Baltimore, MD

'Never going anywhere': Orioles CEO John Angelos doubles down on commitment to Baltimore amid family legal battle

By Paul Gessler
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

Baltimore Orioles to gift $5 million to CollegeBound foundation, CEO announces 02:52

BALTIMORE - CEO John Angelos reiterated that the Baltimore Orioles aren't going anywhere amid legal battles with his brother.

While the Orioles announced a partnership to help local students, Angelos sat in front of the media for the first time since Louis Angelos filed a lawsuit, alleging John could move the team to Tennessee.

"I've said many times publicly, unsolicited, unprompted we're never going anywhere," John Angelos said.

Amid a legal battle playing out within the Angelos family that could impact the future of the organization, the Orioles announced a $5 million pledge to Baltimore nonprofit Collegebound Foundation.

During that press conference, John Angelos doubled down on his previous statement that the Orioles will remain in Baltimore.

His father Peter Angelos, the team's majority owner, is in declining health. Louis Angelos, the younger brother, is suing John Angelos and his mother Georgia Angelos over the team and the family's law firm .

In the lawsuit, Louis Angelos claims John Angelos could move the team to Tennessee "without having to answer to anyone."

Also in the lawsuit, Louis claims in the lawsuit his father intended for the two brothers to control the team equally, but that John has grabbed power.

The suit claims Peter Angelos' wife Georgia has prioritized selling the team, but John Angelos nixed the deal when an advisor tried to negotiate a sale in 2020.

The Banner said that while the lawsuit speculates that John Angelos might want to move the team, there are no allegations that he took any such steps. In fact, he has said the team wouldn't move.

"As long as Fort McHenry is watching over the harbor, the Orioles will be in Baltimore," John Angelos said in 2019 .

"Baltimore knows what it feels like when a team is disinvested and going to leave," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "This isn't that. The Orioles have continued to make deep investments in the community. There are many worries I have. The Orioles are not one of them."

John Angelos wanted to focus on a charitable donation to a local nonprofit, rather than the team's future.

"That's not an appropriate subject matter for this day," Angelos said.

Angelos announced $5 million gift to CollegeBound foundation, which serves thousands of Baltimore City high school students each year.

"Our current operating budget is about $5 million, so it's a huge boost for our student," said Cassie Motz, Executive Director of the CollegeBound Foundation.

"None of my parents attended college, so the scholarships and being financially eligible and everything is really important," added Pooja Sunar, a student at Baltimore Polytechnic.

John Angelos said the donation demonstrates a commitment to the city.

The team's lease at Oriole Park with the Maryland Stadium Authority is set to expire at the end of 2023, but Angelos said a deal will get done.

"I count Brandon (Scott) and Wes (Moore) as personal friends," Angelose said. "We're going to get this done for whatever reasons. We're all local people who all have the best intentions, so, fear not, the Orioles will be here."

