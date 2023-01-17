ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

kttn.com

Passenger in SUV seriously injured in crash on Highway 63

The Highway Patrol reports a Hallsville woman sustained serious injuries when a sport utility vehicle hit a pickup truck in Queen City on Wednesday morning, January 18th. Forty-four-year-old Misty Robb was a passenger in the SUV. An ambulance transported her to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 69-year-old Brenda Lewis of Centralia, and the driver of the pickup, 69-year-old John Rhoads of Queen City.
QUEEN CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Morgan County Crash Leaves Tipton Man With Injuries

Another one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Morgan County left a Tipton man with minor injuries. Troopers say 19 year old Kaden Lawson was heading east on Morrison Road near Route D at around 12:30 AM when his pickup failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side of the road striking a bridge and overturning.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Pulaski County man seriously injured in DWI ATV crash

A Pulaski County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving ATV crash in his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Joshua Dunn, 20, was driving an ATV on private property in the 10000 block of Cherry Road last night, when the vehicle overturned. Dunn was flown to...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Driver facing charges in deadly May crash in Laclede County

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge issued a warrant for the arrest of a driver involved in a deadly May crash in Laclede County. Robert Leroy Koehler, 57, of Success, Mo., faces charges of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, DWI, and DWI leading to serious physical injury.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman pleads guilty in fatal pedestrian crash

A Columbia woman accused of fatally striking a pedestrian with her car pleads guilty. Stephanie Roberts pleaded down Tuesday, January 17 to leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. In exchange for her plea, a charge of first-degree involuntary manslaughter was dropped. Roberts is scheduled to be sentenced May 1.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Hallsville woman seriously injured in crash near Iowa border

A Boone County woman suffers serious injuries when the SUV she’s riding in crashes in northern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Misty Robb, 44, of Hallsville, was riding in the SUV late Wednesday morning in Queen City when a pickup truck pulled into their path, causing the two to collide.
HALLSVILLE, MO
KYTV

Truck leaks sodium hydroxide at a rest area in Phelps County

NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources responded to a truck leaking sodium hydroxide at a rest area in Phelps County. Doolittle Fire Protection District firefighters and the Rolla City Fire Hazmat Team contained the leak at the rest area along the westbound lanes. Emergency crews say the substance did not leak into the soil, containing it to the asphalt.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

California Man Injured in JoCo Rear-End Collision

A California man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2018 GMC Sierra, driven by 70-year-old Michael A. Teter of Centerview, was on US 50 at Route M in Johnson County just before 5 p.m., and was slowing to make a left-hand turn, when a westbound 2005 Honda Civic, driven by 18-year-old Amanprit P. Johal of Fremont, Califorinia, overtook and struck the towed unit of the GMC.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Two Camden County women arrested during burglary

CAMDENTON, Mo. – Two Camden County women were arrested during a burglary in progress in Stoutland. Camden County deputies discovered Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, and Amber L. Juergens, 27, inside a residence where they were ripping copper wiring from inside the walls. Blackburn and Juergens told police they had permission from the property owner to […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Two women accused of ripping copper wiring from Camden County home

CAMDEN COUNTY − Two women were arrested Tuesday after they were accused of ripping copper wiring out of walls at a Stoutland residence. Ashley Blackburn, 22, of Camdenton and 27-year-old Amber Juergens, of Richland, are each charged with second-degree burglary. Camden County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burglary in...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused in Paris Road gas station shooting is in Boone County Jail, has court hearing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was allegedly involved in a Dec. 19 shooting at a gas station on Paris Road in Columbia is now in the Boone County Jail. Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree assault, armed-criminal action and shooting a gun at a motor vehicle/person. Johnson was arrested in St. Louis last week. The post Man accused in Paris Road gas station shooting is in Boone County Jail, has court hearing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia business weighs impact of potentially widening I-70

COLUMBIA — Chad Slate, an owner at I-70 Towing & Repair, sees Interstate 70 as a daily challenge. "Some days it's bumper to bumper," Slate said. And he also sees it as a crash hotspot. "One accident anywhere on I-70 could cause anywhere from a 15 to 30 minute...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

BREAKING: Jefferson City credit union robbed

Jefferson City Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened this morning along busy West Truman Boulevard. Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde tells 939 the Eagle that the River Region Credit Union was reportedly robbed at about 9 am. River Region is in the 3600 block of West Truman. It’s located across the street from the Fairfield Inn and is near Hy-Vee.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

$50,000 scratcher sold at Columbia gas station

COLUMBIA − A local man won $50,000 after purchasing a "Millionaire Blowout" scratcher ticket on his way to work, the Missouri Lottery announced Wednesday. The resident said he recently became a fan of the $50 game after winning a smaller prize in the past. "Millionaire Blowout" is Missouri's first...
COLUMBIA, MO

