‘Wednesday’ Fans Say Choosing Just 1 Favorite Character Has Them ‘Screaming, Crying, Throwing Up’

By Grace Turney
 4 days ago

Jenna Ortega won over fans playing the titular character on Wednesday , but surprisingly, Wednesday Addams is not the fan favorite. Fans voted on their favorite character from the Netflix series in a string of polls. Here’s who (or what) they most look forward to seeing more of in season 2 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UsQA_0kGrcP2D00
(L to R) Thing and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams | Netflix

‘Wednesday’ has taken fans by storm, especially stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and Thing actor Victor Dorobantu

Jenna Ortega has become wildly popular after starring in Wednesday , the Netflix spinoff of The Addams Family . The new Tim Burton-directed show follows Wednesday as she attempts to unmask a mysterious murderer at the fictional Nevermore Academy , a school for outcasts, freaks, and monsters. The Netflix series also highlights Wednesday’s love triangle with  a “normie” from the nearby town, Tyler Galpin ( played by Hunter Doohan ), and psychic Nevermore student Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White).

But neither Wednesday, Tyler, nor Xavier were voted the fan-favorite character from the hit show. Nor was Professor Thornhill, portrayed by Christina Ricci, who previously played the role of Wednesday Addams . It wasn’t even Enid Sinclair, Wednesday’s colorful foil and roommate.

So, who did fans decide was their favorite Wednesday character?

‘Wednesday’ fans chose Thing over Wednesday Addams as their favorite character, according to a Reddit poll

In a Reddit poll, Wednesday fans chose Thing, the disembodied hand that serves as Wednesday Addams’ guardian and sidekick at Nevermore, as their favorite character from the new Netflix series.

A total of 2,535 votes were cast, and Thing narrowly beat Wednesday by a margin of just 23 votes. 88 countries were represented in the vote, including the USA with 1,105 votes, the UK with 242 votes, and Canada with 171 votes. Germany provided 113 votes, Australia 92, India 88, and The Netherlands 66.

Despite having zero spoken lines, Romanian magician and guitarist Victor Dorobantu said that portraying Thing was “pretty hard.” Although the Wednesday team used CGI and prosthetics to pull off the illusion of the bodiless hand, the 25-year-old filmed many of Thing’s scenes.

“It’s pretty hard to create, from start to end,” said Dorobantu in a YouTube video. He had never acted before appearing in the Netflix show, and he impressed the Wednesday team with his ability to convey emotions through hand gestures. “Even the way he talks, it’s pretty hard to find movements that can express feelings. For example, in love or angry. Everything is pretty hard when you do it with a real actor.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lIysF_0kGrcP2D00
Victor Dorobantu as Thing | Tomasz Lazar/Netflix

Fans were ‘screaming, crying, throwing up’ over deciding between their favorite characters

The Wednesday fan-favorite character was voted over a series of Reddit polls, with voters selecting their least-favorite character for elimination each time.

Fans seriously struggled with the decision. Once the voting was narrowed down to the final five, one Reddit user said, “Screaming, crying, throwing up while thinking about this decision.” “Same. Already heartbroken over it!” replied one fan, while another wrote, “I’m literally trembling and peeing right now.”

And once Thing was declared the winner, many fans couldn’t believe that the wordless hand defeated the titular character. “This was a crazy close call!” one fan wrote. “And I find it freaking hilarious that a hand won over the acclaimed main character :D King Thing [crown emoji] [hand emoji].”

Another fan joked, “Thing: ‘T[h]anks y’all, but I only played the hand I was dealt.’”

