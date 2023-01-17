Read full article on original website
KOMU
Alspaugh family donates largest-ever piece of land to Columbia Parks and Rec
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation received the largest land donation the city's ever received earlier this week. The Alspaugh family donated their 201-acre farm to the city's park system to honor John W. Alspaugh. The property is located on both sides of Mexico Gravel Road in northeast Columbia. Alspaugh,...
KOMU
Central Missouri Humane Society extends closure through Jan. 28
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society will remain closed until Jan. 28 due to its ongoing outbreak of pneumovirus. The organization said on Facebook Thursday it had six active cases, and its latest case was diagnosed Jan. 14. The shelter also extended its discounted adoption fee for dogs 30...
KOMU
Local homeless shelters combat new legislation and freezing temperatures
COLUMBIA - Two local homeless shelters are working hard this winter to help members of the Columbia community in need of resources and shelter. On Jan. 1, a new law went info effect, declaring sleeping on state-owned land a Class C misdemeanor. Cities that do not enforce this ban on public camping could be sued by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.
KOMU
Outreach van offers medical services throughout Boone County
COLUMBIA - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to introduce the Boone County health department's new Health on Wheels outreach van. The outreach van will visit communities throughout the county. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services public information specialist Ryan Sheehan said the idea for the van came to...
Columbia Missourian
Council approves expansive park donation and new bike park
After Bruce Alspaugh's father, John W. Alspaugh, died, the family wanted to give back to the community and emulate the impact John and his farm had on the family. So they donated land in northeast Columbia for a park. "It is my hope that the city can make my father’s...
KOMU
Free True/False Film Fest passes offered for low-income Columbia residents
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents with a family household income of less than 185% of the poverty level can receive complimentary tickets to the True/False Film Fest this year. The Ragtag Film Society in coordination with Columbia Parks and Recreation is offering a limited number of pairs of classic passes, the organizations said in a news release.
Columbia Values Diversity Celebration facing backlash over performers in drag
An annual event hosted by the City of Columbia since 1994 is facing backlash for hosting an LGBTQIA+ group featuring three drag queens. The post Columbia Values Diversity Celebration facing backlash over performers in drag appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Parents blame CPS for transparency gap after students watch drag show at city event
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia held its 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration on Thursday morning. This event has been part of Columbia history since its first celebration in 1994, with a provided breakfast. Tickets for admission to the celebration were sold out, according to the city of Columbia's...
KOMU
Columbia Public Works holds meeting for proposed Sexton Road renovations
An open house to share information about sidewalk renovations along a section of Sexton Road near Ridgeway Elementary School and Oak Towers attracted a handful of Columbia residents Wednesday night. The city plans to replace the sidewalk on the south side of Sexton Road between Garth Avenue and Mary Street....
KOMU
Columbia business weighs impact of potentially widening I-70
COLUMBIA — Chad Slate, an owner at I-70 Towing & Repair, sees Interstate 70 as a daily challenge. "Some days it's bumper to bumper," Slate said. And he also sees it as a crash hotspot. "One accident anywhere on I-70 could cause anywhere from a 15 to 30 minute...
KOMU
City of Columbia opens application to receive ARPA funds
COLUMBIA - Federal funding is now available through the city of Columbia for projects in relation to mental health access, homelessness and workforce support. Columbia received $25.2 million from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — a sum directed to address the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KOMU
Nominations now accepted for Columbia's 2023 Howard B. Lang Jr. award
COLUMBIA - Nominations are now being accepted for the city of Columbia's 2023 Howard B. Lang Jr. award for outstanding volunteer service. The award recognizes an outstanding volunteer for their contribution to the city. Howard Lang Jr. served as mayor of Columbia from 1953 to 1957. Leo Hill, Columbia's city...
KOMU
Demolition of Neff Annex, former home of the Columbia Missourian, begins
The demolition of Neff Annex began Tuesday. The demolition is part of MU's Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan. After its construction in 1959 as an addition to Neff Hall, the annex was home to the Columbia Missourian until Lee Hills Hall was built in 1995. The university plans to...
KOMU
WATCH: Drone captures the Alspaugh's 201-acre farm in northeast Columbia
The Alspaugh's 201-acre farm is located in northeast Columbia. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s Drone Journalism Program.
Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Jefferson City bus riders to see increase in fares starting Feb. 6
JEFFERSON CITY - Bus riders in Jefferson City will see an increased fare starting Feb. 6. Jefferson City Council voted 6-3 at its Tuesday meeting to increase the JEFFTRAN fares from $1 to $1.50 per rider. The reduced rider fare also increased from 50 cents to $1. One council member...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Jan. 20
Columbia reverend sponsors lawsuit to overturn Missouri's abortion ban. A Columbia clergy leader was named as one of 13 plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed Thursday against the state of Missouri that seeks to abolish the state's abortion ban. Molly Housh Gordon is a reverend at Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia....
Advisory group wants city to take over Business Loop 70 in Columbia
A city advisory group that specializes in issues affecting Downtown Columbia wants the Missouri Department of Transportation to relinquish control of Business Loop 70. The post Advisory group wants city to take over Business Loop 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Board of Realtors to host Columbia City Council, school board candidate forums
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Realtors will host city council and school board candidate forums next Tuesday, Jan. 24. The forums will be held at Diversified Management Company, located at 404 Tiger Lane. The forum for school board candidates will start at 5 p.m. and the city council forum will start at 6:45 p.m.
Columbia middle school principal asks for help in reducing rumor’s spread
The leader of a Columbia middle school asked families and students in an email Wednesday to help control the spread of what staff believes is a non-credible social media threat. The post Columbia middle school principal asks for help in reducing rumor’s spread appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0