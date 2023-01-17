Read full article on original website
Related
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic sidelined by hamstring tightness
DENVER (AP) — Denver big man Nikola Jokic missed the Nuggets’ game against Indiana on Friday night because of tightness in his left hamstring. Jokic sat out a game last week to rest a sore right wrist. He also missed three games in November due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The two-time reigning NBA MVP has triple-doubles in five of his last six games. He’s averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds and 9.9 assists this season. Forward Vlatko Cancar also sat out because of an illness not related to COVID-19.
Steve Kerr wants a shorter NBA season so he doesn't have to rest his players
Steve Kerr doesn’t like resting his players either. The Golden State Warriors coach opted to rest several of his starters in Friday night’s game against the Cavaliers in Cleveland — something many in the league have been trying to stop teams from doing in recent years. But,...
Cowboys worth billions more than any other sports team in America
A new study from Sidelines.io revealed the Dallas Cowboys as the richest sports team in America in 2022. According to the website, out of the 152 teams in the NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS, and NHL that were analyzed, the Dallas Cowboys ranked first, followed by the New England Patriots. Sideline’s research analyzed each team’s value, […]
Comments / 0