The Guardian

Emma Raducanu takes positives out of Australian Open defeat by Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff is still just 18 years old, yet she is competing in the main draw of the Australian Open for the fourth time. She has already been around the world countless times, she has overcome difficult moments and put hard lessons into action. Despite being a year and a half younger than Emma Raducanu, her opponent on Wednesday night, as a professional tennis player she has already seen so much more.
New York Post

Nick Kyrgios gets handsy with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi at Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios isn’t shying away from Australian Open headlines despite his withdrawal from the tournament. The Australian, who pulled out of the competition due to a knee injury, was seen with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi in the player warm-up area at Melbourne Park, where Kyrgios embraced her from behind and put his hands on her chest, according to a recent video that has emerged on Twitter. Hatzi, a Sydney-based style blogger, has been by Kyrgios’ side since late 2021. She expressed support for her 27-year-old beau on Monday in the wake of his decision not to compete at this year’s tournament. “Devastated,” Hatzi began...
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
OnlyHomers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
atptour.com

Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury

One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
tennisuptodate.com

Tsitsipas has genius solution to signing autographs one by one after Australian Open win

Stefanos Tsitsipas came well prepared for his match against Hijikata as he brought signed autographs to give out to fans not having to sign any after the match. Tennis players generally stay back after a match to sign some fan memorabilia but Tsitsipas thought of something else. He brought already signed autographs to hand out to everyone who wanted one. It's something that's not been seen on tennis courts before and it's certainly a good way to avoid having to sign many after the match.
BBC

Australian Open 2023: 'I've never seen it before' - players critical of tennis balls

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. They're too "fluffy", they lose their "pop" and are generally slowing things down. Players have been making...
The Independent

Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff LIVE: Australian Open latest score as injured Rafael Nadal suffers shock loss

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Emma Raducanu faces Coco Gauff in a battle of the sport’s biggest teenage stars. Raducanu produced a convincing performance to wrap up 6-3 6-2 victory over Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round, setting up a first meeting with the 18-year-old Gauff, which will be played under the lights at the Rod Laver Arena.Raducanu and Gauff both made sudden breakthroughs as young players on the grand slam stage. The American Gauff announced herself by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon as a 15-year-old, while Raducanu sensationally won the US Open as a...
The Independent

Australian Open order of play: Day 3 schedule including Emma Raducanu, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek

Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff highlight the action as the second round of the Australian Open gets underway at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.Raducanu and Gauff are meeting for the first time and their match on the Rod Laver Arena could be the first of many on the grand-slam stage.Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek are also in action, as they look to produce a more convincing performance following opening wins on Monday.Nadal defeated Jack Draper in an error-strewn display as he began his title defence, while Swiatek had some uncomfortable moments against Jule Neimeier.Here’s everything you need to know.Order of...
atptour.com

Hurkacz Prevails In Five Against Shapovalov At Australian Open

Hubert Hurkacz withstood a mid-match revival from Denis Shapovalov on Friday to book his spot in the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time. In a thrilling clash that swung one way and then the other, the Pole raised his level on serve in a tight fifth set to advance 7-6(3), 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 after three hours and 40 minutes.

