Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Park Board discusses Splash Pad Renderings

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) Ali Pieken, with the Splash Pad Executive Committee, presented Splash Pad renderings to the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board Monday evening.

The renderings were created by two companies; Vortex and Crouch Recreation. The Board voted to approve a bean shaped, 4,500 sq. ft. rendering with features that have been chosen by the executive committee and they give the fundraising committee the authority to choose the final fundraising image.

The proposed Splash Pad would be located in Sunnyside Park near the Pool.

In other news, the Park Board tabled a vote to prioritize an increase in the Hotel/Motel tax to go toward the splashpad and improvements at Sunnyside Pool until their next meeting when they will hear a presentation from Ashley Hayes.

Western Iowa Today

Cass County Public Health Offering PrepWise for Older Adults

(Atlantic) Cass County Public Health Director Beth Olsen spoke at the Cass County Board of Health Board this week, providing information about Disaster PrepWise, a theory-based Program developed through collaborations between researchers at the University of Iowa College of Public Health and community partners in Iowa. Olsen says the program...
CASS COUNTY, IA
