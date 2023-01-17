Read full article on original website
Related
Jolene Blalock Relied On Her Eyes To Portray The Stoicism Of Star Trek: Enterprise's T'Pol
Most "Star Trek" series have one character who doesn't have emotions (or at least doesn't show them), which makes for a very unique acting challenge. The original series had the famous Vulcan character Spock (Leonard Nimoy), "Star Trek: The Next Generation" had Data (Brent Spiner), and "Star Trek: Voyager" had Tuvok (Tim Russ). In a 1978 interview with The Orlando Sentinel (via MeTV), Nimoy made a point of mentioning that Vulcans aren't devoid of emotion, but rather they are in control of their emotions, and that there was a certain subtle acting involved in making those emotions just visible under the surface.
Cary Elwes Was Wowed By Stranger Things' Ultra-Realistic Starcourt Mall
Cary Elwes has been in many high-profile and memorable projects throughout his long and illustrious career. From classics like "The Princess Bride" to mind-bending horror films like "Saw," he seems open to exploring every cinematic genre. It wasn't exactly a huge surprise when Elwes joined "Stranger Things" for its third season as the shady mayor of Hawkins, Larry Kline. At the climax of the season, Kline is arrested for corruption due to his backroom deals to help Starcourt Mall get built. The mall and the company backing it are actually revealed to be a front for the Soviet Union's attempts to tap into the supernatural occurrences happening in the small town.
Filming Pants-Less On Ghosts Is Surprisingly Comforting For Asher Grodman
CBS continues to impress with each addition to its already-packed lineup. "Ghosts," which premiered in 2021, was an instant success for the network, earning it multiple season renewals. The series is a remake of a popular British show of the same name, following a couple that inherits a haunted house, causing their ghostly but comedic adventures to begin.
Why Audiences Connect With Leanne's Dark Character Arc According To M. Night Shyamalan - Exclusive
The fourth and final season of the Apple TV+ thriller "Servant" is here, following Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) after they hire a mysterious nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free). The odd thing is that Leanne is hired to care for their reborn doll, Jericho. Even stranger is that Jericho comes alive as the nanny's supernatural abilities emerge. Season 4 sees Leanne's supernatural powers increase even more while her war with the Church of the Lesser Saints finally comes to a head.
Stephen King Adaptation The Boogeyman Is Heading To Theaters
The forthcoming Stephen King adaptation, "The Boogeyman," was originally envisioned as a direct-to-streaming movie, but will instead debut in theaters later this year, signaling a change of plans from 20th Century Studios. "The Boogeyman" is based on a short story by prolific horror author Stephen King in which a man...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Defends Wife Sarah Michelle Gellar Over Buffy The Vampire Slayer Drama
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar were a part of a pretty elite group of young actors in the late '90s and early '00s. In addition to rising to fame around the same time, the two also co-starred in a number of movies together. They played members of the doomed friend group at the center of the slasher flick "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and then took on the roles of Fred and Daphne in the live-action movies "Scooby-Doo" and "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed." Gellar even had a cameo in Prinze Jr.'s rom-com breakout, "She's All That." Of course, their most notable collaboration is their real-life marriage of over two decades.
New Amsterdam Fans Are Divided Over Iggy And Martin's Second Chance At Romance
This article contains spoilers for the series finale of "New Amsterdam" One of the most compelling aspects of NBC's "New Amsterdam" was the romances that evolved over its five-season run. All of the show's couples ran the gamut from strong and supportive to complicated and even toxic at times. For many, the romance between psychiatrists Dr. Ignatius "Iggy" Frome (Tyler Labine) and Dr. Martin McIntyre (Mike Doyle) was a realistic depiction of a loving partnership that is not without its challenges. But despite their ups and downs, both mental health professionals managed to cherish their strong bond and friendship with one another even when the romantic side of things sometimes faltered.
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Gilmore Girls Fans Praise Lulu And Kirk For Being Perhaps The Healthiest Couple On The Show
Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson). Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Dean (Jared Padalecki). Rory and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia). Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) and Jackson (Jackson Douglas). These are just a few of the romantic relationships that "Gilmore Girls" fans watched evolve over the show's seven seasons. The popular series follows Lorelai Gilmore, a single mom raising her teenage daughter, Rory, in the small town of Stars Hollow. Each spends the series navigating work, school, friendships, family, and love. While the show is known for depicting small-town life, complete with town meetings and knit-a-thons, it's also known for big romantic moments. This includes Max's (Scott Cohen) gift of one thousand yellow daisies, Lorelai and Luke's first kiss, and Dean's surprise Chilton visit that ends with Rory shouting, "Because I love you, you idiot!"
Scream 6 Producer Kevin Williamson Originally Couldn't Find Hayden Panettiere To Cast Her
Fans of the "Scream" franchise are already excited about the return of a fan-favorite character to the Screamiverse for the upcoming "Scream 6." It's Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), last seen left for dead by the Ghostface killer in Wes Craven's 2011 "Scream 4." The return of Kirby to the world...
David Crosby's Acting Credits Included Two Memorable '90s Blockbusters
On January 19, 2023, the music world lost a true legend with the death of David Crosby at the age of 81. According to a statement from his wife, Crosby's death comes as a result of an unspecified illness. "His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly," she wrote, requesting privacy during the family's time of mourning (via Variety). Crosby's fans around the world will more than likely do the same in the coming weeks, honoring his life and legacy.
NCIS' David McCallum Feels Like The Show 'Doesn't Quite Make Sense Any More'
If you've spent any amount of time in front of a television, chances are you're well aware of "NCIS." Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, the program began way back in September 2003 and swiftly became a standout title in the crime procedural realm. Many viewers have maintained their interest in the exploits of those employed at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which has resulted in an impressive small-screen run for the series. It's up to a whopping 20 seasons and is careening toward the 500-episode mark.
Leonard Nimoy Credits An Unlikely Partner For The Star Trek Craze
If you say the name Leonard Nimoy, the logical but lovable Spock invariably comes to mind, especially for die-hard "Star Trek" devotees, aka Trekkies. Nimoy and Spock are quintessentially linked to science fiction, and both are household names now thanks to the success of the "Trek" franchise. However, until he won the role of Spock, Nimoy was just another struggling actor lumbering from job to job, telling CBS Sunday Morning in 2005, "I hadn't had a job that lasted longer than two weeks in 15 years."
What Is Night Court's Yakov Smirnoff Up To Now?
During the '80s, many classic sitcoms filled the airwaves with concepts both traditional, such as "Cheers" and "Full House," and the offbeat, such as "Alf" and "Small Wonder." Then there was the hybrid comedy between these two styles, "Night Court," which aired on NBC from 1984-1992. The series was a legal sitcom where the proceedings took place at dark, and this was an open invitation for oddball characters. The show was led by Harry Anderson as Judge Harold Stone, with Markie Post (Christine Sullivan) as a public defender and John Larroquette as prosecutor Daniel Fielding. Larroquette went on to win four consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his performance.
Dennis Quaid Entering The Taylor Sheridan Universe For 1883 Spinoff Bass Reeves
Even before Taylor Sheridan launched his wildly successful "Yellowstone" franchise at the Paramount Network, he's long been interested in the myth of the American West, perhaps best exemplified in his screenplays for 2016's "Hell or High Water" and 2017's "Wind River." With his "Yellowstone" prequels "1883" and "1923," Sheridan has been able to examine that myth through a historical lens, even if it means uncovering some ugly truths.
Did Newhart Drop An Early Hint About The Show's Epic Final Episode Twist?
Bob Newhart has spent decades making people laugh. Some people may know him for his roles in "Elf," "The Big Bang Theory," and "The Librarian" movie trilogy. But to many, he's known as either psychiatrist Bob Hartley or as innkeeper Dick Loudon. He played Bob Hartley on "The Bob Newhart Show" from 1972 to 1978. He would take over the small screen again in 1982, but this time as Dick in the sitcom "Newhart." While the shows have two very different storylines, it was the ending of "Newhart" that revealed a big twist: the quiet Vermont life that Dick had been living for eight seasons is actually a dream that Bob is having while sleeping next to his wife Emily (Suzanne Pleshette) in their Chicago apartment.
The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Gained More Body Confidence Through Playing Yennefer
Although Netflix's "The Witcher" is currently facing some hardships due to Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, leaving the show, it's still one of the most popular series Netflix has ever done. "The Witcher" is based on a book series of the same name and a video game adaptation based on the books. Much of the series' success came from how much fans loved Cavill's portrayal of Geralt, but he can't be the only one credited with bringing the show to life in a big way.
The Best Movie Adaptations Of William Shakespeare's Plays, Ranked
"Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more: it is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing." That's a quote by William Shakespeare from "Macbeth," but if you're reading this article, you probably already knew that.
Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Explains How Being Part Of The Cooper Family Is Nostalgic
"The Big Bang Theory's" unprecedented success and devoted fan base led to the heartfelt prequel "Young Sheldon," with Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) reprising his role through a reminiscing voiceover. Decades before the original series, we follow the titular eccentric scientist and the many misadventures his big brain gets him into. In the spin-off, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) navigates his unique adolescence with his supportive and unconventional family, which often steals the spotlight.
Breaking Bad's RJ Mitte Says 'It's A Shame' He Never Had A Scene With Aaron Paul
It's been years since fans got their last look at Walter White as "Breaking Bad" came to its climactic end, but the show's ever-lasting legacy on TV, and Albuquerque, won't be forgotten. While there are numerous areas where "Breaking Bad" excelled, one of the show's best aspects was its characters and their interactions with one another.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0