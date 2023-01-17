Read full article on original website
Related
Miss USA wore a homemade swimsuit cape made of plastic bottles before winning the 71st Miss Universe pageant
Miss Universe winner R'Bonney Gabriel, a textile artist from the US, designed the swimsuit cape to show how we can make art from trash.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
TODAY.com
R'Bonney Gabriel, the first Filipino American Miss USA, is crowned Miss Universe
R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States was crowned the 71st Miss Universe on Saturday, Jan. 14. Last year, she was the first Filipino American to win the title of Miss USA. Gabriel bested 1st runner-up Amanda Dudmel from Venezuela and 2nd runner-up Andreína Martínez from the Dominican Republic in the contest. The pageant took place in New Orleans where 84 women from around the world competed for the title.
24 of the most daring looks contestants wore to compete in the 71st annual Miss Universe pageant
The contestants in the 71st annual Miss Universe pageant made bold choices with their fashion, rocking thigh-high slits, sheer fabric, and cutouts.
TMZ.com
Rep. George Santos Denies Drag Queen Past After Ex-Friend Posts 2008 Photo
7:39 AM PT -- George Santos addressed the reports, saying the drag queen claims are "categorically false." He said, "the media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted or fazed by this." Rep. George Santos has yet...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Miss USA turns heads with 33-pound moon costume
In the buildup to Saturday night's 71st annual Miss Universe pageant, contestants participated in preliminary rounds this week to show off their creativity in costumes, and Miss USA stole the show with her larger-than-life space costume. Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, a 28-year-old Texan vying for the Miss Universe crown, stepped...
Miss Universe 2023 will be hosted by Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai Jenkins
The 2023 Miss Universe competition will be hosted by Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai Jenkins. The event was previously hosted by Steve Harvey over the past few years.
Fierce beauty: Ukraine to battle Russia for Miss Universe title
The next battlefield will be at a beauty pageant. Miss Ukraine Viktoria Apanasenko, who will be representing the war-torn country at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans on Jan. 14, unveiled her look for the contest’s National Costume competition: a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings. The Warrior of Light costume “symbolizes our nation’s fight against darkness,” read Apanasenko’s caption on Instagram. “Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.” The outfit — complete with weapon and body armor — sends the message that Apanasenko “carries light through the darkness that came to our...
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel celebrates NASA moon landing in Miss Universe 2023 national costume contest
When Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel took the stage in the Miss Universe 2023 National Costume Show this week, she wore the moon, literally.
Miss Universe Winner R’Bonney Gabriel of USA Takes the Crown With Plans to Use ‘Fashion As a Force for Good’
Introducing Miss Universe 2023, Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel of Texas. She took the crown tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana, besting 83 delegates and her fellow beauty queens who made the final three round: Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez and Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel. She wore a sparkling blue-black ombre dress with cutouts around the bodice and sleeves. A fringe skirt and bejeweled shoulders added a sleek textual finish. Platform heels completed the look. The high-pressure final three round includes a question and answer, which leaves the judges with their last impression of the next Miss Universe. They answered the same question: “If...
Upworthy
Adopted Black woman discovers at 28 that she's a Sierra Leone princess: 'It was overwhelming'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2021. It has since been updated. When Sarah Culberson first set foot in Bumpe, Sierra Leone, in 2004, she had no idea what to expect. It had only been days since she'd discovered her biological father, learned she had family in West Africa and that she was considered a princess in that part of the world. And now here she was, across the Atlantic Ocean, witnessing the unthinkable: children with missing limbs, schools reduced to rubble, and entire neighborhoods destroyed or burned to the ground. "It was overwhelming. The reality wasn't just, 'I'm coming to meet my family, and everything's perfect.' It was a reality check. This is what people have been living through. This is my family. How is this princess going to be part of this community and make a difference in the country?" Culberson told NBC News.
Tyler Perry offered the Sussexes his LA home because his mother ‘loved’ Diana
The Duke of Sussex has said that Tyler Perry offered him his Los Angeles house to stay in because his own mother had “loved” Diana, Princess of Wales.Harry said that the US actor and comedian had made the “generous” offer as he and Meghan sought to travel to America from Canada amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.Perry, who is known for multiple US television shows, revealed that after Diana’s famous visit to Harlem, New York in 1989, she could “do no wrong” in the eyes of his own mother.During her visit at the time of the US Aids...
Former Royal Chef Says Little ‘Brat’ Prince Harry Taught Him How to Cook American-Style Food
Find out which food Prince Harry showed a royal chef how to make to his liking the way they do in America.
Miss Universe judge slams accusations 2023 competition was ‘rigged’ despite feeling ‘cheated’ after losing Miss New York
CONTROVERSY has surrounded the Miss Universe pageant since its finale on Saturday. Claims of alleged rigging of the results in favor of the winner, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, have been making their rounds online - claims the Miss Universe Organization told The U.S. Sun are "absurd." These claims stemmed from...
bitcoinist.com
Miss Universe El Salvador Walks The Ramp Wearing Bitcoin Costume
The National Costume competition is one of the most anticipated highlights of the Miss Universe competition. This portion lets candidates from each country to creatively demonstrate their culture and heritage. At the preliminary Miss Universe event in New Orleans, Alejandra Guajardo, El Salvador’s candidate, was seen wearing costumes depicting various...
Miss Universe R’bonney Gabriel Pops in Blue Crop Top, Platform Heels & Bejeweled Crown on ‘Good Morning America’
Miss Universe R’bonney Gabriel made a sharp appearance during “Good Morning America” this week. The pageant winner’s new title is a historic one, as she is the first Miss USA to win Miss Universe in 10 years — as well as the first Filipino American to do so. While leaving the program’s Times Square studio in New York City on Tuesday morning, Gabriel was spotted in a sharp black wool overcoat and Louis Vuitton’s brown checked $2,030 Damier Ebene Neverfull MM tote bag. The former Miss USA winner’s outerwear was layered atop a wide-leg set of shimmering cross-hatch-textured trousers in a deep indigo...
Charlene Wittstock: the Monaco family grows, but to live happily one must remain in the shadow
Albert and Charlene, a family that finally seems happy and that leaves behind the gossip that wanted the couple on the verge of divorce. The media even advanced the supposition of a billionaire agreement for the presence of Charlene close to the prince. (source: tgcom24mediaset.it)
Rapper Flo Rida awarded $82.6 million after winning lawsuit against energy drink company Celsius
Flo Rida's legal team claimed that he was not compensated in the form of promised bonuses and stock options for his work with Celsius.
Spectacular Nigerian Wedding Kissed Micro-Weddings Goodbye
“We wanted the joy from the love we’ve found to touch as many people as possible!. With micro-weddings having graduated from necessity to the new norm, couples like Maryam and Ridwan wanted to celebrate their multi-event Nigerian wedding with many of their friends and family who they have missed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
netflixjunkie.com
“Worst UK import”- Royal Experts Claims The US is Increasingly Losing Interest in Harry and Meghan Urging the King For a Final Swing
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle always had a familiarity with the United States owing to the Duchess’ native place. Especially after the infamous Megxit, the California-based couple has shown clear signs of joy and happiness with their life in the states. Many a time and oft, numerous celebrities and notable personalities have applauded their courage to make that daring move. Nonetheless, their days in America now seem to be limited.
Comments / 2