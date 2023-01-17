DeMeco Ryans is 'The Best' - But How to Juggle Coach Interview With Texans vs. Playoffs?

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has multiple interview requests, and the Texans are in the mix.

HOUSTON -- DeMeco Ryans is preparing for another playoff game, and upcoming interviews.

Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers' defensive boss, has a divisional round playoff game Sunday against the Monday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But the former Houston Texans star also has upcoming interviews with the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers.

And Ryans is now expected to interview with the Texans .

Interestingly, in 2014, Ryans filed a $10 million lawsuit against the Texans in excess of $10 million stemming from an injury suffered on the artificial turf at NRG Stadium.

How to juggle all of this? His boss, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, can speak to that.

“I think my advice is you just have to set that aside to specific times that you are going to deal with it,” Shanahan said Monday. "I think he has a couple times set aside for Thursday and Friday ... with Denver and Houston and then I think I’ll plan on the other ones after."

Added Shanahan of Ryans, 38: “DeMeco is so naturally talented and he’s good at everything he’s ever done and he really understands football.''

His players seem to agree.

Said 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner: "He’s the best. And I don’t just say that just because obviously he’s my coach. I know what greatness looks like and he shows that every day."



Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.