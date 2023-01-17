ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

KPEL 96.5

64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire

WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
theadvocate.com

Rayne man killed after being thrown from UTV during Lafayette Parish crash

A Rayne man was killed after being thrown from a UTV during a crash on La. 719 in Lafayette Parish early Sunday. Stacy Bourque, 58, was driving a 2022 Honda Pioneer UTV south on La. 719, also known as Riceland Road, near Ridge Road when he was struck from behind by a 1998 Buick LeSabre. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Calcasieu Parish News

Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler

Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler. St. Landry Parish, Louisiana – An unlicensed, unrestrained teen from Louisiana was killed in a two-vehicle crash after colliding with an 18-wheeler on I-49. Louisiana State Police stated on January 17, 2023, that on...
999ktdy.com

Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Police Looking for Suspects Who Fled in Vehicle After Shooting 2 Teens on Moss Street

Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Moss Street on Wednesday evening (Jan. 18). Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says that upon their arrival on the scene, officers located two juveniles who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Green confirmed that both victims, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, are listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
KPEL 96.5

Acadiana Man Killed While Walking Along I-10 in Alabama

State Troopers in Alabama say a Jeanerette Louisiana man was struck and killed early Wednesday morning as he walked along I-10 near Daphne. Troopers say the interstate was shrouded in thick fog at the time the incident occurred. Alabama State Police say a 911 call was made by a motorist at about 4:30 who reported striking an "unknown object in the road".
theadvocate.com

One victim has died after shooting in Crowley, police say

A juvenile victim has died from his wounds and a second victim is in “moderate condition” after a shooting Tuesday in Crowley, police said. The shooting occured late Tuesday in the 1700 block of Marcel Thomas Street, where Crowley Police said they were called around 11:30 p.m. The area is near the eastern entrance of the Westwood Subdivision.
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

