Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOMU

Central Missouri Humane Society extends closure through Jan. 28

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society will remain closed until Jan. 28 due to its ongoing outbreak of pneumovirus. The organization said on Facebook Thursday it had six active cases, and its latest case was diagnosed Jan. 14. The shelter also extended its discounted adoption fee for dogs 30...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Local homeless shelters combat new legislation and freezing temperatures

COLUMBIA - Two local homeless shelters are working hard this winter to help members of the Columbia community in need of resources and shelter. On Jan. 1, a new law went info effect, declaring sleeping on state-owned land a Class C misdemeanor. Cities that do not enforce this ban on public camping could be sued by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Outreach van offers medical services throughout Boone County

COLUMBIA - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to introduce the Boone County health department's new Health on Wheels outreach van. The outreach van will visit communities throughout the county. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services public information specialist Ryan Sheehan said the idea for the van came to...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Council approves expansive park donation and new bike park

After Bruce Alspaugh's father, John W. Alspaugh, died, the family wanted to give back to the community and emulate the impact John and his farm had on the family. So they donated land in northeast Columbia for a park. "It is my hope that the city can make my father’s...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Free True/False Film Fest passes offered for low-income Columbia residents

COLUMBIA - Columbia residents with a family household income of less than 185% of the poverty level can receive complimentary tickets to the True/False Film Fest this year. The Ragtag Film Society in coordination with Columbia Parks and Recreation is offering a limited number of pairs of classic passes, the organizations said in a news release.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Public Works holds meeting for proposed Sexton Road renovations

An open house to share information about sidewalk renovations along a section of Sexton Road near Ridgeway Elementary School and Oak Towers attracted a handful of Columbia residents Wednesday night. The city plans to replace the sidewalk on the south side of Sexton Road between Garth Avenue and Mary Street....
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia business weighs impact of potentially widening I-70

COLUMBIA — Chad Slate, an owner at I-70 Towing & Repair, sees Interstate 70 as a daily challenge. "Some days it's bumper to bumper," Slate said. And he also sees it as a crash hotspot. "One accident anywhere on I-70 could cause anywhere from a 15 to 30 minute...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

City of Columbia opens application to receive ARPA funds

COLUMBIA - Federal funding is now available through the city of Columbia for projects in relation to mental health access, homelessness and workforce support. Columbia received $25.2 million from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — a sum directed to address the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Nominations now accepted for Columbia's 2023 Howard B. Lang Jr. award

COLUMBIA - Nominations are now being accepted for the city of Columbia's 2023 Howard B. Lang Jr. award for outstanding volunteer service. The award recognizes an outstanding volunteer for their contribution to the city. Howard Lang Jr. served as mayor of Columbia from 1953 to 1957. Leo Hill, Columbia's city...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

WATCH: Drone captures the Alspaugh's 201-acre farm in northeast Columbia

The Alspaugh's 201-acre farm is located in northeast Columbia. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s Drone Journalism Program.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Jan. 20

Columbia reverend sponsors lawsuit to overturn Missouri's abortion ban. A Columbia clergy leader was named as one of 13 plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed Thursday against the state of Missouri that seeks to abolish the state's abortion ban. Molly Housh Gordon is a reverend at Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia....
COLUMBIA, MO

