, 42, saying only that...
