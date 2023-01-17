ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Plan calls for up to 1,260 housing units, 130K of retail space in east Frederick

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PjahJ_0kGrdDwC00

Members of Frederick's planning staff are scheduled to brief members of the public on preliminary plans for a massive residential and commercial development on the city's east side at a meeting on Tuesday night.

The project proposed by developer Greenberg Gibbons would inclue a mixed-use development with up to 1,260 residential units and up to 130,000 square feet of retail space, plus various open space areas, on nearly 65 acres at the former Frederick Brick Works site bordered by East Street, South Street, and Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick.

Comments / 17

Reid Hirsh
3d ago

You never want to overdevelop an area bc that only leads to the historical beauty and value of an area to drop, could lead to an unwanted increase in traffic, can affect the flow of business for local businesses, and a few other factors to consider. Whatever they decide, it better balance out on the scales for everyone and not just favor one side but not the other.

Reply
2
Timothy Travis
3d ago

Fredrick is going to be like new York full of crime it's just what the trash democrats want to make all of Maryland a safe place for criminals and not family's

Reply(5)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Groundbreaking for MoCo’s Largest Ever Affordable Housing Development

Montgomery County has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and AHC to build nearly 200 multi-family homes, located at Randolph Road and Bushey Drive, near Veirs Mill Road, in Silver Spring (Wheaton-Glenmont)– the project broke ground this week. According to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the county was able to leverage the land value, coupled with reduced property taxes, through the County’s PILOT program and a substantial loan from the County’s Housing Initiative Fund, which enabled this construction to move forward despite dramatic increases in both construction costs and interest rates.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Lane Shift Taking Place Friday In Washington County

It will occur along Md. 65 at the I-70 bridge. Hagerstown, Md (KM) There will be a lane shift on Friday in Washington County. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the lane shift will take place from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM along Md. 65 or Sharpsburg Pike under the I-70 bridge.. The contractor will shift the lanes to the right, allowing personnel to do work on the left side of Route 65.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Regal to Close its Rockville Location After Nearly 25 Years

Regal Cinemas has announced plans to close 39 U.S. theaters, including its location at 199 E Montgomery Ave in Rockville, according to a report today by Business Insider. The Regal Rockville opened on November 6, 1998. Insider reports that Cineworld, the parent company of Regal that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2021, plans to “reject the leases” of the 39 locations starting February 15. The company expects the move to save them close to $22 million a year and “the debtors are hopeful that these negotiations will lead to lease concessions and modifications that will obviate the need for rejection and enable additional theater sites to remain open.”
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

MARC Restores Service, 20+ Trains Canceled After System-Wide Outage: Officials

Maryland’s MARC commuter train service suspended all service and canceled several routes Friday morning due to a system-wide outage, officials said. Train service was restored more than four hours later. Holly Arnold, administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration, said the Brunswick, Penn and Camden lines were impacted by a...
BRUNSWICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Happening Today: Lakeforest Redevelopment Plan Joint Public Hearing

The City of Gaithersburg Joint Planning Commission/Mayor and City Council Hearing on the Lakeforest redevelopment plan is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at City Hall, 31 S. Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877. WRS Inc., the company redeveloping the mall, held an informational meeting on October 20...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Lakeforest Mall to Close at the End of March after Almost 45 Years

WRS, Inc. officially announced that Lakeforest Mall will be closing at the end of March, after almost 45 years in Gaithersburg. The closing of the mall aligns with the recently announced closing of Macy’s, the last of the remaining anchor stores at the mall. The announcement was made at a City of Gaithersburg Mayor and City Council meeting on Tuesday night. WRS plans to demolish “as soon as they can.” Financing requires the mall to remain as an option in case “things go really sideways”, which could cause WRS to have to look at re-tenanting the mall. It was made clear that WRS does not intend to do this, but needs to keep it as an option. Previously, WRS mentioned 2024 as a target date for demolition to occur and new construction to begin.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wfmd.com

Lane Shift On Route 15 In Frederick County Friday

THURMONT, Md. (BW)- Route 15 northbound lanes will shift in Thurmont on Friday, January 20 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Route 15 bridge that stretches over Route 77 will undergo construction to replace the left lane bridge deck. Crews have installed a new bridge deck on the right...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Hagerstown seniors struggle to find affordable housing

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Rent prices have become a problem for senior citizens in Hagerstown amid steady increases all around the DMV. “Trying to find affordable houses here in Hagerstown is really too hard,” Resident Lila Johnson said. “Starting from like ($1,400) up to $1,800 per month, I cannot afford that.” Johnson has […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wfmd.com

Fire At Hickory Hill Apartments In Frederick

Fire displaces several people from their apartment. Frederick, MD (DG) – A fire late Wednesday night displaced several people at the Hickory Hill Apartments in Frederick. Shortly before 10 p.m. firefighters were sent to 1479 Key Parkway in building C at Hickory Hill Apartments for a fire with entrapment.
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville: Bulk Waste Collection Suspended Due to County Incinerator Issues

Due to issues with the solid waste incinerator at the Montgomery County Resource Recovery Facility in Dickerson, the City of Rockville will not be collecting bulk waste at this time. Household recycling and trash collections remain on their regular schedule. Scheduled bulk refuse collections are suspended until the county-owned facility...
ROCKVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

Fire Severely Destroys Home In Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Ijamsville shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is located in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road. Firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes. Everyone who was in the home got out safely. The cause of...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Court proceedings indicate Bel Air Athletic Club was subject of unpaid rent

BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County community staple of 40 years will soon close permanently amid court proceedings over unpaid rent, the 11 News I-Team has learned. People in Bel Air expressed shock after finding out about the closing of the Bel Air Athletic Club, which they said is the heart of their community. The club houses a gym, various classes, pre-K and pools, making it a hub of the town with a regularly packed parking lot.
BEL AIR, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
7K+
Followers
238
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy