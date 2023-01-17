Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Here's what Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said about his recent interview with Colts
Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy addressed media members for the first time since his head coaching interview with the Indianapolis Colts. Bieniemy is no stranger to being asked about his past head coaching interviews. Often time he’s quick to say that his focus lies in the task at hand — which in every case has been an upcoming playoff game.
Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football
Many people feel that one of the marks of a great head coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. According to Peyton Manning, anyone who tries to tell you those adjustments ever come at halftime of an NFL game is lying. During the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys... The post Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit Lions land Lamar Jackson in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Honestly, there is no way on God’s green earth that this trade sending Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions would ever happen, but since it is being proposed by Pro Football Focus, we figured we would pass it along for discussion. The Lions seem very satisfied with Jared Goff, and to be honest, I cannot see them being very high on Jackson.
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
Greg Olsen on Cowboys-49ers, Brock Purdy, and more
Fox NFL color analyst Greg Olsen will be on the call for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round matchup on Sunday, and he joined Shan, RJ and Bobby to preview the game.
Jeff Saturday to Return as Colts Head Coach?
ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano weigh in on the likelihood that Jeff Saturday returns as Indianapolis Colts head coach.
How Many Times Have the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers Played in the NFL Playoffs?
A look at the NFL playoff history between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. The post How Many Times Have the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers Played in the NFL Playoffs? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Won't Play Against Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman will not be making his return to the field this weekend. Hardman has been out since early November with what was first listed as an abdominal injury, and is now being called a pelvic issue. Either way, he has officially been ruled out for Saturday's ...
NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy's Announcement On Tuesday
In the aftermath of Brett Maher's historically poor kicking night against the Buccaneers on Monday, there appears to only be one team confident in the kicker's services going forward. That team just so happens to be his own, the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the ...
John Lynch: Christian McCaffrey has improved since trade to 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers were always impressed with Christian McCaffrey, going back to his pre-draft evaluation in 2017. That's why when rumors started spreading that the Carolina Panthers running back might be available via a trade in October, general manager John Lynch and his staff jumped into action. Tight end...
49ers-Cowboys Injury Report: San Francisco only rules out two players
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Divisional Round playoff contest against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. There hasn't been much to report as far as injuries this week. The 49ers are relatively healthy entering their second playoff game of the year. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and cornerback Ambry Thomas are the only players who missed each practice this week. As expected, San Francisco has ruled out both players for Sunday's game.
Three 49ers Players Limited At Practice On Wednesday
In just a few days, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys with a spot in the NFC title game on the line. Before the game kicks off, there were a few notable items on the team's injury report. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings, along with defensive linemen Samson Ebukam and Javon Kinlaw ...
Anthony Lynn on 49ers: “This organization will do whatever it takes to win”
In February last year, Anthony Lynn had already put his former team, the Detroit Lions, in the rearview mirror. He spent only one season in Detroit, serving as the offensive coordinator on Dan Campbell's staff. You could tell it wasn't the best experience for Lynn. Last offseason, when asked about the Lions' future, Lynn responded, "Well, that ain't my problem anymore. I'm just worried about what the 49ers are going to do now."
Dak Prescott on his preferred matchup: “Most definitely” I wanted the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys are set to meet in the playoffs for the second consecutive season after the former defeated the latter 23-17 in the NFC Wildcard round in 2021. This time, the two teams are meeting in the NFC Divisional Round, while playing at Levi's...
Fred Warner, 49ers defense looking to prove Kyle Shanahan wrong vs. Cowboys
If Kyle Shanahan is trying to motivate his top-ranked San Francisco 49ers defense, he's doing a good job. Linebacker Fred Warner is fired up to prove his head coach wrong on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Before games, Shanahan sometimes makes comments that push a few buttons among his players....
Podcast: Breaking down the 49ers film from Brock Purdy’s performance vs. Seahawks
Rohan Chakravarthi breaks down the offensive film from the San Francisco 49ers' 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks, evaluating Brock Purdy's performance on "The Rohan Chakravarthi Show". The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to the Rohan Chakravarthi Show from...
Cowboys coach on 49ers’ Brock Purdy: “He’s not a rookie anymore in our eyes”
Brock Purdy is preparing to start his second-ever NFL playoff game. Sunday's Divisional Round matchup between his San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys will only be the rookie quarterback's seventh career NFL start and his eighth game appearance with extended playing time. Purdy took over for an injured Jimmy...
Brock Purdy thankful to be part of historic 49ers-Cowboys rivalry
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for a playoff rematch against the Dallas Cowboys. The two teams clashed in last season's Wild Card Round, with the Niners coming away with a 23-17 win. Before that playoff game, the last time the two teams met in the postseason was following the...
Steelers Announce Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that any offseason staffing changes were currently on hold while head coach Mike Tomlin dealt with a personal issue. One day later, they have an update. A no-update kind of update. The Steelers confirmed that offensive coordinator Matt Canada will ...
