kttn.com
Passenger in SUV seriously injured in crash on Highway 63
The Highway Patrol reports a Hallsville woman sustained serious injuries when a sport utility vehicle hit a pickup truck in Queen City on Wednesday morning, January 18th. Forty-four-year-old Misty Robb was a passenger in the SUV. An ambulance transported her to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 69-year-old Brenda Lewis of Centralia, and the driver of the pickup, 69-year-old John Rhoads of Queen City.
Two car crash near Old Rt. 66 results with one injured and one death
ST. ROBERT, Mo. – A two-car crash caused one driver to receive moderate injuries and one driver dead near Old Route 66. According to a press release, on January 18, around 4:30 p.m., St. Robert Police, St. Robert Fire Department, and Pulaski County Ambulance responded to the crash. The crash occurred when a 2003 Cadillac […]
KRMS Radio
Morgan County Crash Leaves Tipton Man With Injuries
Another one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Morgan County left a Tipton man with minor injuries. Troopers say 19 year old Kaden Lawson was heading east on Morrison Road near Route D at around 12:30 AM when his pickup failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side of the road striking a bridge and overturning.
kjluradio.com
Pulaski County man seriously injured in DWI ATV crash
A Pulaski County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving ATV crash in his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Joshua Dunn, 20, was driving an ATV on private property in the 10000 block of Cherry Road last night, when the vehicle overturned. Dunn was flown to...
KYTV
Driver facing charges in deadly May crash in Laclede County
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge issued a warrant for the arrest of a driver involved in a deadly May crash in Laclede County. Robert Leroy Koehler, 57, of Success, Mo., faces charges of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, DWI, and DWI leading to serious physical injury.
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman pleads guilty in fatal pedestrian crash
A Columbia woman accused of fatally striking a pedestrian with her car pleads guilty. Stephanie Roberts pleaded down Tuesday, January 17 to leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. In exchange for her plea, a charge of first-degree involuntary manslaughter was dropped. Roberts is scheduled to be sentenced May 1.
Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Hallsville woman seriously injured in crash near Iowa border
A Boone County woman suffers serious injuries when the SUV she’s riding in crashes in northern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Misty Robb, 44, of Hallsville, was riding in the SUV late Wednesday morning in Queen City when a pickup truck pulled into their path, causing the two to collide.
KYTV
Truck leaks sodium hydroxide at a rest area in Phelps County
NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources responded to a truck leaking sodium hydroxide at a rest area in Phelps County. Doolittle Fire Protection District firefighters and the Rolla City Fire Hazmat Team contained the leak at the rest area along the westbound lanes. Emergency crews say the substance did not leak into the soil, containing it to the asphalt.
California Man Injured in JoCo Rear-End Collision
A California man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2018 GMC Sierra, driven by 70-year-old Michael A. Teter of Centerview, was on US 50 at Route M in Johnson County just before 5 p.m., and was slowing to make a left-hand turn, when a westbound 2005 Honda Civic, driven by 18-year-old Amanprit P. Johal of Fremont, Califorinia, overtook and struck the towed unit of the GMC.
abc17news.com
Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
KOMU
Suspect in Break Time shooting back in Boone County after arrest in St. Louis
BOONE COUNTY - A suspect charged in a December shooting at a Columbia gas station is back in Boone County after he was arrested in St. Louis last week. Terrance Johnson Jr., 27, was arrested by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals on Jan. 12. Boone County Jail...
Rear-end collision in Wright County involving horse-drawn buggy injures two
CORRECTION: Previous versions of this story said a “4-year-old body” or “the body of a 4-year-old” was in the buggy. It should have read “a 4-year-old boy.” The boy is uninjured. HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash— one of which was a horse-drawn buggy — near Grovespring in Howell County ended with injuries and […]
Two Camden County women arrested during burglary
CAMDENTON, Mo. – Two Camden County women were arrested during a burglary in progress in Stoutland. Camden County deputies discovered Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, and Amber L. Juergens, 27, inside a residence where they were ripping copper wiring from inside the walls. Blackburn and Juergens told police they had permission from the property owner to […]
KOMU
Two women accused of ripping copper wiring from Camden County home
CAMDEN COUNTY − Two women were arrested Tuesday after they were accused of ripping copper wiring out of walls at a Stoutland residence. Ashley Blackburn, 22, of Camdenton and 27-year-old Amber Juergens, of Richland, are each charged with second-degree burglary. Camden County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burglary in...
Man accused in Paris Road gas station shooting is in Boone County Jail, has court hearing
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was allegedly involved in a Dec. 19 shooting at a gas station on Paris Road in Columbia is now in the Boone County Jail. Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree assault, armed-criminal action and shooting a gun at a motor vehicle/person. Johnson was arrested in St. Louis last week. The post Man accused in Paris Road gas station shooting is in Boone County Jail, has court hearing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia business weighs impact of potentially widening I-70
COLUMBIA — Chad Slate, an owner at I-70 Towing & Repair, sees Interstate 70 as a daily challenge. "Some days it's bumper to bumper," Slate said. And he also sees it as a crash hotspot. "One accident anywhere on I-70 could cause anywhere from a 15 to 30 minute...
933kwto.com
Woman from Wright County Arrested After Crashing into Horse-Drawn Carriage
Two people are injured, and one is facing charges are a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy in Wright County. Investigators say 43-year-old Grovespring native Chasity Brooke rear-ended the carriage on Highway 5 south of Grovespring Sunday afternoon. Troopers with the Highway Patrol were called to the scene, where Brooke and...
kwos.com
BREAKING: Jefferson City credit union robbed
Jefferson City Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened this morning along busy West Truman Boulevard. Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde tells 939 the Eagle that the River Region Credit Union was reportedly robbed at about 9 am. River Region is in the 3600 block of West Truman. It’s located across the street from the Fairfield Inn and is near Hy-Vee.
KOMU
$50,000 scratcher sold at Columbia gas station
COLUMBIA − A local man won $50,000 after purchasing a "Millionaire Blowout" scratcher ticket on his way to work, the Missouri Lottery announced Wednesday. The resident said he recently became a fan of the $50 game after winning a smaller prize in the past. "Millionaire Blowout" is Missouri's first...
