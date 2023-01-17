Read full article on original website
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire
WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries, Louisiana State Police vehicle involved
Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of a multi vehicle crash, with non-life threatening injuries, at the location of Kaliste Saloom Road at West Pinhook Road.
Sheriff: Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose; mother arrested
Detectives were contacted regarding a toddler who was found unresponsive by her mother in the home, and was transferred to a local hospital and later pronounced dead
houmatimes.com
Two arrested in connection with Drive-by Shooting incident, weapons-related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two people in connection with a Drive-by Shooting incident, which occurred on Louisiana Highway 57, Grand Caillou Road. Zeth Michael Lodrigue, 33, of Dulac, and Nicole Leigh Babin, 34, of New Iberia, were both arrested for weapons related charges stemming from the investigation.
New Iberia woman arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Terrebonne Parish
A New Iberia woman was one of two people arrested after a drive-by shooting incident in Houma Thursday night.
theadvocate.com
Rayne man killed after being thrown from UTV during Lafayette Parish crash
A Rayne man was killed after being thrown from a UTV during a crash on La. 719 in Lafayette Parish early Sunday. Stacy Bourque, 58, was driving a 2022 Honda Pioneer UTV south on La. 719, also known as Riceland Road, near Ridge Road when he was struck from behind by a 1998 Buick LeSabre. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler
Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler. St. Landry Parish, Louisiana – An unlicensed, unrestrained teen from Louisiana was killed in a two-vehicle crash after colliding with an 18-wheeler on I-49. Louisiana State Police stated on January 17, 2023, that on...
Louisiana State Police Unit Involved in Bad Accident, Flips Over in Lafayette
We are following a developing story in Lafayette. Several listeners have called in to report that a Louisiana State Police unit was involved in a bad accident in Lafayette on Thursday afternoon. UPDATE:. Lafayette PD has issued the following press release regarding the reported crash at Kaliste Saloom and West...
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed in identifying firework burglary suspects
Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying the identity of two people who allegedly stole almost $2,000 worth of fireworks.
999ktdy.com
Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
Major vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler and pickup truck
Officials are currently investigating a major vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck that occurred on Darnall Road and Highway 90 E.
Breaux Bridge man arrested, charged with indecent behavior and molestation of a juvenile
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) St. Martinville Police have arrested a man on a warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile. Chanler Clues, 29 of Breaux Bridge was arrested Wednesday after surrendering to police. Police Chief Rickey Martin said Clues was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself and was […]
Business owner concerned about intersection dangers after car accident damaged building
A Lafayette business owner is concerned about intersection dangers after a car accident damaged her office building.
St. Mary Parish teen missing since getting off school bus Wednesday
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Baldwin police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old who hasn’t been seen since getting off the school bus Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Freddie Brown Jr., was let off the bus at his home around 4:45 p.m. That was the last time he was seen. He was wearing black […]
Lafayette Police Looking for Suspects Who Fled in Vehicle After Shooting 2 Teens on Moss Street
Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Moss Street on Wednesday evening (Jan. 18). Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says that upon their arrival on the scene, officers located two juveniles who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Green confirmed that both victims, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, are listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Acadiana Man Killed While Walking Along I-10 in Alabama
State Troopers in Alabama say a Jeanerette Louisiana man was struck and killed early Wednesday morning as he walked along I-10 near Daphne. Troopers say the interstate was shrouded in thick fog at the time the incident occurred. Alabama State Police say a 911 call was made by a motorist at about 4:30 who reported striking an "unknown object in the road".
Baton Rouge Teenager Shot on His Way to School by Former Classmate During Robbery Attempt
A Broadmoor High School student was shot and wounded by a former classmate trying to rob him while on his way to school Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the teenager was taken to a local hospital with a wound to the midsection.
theadvocate.com
14-year-old suspect in teen's slaying in custody following overnight two-parish manhunt
New Iberia Police announced Wednesday that they have a 14-year-old suspect in custody in connection to the Monday slaying of another child. The arrest came after a search through two parishes. Lafayette Police said they received information that the boy was in Lafayette, and they had a description of the...
New Iberia man dies in crash
The man's pick-up hit a utility pole then overturned in a drainage ditch. He couldn't get out of the truck, troopers say.
theadvocate.com
One victim has died after shooting in Crowley, police say
A juvenile victim has died from his wounds and a second victim is in “moderate condition” after a shooting Tuesday in Crowley, police said. The shooting occured late Tuesday in the 1700 block of Marcel Thomas Street, where Crowley Police said they were called around 11:30 p.m. The area is near the eastern entrance of the Westwood Subdivision.
