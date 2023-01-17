Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
No new superintendent: Gateway Unified meeting marked by controversy
REDDING, Calif. - Gateway Unified School District did not select a new superintendent during its board meeting Wednesday. This after a six-and-a-half hour meeting, which included a two-hour closed session. The board spoke about possibly appointing a new superintendent during the closed session, but after a medical emergency with a board member's daughter and the two hour closed session, the board returned to open session with no action to report.
krcrtv.com
Firefighters extinguish train fire in Redding on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters extinguished a train on fire in the City of Redding on Thursday. According to officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD), their firefighters received a report just after 2:30 p.m. regarding a train on fire near Court and Placer streets. The train continued to travel further south on the tracks before Union Pacific Railroad officials were notified and stopped the train near the Highway 273 overpass near Eastside Rd.
krcrtv.com
Five pets die in Redding house fire
REDDING, Calif. — Update as of 12:51 pm. An early-morning house fire left several residents displaced and several pets deceased Friday morning. Redding Fire Department confirmed that five pets that were inside the home died in the fire. No one inside the home was injured. Firefighters remained on the...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Live Entertainment in the North State: January 18 – 24
I’ve noticed over the years that stormy weather tends to keep folks at home early on, but when it persists as our last bout of rainly days did, people get tired of staying home. I made it to a few events in the last couple of weeks, and I was heartened by the turnouts I saw.
krcrtv.com
Free parking in downtown Redding is about to be a thing of the past
REDDING. Calif. — Free parking in downtown Redding is about to be a thing of the past. The pay-to-park system is beginning next week, starting on Monday the pay-to-park program will officially be enforced. These pay stations will accept coins, debit and credit cards, and other options like payment...
krcrtv.com
Construction continues on Shasta County's new courthouse in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The new Shasta County Courthouse towers over much of the landscape on the westside of Downtown Redding. It looks nice, but the question around town is, when is it going to open?. "Well, I feel, we've been under construction for decades. It hasn't actually been that...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Tragedy Strikes Tehama County Supes
Welp, I was all ready to write a glorious recap of Tuesday’s Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting – the one I have been waiting to attend for over 5 years. The Old Guard was gone and a new era of leadership was emerging. I envisioned everybody singing Kumbaya together at the end. Yeah, that didn’t happen.
Shasta Lake level rise thrills local recreation business operators
SHASTA - At California's largest reservoir, January's storms have delivered a blockbuster surge of water. The lake has been rising fast, and locals there are hoping for a whole lot more. Back in October, lodge owner Harold Jones gave KPIX a look at lake levels at his spot near Lakehead. While the water was actually up a bit from the previous year, the lake was just around 30 percent of capacity. Still, Jones was hopeful that a change of fortune could pay off quickly. "One good winter and the water will be pretty much back up to where these...
actionnewsnow.com
Tree crashes into a Tehama County Supervisor's home
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A massive old Oak tree crashed into a home near Red Bluff during last week's storm. The home belongs to Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson. Supervisor Carlson said it was a relatively calm night, when all of a sudden the large Oak tree came crashing through the roof of her home, injuring her daughter who was asleep on the couch in the living room at the time.
krcrtv.com
Burney weathering the elements despite atmospheric storms
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Atmospheric storm conditions, which have been hitting the Northstate quite fiercely over the last few weeks, have left some areas with flooding and power outages requiring residents in high risk areas to do additional prep work. If you travel to Burney, however, things might seem...
actionnewsnow.com
I-5 ramp in Redding reopens after repairs
REDDING, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - The northbound Interstate 5 ramp to westbound Highway 44 was closed for several hours Thursday for repairs, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans said the ramp was damaged in a crash Thursday morning, prompting crews to make emergency repairs. A detour was in place...
krcrtv.com
Those living near Redding shooting scared for their lives
REDDING, CA — Redding police officers responded to Cascade lane and Victor avenue on Monday after numerous reports of shots fired. KRCR spoke to residents at Victor and Manchester and also Victor and Cascade and those residents both told us that they thought the gunshots were from fireworks or firecrackers.
krcrtv.com
Hall's Hidden Treasures temporarily closed due to driver crashing into the business
REDDING, CA — Brad Hall, owner of Hall's Hidden Treasures on South Market street put up a sign today letting customers know that they are temporarily closed. This is because an elderly man drove out of control into the front of the business around 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
krcrtv.com
Storefront smashed after driver crashes into building in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A driver crashed their car into a building in Redding around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened at Hall's Hidden Treasures on South Market St. Michael Blakeslee witnesses the incident. "A gentlemen hit the telephone pole then ran through the store. It's pretty bad but he's doing alright. They were able to get him out of the car, check his vitals, do everything like that, get the car shut off, make sure the building doesn't burn."
krcrtv.com
Palo Cedro business reopens after being closed for two weeks due to winter storms
PALO CEDRO, Calif. — — There are sunny skies over much of the Northstate, but the damage done by recent storms has hurt some local businesses. Norms is a scratch kitchen restaurant located in the heart of Palo Cedro. They usually open their doors at 5 p.m. but Chef Michael Schoonover said after being hit repeatedly by California’s storms, they had to close their doors for more than two weeks.
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist with suspended license leads police on 100mph chase in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — A Corning man was arrested on Monday night after police say he fled from them on his motorcycle, going more than 100mph. Officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) patrolled Barham Ave. and Samson Ave. around 9:30 p.m. because of recent narcotics activity. They say 52-year-old Donald Whitehead rode up on his motorcycle to a house in the area also known for drug activity.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Red Bluff Police find missing teen
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE:. Per Red Bluff Police Abraham has officially been found safe. Red Bluff police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. According to police, 16-year-old Dejon Abraham is a suspected runaway. Abraham is described as being five feet and three inches. She...
krcrtv.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-5 NB Connector to HWY 44 WB Fully Closed
REDDING, Calif. — Caltrans has fully closed the on-ramp from Interstate 5 to Westbound Highway 44 for guardrail repair. As of 9:00 a.m. there is no estimated time of reopening. Icy roads caused multiple car crashes Thursday morning, creating traffic delays for several commuters across Redding. you can read...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting at Redding Police officers, RPD says
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 17, 2:30 AM:. More details were released by police early Tuesday morning after a man was arrested for 'Attempted Murder of a Police Officer' in Redding. The following is a press release from the Redding Police Department:. Man Arrested for Shooting at Redding Police...
krcrtv.com
Another storm hits the Northstate, Caltrans says check road conditions
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A ninth atmospheric river is hitting the Northstate on Wednesday and Caltrans is preparing for the storm. Although the weather won't be as drastic as we have seen in recent weeks, Caltrans District 2 officials say drivers still need to be vigilant and check roadway conditions before they head out by checking their QuickMap. It shows a variety of different road conditions like where road closures, traffic incidents and areas with chain checks are located.
Comments / 0