Salt Lake City, UT

March, rally held in Salt Lake City to commemorate Martin Luther King Day

By Jenna Bree
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gt0AY_0kGreXJH00

SALT LAKE CITY — On Monday, people in Salt Lake City marched in the streets to raise awareness of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s efforts toward equality.

It was the University of Utah's 39th annual Martin Luther King Day March and Rally, where participants walked from East High School to the U of U's campus.

The afternoon started in East High's auditorium with keynote speakers and musical performances. Then everyone made the one-mile walk in the rain, chanting and singing, to Kingsbury Hall. The theme of this year's MLK Week is "choose love over hate."

Other events this week include a performance from the Resistance Revival Chorus Tuesday morning, a film screening Thursday night, and an "MLK Jubilee" Friday night.

At another event, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and the Utah MLK Human Rights Commission spoke with students at Vivint Arena about the lessons we as a nation have learned — and continue to learn — from King's life and legacy. His message emphasized creating a multicultural community in Utah and recognizing the progress the state has made.

"I'm an optimist, as Dr. King was, and I believe if you come, what you will see is that most Utahns — a vast majority, a super majority of Utahns — are incredibly welcoming and kind and opening and loving," Cox said.

The Utah Jazz gave students shoes and shirts from the team at the event, and the kids got to meet the Jazz Bear.

Comments / 0

 

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

