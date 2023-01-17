MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over the years, Bob Huggins has referred to the game of Whac-A-Mole when describing the state of his team. A problem arises that needs correcting, and he and his staff correct it. Another issue or two pop up immediately, once those are squashed, but suddenly more appear that need immediate attention. That’s the current cycle Huggins finds himself in once again.

