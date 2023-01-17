Plan calls for up to 1,260 housing units, 130K of retail space in east Frederick

Members of Frederick's planning staff are scheduled to brief members of the public on preliminary plans for a massive residential and commercial development on the city's east side at a meeting on Tuesday night.

The project proposed by developer Greenberg Gibbons would inclue a mixed-use development with up to 1,260 residential units and up to 130,000 square feet of retail space, plus various open space areas, on nearly 65 acres at the former Frederick Brick Works site bordered by East Street, South Street, and Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick.