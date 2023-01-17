Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie Looks Like a Goddess in Versace at ‘Babylon’ Premiere in Australia
Like a goddess! Margot Robbie was a vision in Versace at the Babylon premiere in her native Australia. For the Monday, January 16, red carpet event, Robbie, 32, dazzled photographers in a baby blue corset gown from the Italian fashion house. The floor-length frock was equipped with a sleek satin construction and crisscross straps that […]
Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Match in Low-Rise Miniskirts and Sheer Crop Tops
Kylie Jenner has been experimenting with sheer, mesh designs as of late, so it's no surprise to see she got her hands on Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2023 dots set. The reality star posed alongside best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, aka "Stassie," in the viral style, which has also been seen on Dua Lipa and Chlöe.
Machine Gun Kelly Channels Jules’ Makeup from ‘Euphoria’ & Goes Viral in Chrome Dolce & Gabbana Jacket With Pointy Shoes
Machine Gun Kelly shared a slideshow of images on Instagram yesterday from his trip to Milan, where he attended Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 2023 menswear show during Milan Fashion Week. The singer went viral with his metallic look and his makeup, which was inspired by Jules from HBO Max’s “Euphoria,” played by Hunter Schafer. “I call this: if Jules from euphoria went to Milan,” he wrote. Just like Jules, MGK sported bold graphic makeup. Kelly’s ensemble centered around statement-making pieces like a silver embossed blazer jacket. In a similarly silver outfit, the songwriter wore a D&G corset top featuring a mirrored plaque...
Cardi B Channels Barbie In Plunging Pink Dress & Blonde Wig: Photos
All dolled up! Cardi B was in full Barbie mode for her latest Instagram post. The WAP rapper, 30, looked like a total bombshell while rocking a tight pink dress and long blonde locks for a stop by the The Jason Lee Show on Jan. 16, 2023. In the snap,...
See first photos of new couple Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart on bowling date
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart seem to have confirmed their rumored romance. Page Six has obtained exclusive photos of the singer-actress, 30, and the Chainsmokers member, 33, on a flirty date at The Gutter, a New York City bowling alley, on Sunday. An eyewitness tells us the couple was “making out” like teenagers while enjoying some alone time. “There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph,” our insider spills. The pair kept things casual, with Gomez wearing a black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. Her dark, shoulder-length locks were down...
Kendra Wilkinson Seen In Rare Photos With Her Kids, Hank, 13, & Alijah, 8, During Grocery Run In LA
Kendra Wilkinson, 37, was the perfect image of a busy and doting mom during her latest outing. The television personality recently stepped out to get groceries in Los Angeles, CA with her son Hank, 13, and daughter Alijah, 8, and looked motivated and content. They were all photographed while holding bags and walking out the sliding doors of the location in casual outfits.
Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign
On Thursday, the singer and lingerie brand released the sexy ad campaign across social media Rihanna is ready for Valentine's Day. On Thursday, the 34-year-old musician shared a steamy video announcement for Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day campaign where she posed seductively in a black lace see-through bodysuit. A s the words "V-DAY 2023" came on screen, the video cut to different poses of Rihanna as the sound of glass breaking played in the background against a mid-tempo beat. "phuck yo roses ♥️," wrote Rihanna as the lingerie brand also...
Look at Her Now! Selena Gomez Dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart: Get the Details
New year, new romance! Selena Gomez has been quietly dating Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers, Life & Style can confirm on Monday, January 13. Us Weekly was the first to break the story. Keep reading for more details about the relationship. How Did Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Meet? According to a source who spoke...
Drake Flexes $3.3M Worth Of Pharrell's Jewelry In 'Jumbotron Shit Poppin' Video
Drake has released a new music video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” which finds him flexing more than $3.3 million worth of Pharrell‘s jewelry — check it out below. Released on Tuesday (January 17), the clip is described as 72 hours in the life of Drizzy and his friends. In it, the OVO hitmaker can be seen living the high life, which includes going jewelry shopping, posting up next to a red Ferrari and letting loose at a nightclub.
Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate
Shawn Mendes, 24, and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
The "M3GAN" Dance Continues Its TikTok Reign
Movie theaters, malls, bedrooms, gyms — name a location, and M3GAN's dance has likely been performed there. Months before "M3GAN" even premiered, TikTokers latched onto a particular dance scene from the horror film, re-creating the peculiar moves and spawning a new viral trend. First teased in the trailer last...
Cardi B Talks Takeoff’s Death, Plastic Surgery, Quavo’s “Messy” & More With Jason Lee
The mother of two is the first guest to join the Hollywood Unlocked CEO on his new REVOLT show. The five-year anniversary of Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is quickly approaching. Unfortunately for her fans, a release date is not yet set for her sophomore effort. Still, many have their fingers crossed we’ll see it arrive in 2023.
Madonna Appears as Virgin Mary, Recreates Last Supper for Vanity Fair Icons Issue
She addresses past criticism from the Catholic church and opens up about her relationship with religion today. Madonna is once again tapping into religious iconography in her latest photoshoot for Vanity Fair's European covers in Italy, France and Spain -- and opening up about her own feelings about religion now.
A Closer Look at Elle Fanning’s Risk-Taking Critics Choice Look
Elle Fanning was undeniably one of the best-dressed stars in attendance at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards this Sunday. Fanning—whose Hulu series, The Girl From Plainville, was nominated for Best Limited Series—chose an unexpected take on the 19th-century bustle skirt from Alexander McQueen. Perfect for a 21st-century It-girl!
Sydney Sweeney Wears a Leather Bustier Minidress to Bed
You can't beat a little black dress. In a Jan. 18 Instagram post, Sydney Sweeney shared photos of her head-to-toe leather outfit, featuring an edgy wraparound minidress from Alexander McQueen. The look, captured by photographer Marco Bahler, included a zip-up bustier top with silver hardware, as well as coordinating platform boots, which hit just below the knee. To top it off, Sweeney accessorized with a pair of sheer black tights, a matching leather bag, and a flattering double-breasted trench coat in heather gray.
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Britney Spears new Tattoo, Dolly, Salma, Jodie Sweetin!
'It sucks': Britney Spears gets new tattoo but immediately regrets it. OUR QUEEN!!!!!!!! Dolly Parton is 77. Salma Hayek took down a glam pic after people accused her of going too heavy on the filters. Kelsea Ballerini wouldn't confirm that she's dating "Outer Banks" actor Chase Stokes, so TMZ went...
Kylie Jenner Frolics in Grassy Hills Wearing Curve-Hugging Bodysuit
See the reality stars's latest "kyventure."
Rihanna Morphes Into a Y2K Bratz Doll for New Savage Fenty Campaign
If you didn’t know it by now, ’00s beauty trends are back and in full effect from makeup, nails and hairstyles. Let Rihanna‘s Y2K braids be a prime example if you need further confirmation of this. In a photoshoot for her new Savage Sports campaign, the icon...
Yung Miami And Trina Serve All The Tea In Tonight’s Episode Of ‘Caresha, Please’
Yung Miami and Trina serve piping hot tea on tonight's "Caresha, Please" episode.
Gerard Pique trolls Shakira following her diss track comments about his car
Shakira may have released a very public diss track about her ex Gerard Piqué, but the Spanish footballer is returning the favor by flaunting the same car Shakira disses in her song. Last week, the Colombian singer released a song alongside DJ Bizarapp where she calls out Piqué, 35, and his new relationship with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti. Shakira, 45, does not make Piqué sound good in her song. She alludes to his 2019 tax fraud conviction and how he traded in his nice things for more budget-friendly items. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThis includes trading a...
