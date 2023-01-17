ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?

It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide

While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
What Is Actually In 'The Superman' Burrito At Taco Bell?

Secret menu items have been popularized recently mostly on social media like TikTok and Reddit. The hashtag #secretmenu on TikTok has 1.1 billion views as of December 2022, with various "hacks" from Jersey Mike's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and more. On Reddit, one user asked the public what their favorite secret menu items, and a few answers included different drinks from Sonic and Jamba Juice, animal-style burgers from In-N-Out, and a cheesy gordita crunch from Taco Bell with a Dorito taco shell in place of the regular shell.
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
McDonald’s Has a New Take on its Most-Beloved Item

Most fast-food chains have one or two menu items that they do best and are most known for -- there’s the Crunchy Taco at Taco Bell, owned by Yum! Brands, the Wendy’s Frosty, and the chicken sandwich at Restaurant Brands International Popeyes, whose success countless brands have been trying to replicate for the last four years.
Wendy's Will Offer $1 Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in January

It's a new year, but you will find Wendy's up to the same old things. The fast food chain is out there running discounts throughout the month that can put you in free fries and Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though, at the moment, the star of the show might be a low-cost chicken sandwich.
Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier

People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.

