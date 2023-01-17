ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

No. 7 Texas faces challenge at improving West Virginia

Expect the intensity to be at a fever pitch Saturday afternoon when No. 7 Texas tries to get back on track against dangerous West Virginia in a key Big 12 Conference game in Morgantown, West Virginia. The Longhorns (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) are on the road for consecutive games for...
AUSTIN, TX
WTRF

Jayhawks outlast Mountaineers in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Despite leading by double figures at the half, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) fell to Kansas, 77-58, inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Wednesday night. Junior forward Kylee Blacksten led WVU’s scoring efforts, tallying 13 points for her...
LAWRENCE, KS
WTRF

WVU tops TCU in physical game for first Big 12 win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It took them six games, but the West Virginia men’s basketball team earned its first win in the Big 12 conference of 2023. The Mountaineers battled the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday and notched a 74-65 win in Morgantown behind a physical performance. Kedrian Johnson led WVU with 20 points, but Jimmy Bell Jr.’s 15-point, 12-rebound double-double made the difference for the Mountaineers in front of their home crowd.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Quick Hits: Huggins praises Bell after TCU win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is finally on the board. The Mountaineers earned their first Big 12 win on Wednesday in a gritty battle over TCU, bringing themselves out of last place and shaking a tiresome monkey from their backs. Bob Huggins was in a much better mood after the victory and had a lot of laudatory things to say about his players.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Devin Carter officially signs with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football has officially added one of its top transfers of 2023. Neal Brown announced Thursday that wide receiver Devin Carter has signed a grant-in-aid and will join the Mountaineers. He will play out his final year of eligibility after playing five seasons at NC State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia aims to end skid versus No. 14 TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s a different season, but the situation is similar. The last time TCU’s men’s basketball team visited the WVU Coliseum, West Virginia was in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. Behind 25 points from Taz Sherman, and 10 points off the bench...
FORT WORTH, TX
WTRF

WVU battling free throw woes during five-game skid

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over the years, Bob Huggins has referred to the game of Whac-A-Mole when describing the state of his team. A problem arises that needs correcting, and he and his staff correct it. Another issue or two pop up immediately, once those are squashed, but suddenly more appear that need immediate attention. That’s the current cycle Huggins finds himself in once again.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mountaineers Continue Campaign at Youngstown State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team continues the 2022-23 indoor campaign on Friday, Jan. 20, at the YSU Collegiate Invitational hosted by Youngstown State University at the Watson and Tressel Training Site in Youngstown, Ohio. Friday’s action is set to begin at 12 p.m....
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Kentucky Head Coach Calls Out Oscar Tshiebwe

Morgantown, West Virginia – When Oscar Tshiebwe left the West Virginia Mountaineers and transferred to play for the Kentucky Wildcats, Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy and expressed his frustrations openly. “We lost an alleged McDonald’s All-American because he didn’t like the fact that we were making him do things...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video

One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
LAWRENCE, KS
WTRF

Hampton earns preseason nod from Perfect Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton has been named to Perfect Game’s Preseason All-Big 12 Team. The junior is WVU’s most experienced pitcher on the roster. He was the Mountaineers’ ace last season, starting all 15 games he appeared in. He led the team in innings pitched (83.0) and strikeouts (90).
MORGANTOWN, WV
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO
washburnreview.org

GALLERY: Relaxing at Lake Shawnee

This red, wooden pagoda area is located in the Ted Ensley Gardens. It features two wooden stools along with a peaceful view of Lake Shawnee.
TOPEKA, KS

