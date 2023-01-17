ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Why Fans Were Freaking out Over This Short Teaser

By Erica Scassellati
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Bridgerton Season 3 is officially happening. Though there is no released date yet, Nicola Coughlan confirmed that the next season follows Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s love story . Months ago Netflix released a teaser revealing that the new season is in production. The teaser was brief and didn’t reveal much else, but it had some fans freaking out. Here’s why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2Exo_0kGrcCo000
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Netflix announced that ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 is in production

At the moment, there is no official release date for Bridgerton Season 3. In August 2022, Netflix released a teaser confirming that the new season is in production . The video included Bridgerton cast members holding up the number two with their fingers, then flipping it around to three.

At the end of the teaser, Colin actor Luke Newton opens the door of a carriage, revealing Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, inside. Coughlan’s hair and makeup for this season look stunning. She says, “ Bridgerton Season 3 filming has officially begun.” Then asks Newton, “You coming in?” He responds, “Let’s go,” and climbs into the carriage.

Here’s why this brief teaser had fans freaking out

The teaser might not seem like much, but it definitely got some fans looking forward to the new season. One fan commented , “The way I choked on my coffee when she invited him into the carriage. They knew exactly what they were doing there.”

Bridgerton is based on a series of books by Julia Quinn. Colin and Penelope’s love story is titled Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. Fans who have read the book know something that others don’t. In the book, a steamy scene between Colin and Penelope takes place in a carriage. Netflix’s teaser seems to hint that this scene will be included in the series.

Coughlin also teased fans of the series by posting the same video on her Instagram , along with the captain, “Get ready for the (carriage) ride of your lives, filming for #Bridgerton Season Three has officially begun.”

Nicola Coughlan wants the carriage scene to be in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Nicola Coughlan knows that there are sexy scenes coming for her character in Bridgerton Season 3. However, the actor isn’t looking forward to watching them back.

“I think I’m genuinely and I’m not kidding – going to ask Shondaland for a special family-friendly cut,” the actor told Digital Spy in March 2022. “Because I just think it’s embarrassing enough watching the scenes that I am not in there like that.”

Related

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Luke Newton Thinks Colin and Penelope Met in the ‘Cutest Way Possible’

Despite this, Coughlan chose the carriage scene as a moment from the book she would like included in the TV show. “Well, there is one of the racy scenes which sounds a weird answer, but there’s a scene in the carriage,” Coughlan told the outlet.

“And it’s just if they’re sort of arguing, and then it all gets very romantic, shall we say, but I think it will be such a good scene in the show,” she revealed. “It terrifies me to think of filming, but I think it would be really great.”

All episodes of Bridgerton are currently streaming on Netflix.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Married at First Sight: Airris Is Torn About Marrying Jasmine After His Cousin Warns 'This Is Not a Game'

Airris' family expressed doubt about him going through with the experiment in the premiere episode of the latest season Is Married at First Sight star Airris getting cold feet before his wedding? In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Wednesday's episode, the Nashville-based software engineer, 39, begins to question his decision to participate in the show after being confronted by his cousin Fallina just before the ceremony. Under the show's premise, people agree to be set up with a stranger by a panel of experts and marry that person without having ever seen or met...
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
The Independent

Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023

A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
SheKnows

The Stunning Young & Restless Twist for Sally’s Baby That Could Turn the Show Upside-Down — Plus, Billy and Lily’s Split Irks Fans

Young & Restless has plenty going on — lots of characters in lots of scenes — and yet nothing really happens. Thoughts on the week:. Unsurprisingly, Devon and Abby hooked up again and it looks as though predictions that they’ll end up living together soonish are right on the nose. They will probably be as boring as all get out together, but maybe there will be a challenge from Elena at some point if Nate keeps bonding with Victoria. Chance, meanwhile, had dinner with Sharon, and I can’t wait to see what kind of heat these two can generate together. Will the writers go there? It’s a risk, as the pairing may find more popularity than the Billy/Chelsea match they’re so keen on.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

263K+
Followers
126K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy