A senior at Fairhaven High School has been formally appointed a cadet at the United States Naval Academy. Adin Monroe will be a member of Annapolis' class of 2027. Monroe got word from the academy in October when he received a rare "letter of assurance," the equivalent to an early acceptance reserved for athletic recruits and other outstanding applicants. As long as Adin met the remaining admissions requirements, he was guaranteed an appointment.

FAIRHAVEN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO