In February last year, Anthony Lynn had already put his former team, the Detroit Lions, in the rearview mirror. He spent only one season in Detroit, serving as the offensive coordinator on Dan Campbell's staff. You could tell it wasn't the best experience for Lynn. Last offseason, when asked about the Lions' future, Lynn responded, "Well, that ain't my problem anymore. I'm just worried about what the 49ers are going to do now."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO