Freddie Prinze Jr. Defends Wife Sarah Michelle Gellar Over Buffy The Vampire Slayer Drama
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar were a part of a pretty elite group of young actors in the late '90s and early '00s. In addition to rising to fame around the same time, the two also co-starred in a number of movies together. They played members of the doomed friend group at the center of the slasher flick "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and then took on the roles of Fred and Daphne in the live-action movies "Scooby-Doo" and "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed." Gellar even had a cameo in Prinze Jr.'s rom-com breakout, "She's All That." Of course, their most notable collaboration is their real-life marriage of over two decades.
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Film Starring Michael B. Jordan Just Nabbed John Wick's Director
Based on the popular book and video game series, "Rainbow Six" is headed to the big screen (via The Hollywood Reporter). In 1998, famed author Tom Clancy, who wrote the "Jack Ryan" series of thrillers, wrote the book on which the video games and upcoming film are based. The book debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list when it first came out. Then, two weeks after the book's release, a video game entitled "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six," which was developed concurrently with the novel, was released. Over 20 games and expansion packs bearing the moniker have been produced since.
NCIS' David McCallum Feels Like The Show 'Doesn't Quite Make Sense Any More'
If you've spent any amount of time in front of a television, chances are you're well aware of "NCIS." Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, the program began way back in September 2003 and swiftly became a standout title in the crime procedural realm. Many viewers have maintained their interest in the exploits of those employed at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which has resulted in an impressive small-screen run for the series. It's up to a whopping 20 seasons and is careening toward the 500-episode mark.
David Crosby's Acting Credits Included Two Memorable '90s Blockbusters
On January 19, 2023, the music world lost a true legend with the death of David Crosby at the age of 81. According to a statement from his wife, Crosby's death comes as a result of an unspecified illness. "His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly," she wrote, requesting privacy during the family's time of mourning (via Variety). Crosby's fans around the world will more than likely do the same in the coming weeks, honoring his life and legacy.
Gilmore Girls Fans Praise Lulu And Kirk For Being Perhaps The Healthiest Couple On The Show
Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson). Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Dean (Jared Padalecki). Rory and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia). Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) and Jackson (Jackson Douglas). These are just a few of the romantic relationships that "Gilmore Girls" fans watched evolve over the show's seven seasons. The popular series follows Lorelai Gilmore, a single mom raising her teenage daughter, Rory, in the small town of Stars Hollow. Each spends the series navigating work, school, friendships, family, and love. While the show is known for depicting small-town life, complete with town meetings and knit-a-thons, it's also known for big romantic moments. This includes Max's (Scott Cohen) gift of one thousand yellow daisies, Lorelai and Luke's first kiss, and Dean's surprise Chilton visit that ends with Rory shouting, "Because I love you, you idiot!"
Law & Order's Sam Waterson Experienced Some Serious Deja Vu When He Returned To The Show
"Law & Order" was not the start of the crime procedural, but there is certainly no doubt about its impact on popular culture. Dick Wolf's massive empire in the genre started in 1990 with the introduction of the show's simple structure (via IMDb). The show's first half starts with law enforcement solving cases, while the last half tackles prosecution in court. While the series has caught major political heat, many aspects of the series remain iconic.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Doesn't Let Her Past Injury Get In The Way Of Living Life
Annie Potts has been showing up on screens of all sizes for an impressive amount of time. The Nashville native first began popping up in the late '70s, with small roles in TV series and the occasional film. However, it was her role as Janine Melnitz in 1984's "Ghostbusters" that sent her career in an upwards direction. That success led Potts to arguably her most well-known role as Mary Joe Shively in the sitcom "Designing Women," which began airing in 1986 on CBS.
We Finally Know When To Expect Invincible Season 2
"Invincible" surprised the world when Season 1 dropped on Amazon Prime Video in 2021, giving fans a bloody and violent take on the superhero genre. Robert Kirkman ("The Walking Dead") brought his award-winning comic book series to the streaming service, bringing a lot of his "Walking Dead" cast members with him.
Benjamin Bratt Explains How Hilarious Jerry Orbach Was On Law & Order
Jerry Orbach spent 12 years playing Detective Lennie Briscoe on "Law & Order," first appearing during the show's third season and becoming one of the show's fixtures right up until the character's retirement in 2004, shortly before Orbach's own death in December of that year. Orbach's Briscoe was so beloved that in 2002 he was declared a "Living Landmark" by the New York Landmarks Conservancy (via MasterWorksBroadway.com).
Did Newhart Drop An Early Hint About The Show's Epic Final Episode Twist?
Bob Newhart has spent decades making people laugh. Some people may know him for his roles in "Elf," "The Big Bang Theory," and "The Librarian" movie trilogy. But to many, he's known as either psychiatrist Bob Hartley or as innkeeper Dick Loudon. He played Bob Hartley on "The Bob Newhart Show" from 1972 to 1978. He would take over the small screen again in 1982, but this time as Dick in the sitcom "Newhart." While the shows have two very different storylines, it was the ending of "Newhart" that revealed a big twist: the quiet Vermont life that Dick had been living for eight seasons is actually a dream that Bob is having while sleeping next to his wife Emily (Suzanne Pleshette) in their Chicago apartment.
Dawson's Creek Actress Monica Keena Begged For Her Character Abby To Be Killed Off
While "Dawson's Creek" seemed to be all the rage on TV in the late '90s and early 2000s, it seemed one cast member wasn't too impressed with being on the show. The seminal WB series followed a hot, young cast playing a group of four teen best friends as they navigate high school, college, and coming of age in a fictional town in New England. The show went on to be considered a "new classic" by Entertainment Weekly, and it paved the way (via Buzzfeed) for a slew of teen-centric TV shows that followed it for years after.
Big Bang Theory Fans Are Having A Hard Time Adjusting To Melissa Rauch's Normal Voice In Night Court
"The Big Bang Theory" didn't come out with a bang. While the Chuck Lorre sitcom eventually became a linchpin of CBS' lineup and a reliable rerun, it initially received mixed reviews. "The Big Bang Theory" came into its own around Season 3, when the series introduced two new characters: neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and budding microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, played by Melissa Rauch.
Why You Won't Find Beavis & Butt-Head's Comedians Episode On Most Streaming Services
"Beavis and Butt-Head" was nothing if not controversial when it became hugely popular among mostly younger audiences after hitting MTV in 1993. Mike Judge found himself dealing with a whole host of controversies connected to his frog-abusing, metal-loving, authority-flouting teens. That resulted in episodes being edited down for syndication to...
Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Has The Sweetest Words On Oscar Frontrunner Angela Bassett
It's hard to imagine anyone ever having an unkind word for screen legend Angela Bassett, whose portrayal of Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" earned her the Golden Globe for best supporting actress, as well as a Critic's Choice Award in the same category. These two wins have made her a frontrunner for an Oscar; an impressive accomplishment, particularly for a performance in a comic book superhero movie.
Octavia Spencer Opens Up About Typecasting Troubles After The Help
There's no doubt to be had about Octavia Spencer's status as one of the most prestigious, acclaimed, and altogether beloved American screen performers working today. In the span of just over a decade, the Alabama-born actress has been able to establish herself as the kind of presence who can immediately spark interest in a project and impart notoriety and credibility to it, and whose performances can consistently be counted on to deliver depth, charisma, and emotional truth even when the movies around them don't quite measure up.
George & Tammy Creator Explains The Inspiration Behind The Series' Melodious Ending
Contains spoilers for "George & Tammy" Season 1, Episode 6 — "Justified & Ancient" The recent Showtime biopic miniseries "George & Tammy" stars Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain as the two titular country music stars, George Jones and Tammy Wynette. The series — which was based on the book, "The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy & George," written by the couple's daughter, Georgette Jones — follows George and Tammy through the various ups and downs of their tumultuous relationship, including their intertwining careers, their varying successes, and their individual problems with drug and alcohol use.
Leonard Nimoy Credits An Unlikely Partner For The Star Trek Craze
If you say the name Leonard Nimoy, the logical but lovable Spock invariably comes to mind, especially for die-hard "Star Trek" devotees, aka Trekkies. Nimoy and Spock are quintessentially linked to science fiction, and both are household names now thanks to the success of the "Trek" franchise. However, until he won the role of Spock, Nimoy was just another struggling actor lumbering from job to job, telling CBS Sunday Morning in 2005, "I hadn't had a job that lasted longer than two weeks in 15 years."
Eddie Murphy Thought He Was Going To Die Filming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley
When it comes to making movies, Eddie Murphy is no Tom Cruise — and he doesn't care who knows it. The recent Cecil B. DeMille Award-winner spoke to Entertainment Tonight after the 2023 Golden Globes and admitted that there were times when he was on set of his much-anticipated new movie, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley," and thought he was going to keel over and die while doing his stunts. "It was so, so hard," Murphy said. "I did 'Beverly Hills Cop' (1984) when I was 21. I'm 61. So ... playing a character you played when you was 21, it's just physical, an action movie. It was just really, really hard."
Shrinking Star Michael Urie Describes Harrison Ford's On-Set Behavior, Calls Him A 'Cranky' Leader
People's interactions with their co-workers can run an entire gamut of feelings. Some people may look at coworkers as friends, while others may see them as competitors, or treat them with some kind of ambivalent apathy that separates work from home life. That isn't to say that actors don't share the same kind of feelings regarding each other, with Express reporting on the infamous contempt Tommy Lee Jones held for Jim Carrey on the set of "Batman Forever," or Decider noting that Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore have an exceptional friendship.
That '70s Show's Debra Jo Rupp Raves About Having Betty White Portray Kitty's Mom
The nostalgia is palpable after the highly anticipated premiere of "That 90's Show" on Netflix. Decades after "That 70's Show," the gang returns to Point Place, Wisconsin to visit everyone's favorite television parents. In their cozy home, we catch up with the cantankerous Red Foreman (Kurtwood Smith) and his cheerful wife Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp).
