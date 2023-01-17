ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

US 103.1

Dearborn Woman Taken Down in $65 Million Coupon Fraud Scheme

A Dearborn woman is facing decades in prison for her part in a $65 million coupon scheme, submitting fraudulent reimbursement claims to pharmaceutical companies.+. Suzan Berro was not the average 'couponer' who clips manufacturers' coupons in order to save a few bucks on groceries. Berro worked as a medical biller...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Elevator issues persist for seniors living in Trenton high rise

TRENTON, Mich. – Elevator problems for seniors continue in a high rise in Trenton. Help Me Hank has been tracking those issues for more than a year, and Local 4 is finally seeing some results. However, seniors still need help as only one elevator is working to serve people living on 12 floors.
TRENTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community rallies around Sterling Heights police officer fighting cancer

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – As brand new parents, Colton and Amber Conley should be able to spend every second they have with their 5-month-old daughter Meredith. She’s an adorable baby with an adorable smile, but the shirt she was wearing when Local 4 visited also served as a reminder. Her dad, Colton, who’s also a Sterling Heights police officer, is fighting a battle within.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit child care owner profiled in Free Press receives $20K on 'Kelly Clarkson Show'

When Betty Henderson, who owns a 24-hour child care center in Detroit, was profiled intheFree Press several months ago, she wasn’t sure how much longer she could endure the struggle of keeping her center open. Besides the razor-thin margins — or even losses — inherent in operating a child care center and the exceedingly long hours required to run one around the clock, Henderson felt unsupported and uncertain about the future.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Youths released from rooms in Wayne Co. juvenile jail after up to 10 days of quarantine

Wayne County officials have lifted a COVID-19 quarantine they say forced them to confine youths to their rooms at the juvenile jail for up to 10 days in recent weeks, a move that upset some parents and advocates. A county spokesperson said Thursday the last youth left quarantine at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility on Monday and that a total of 14 cases were confirmed and three were probable. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Detroit woman brings fresh, healthy food to her corner of the city

After nearly three decades working as a registered nurse, Detroiter Sonya Greene is opening a fresh produce market in her neighborhood. Greene cares deeply about the health and wellbeing of the people around her, and one of the biggest hurdles to health for many in the city is the lack of fresh, affordable and easily available produce and other daily grocery items.
DETROIT, MI

