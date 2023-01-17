Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Quite a calling: 3 generations of family work demolition removing Detroit blight
FOX 2 (WJBK) - One Detroit family is working hard to tackle blight in the city - and it has become a multigenerational calling. "When I graduated high school I went and did a year of college and figured out that it wasn’t for me," said Leo Mumpfield Jr.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit apartment complex gate not working, crime spikes leaving residents livid
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of a gated community say there is no gate - and they are fed up. "We are supposed to be a gated community, a gated complex in a gated community," said resident Nicole Moore. But there's no gate at the Prince Hall Place apartments near...
fox2detroit.com
Land Bank house woman used savings to renovate, broken into and wiped out
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman's future home was robbed of everything - and it's left her in a deep hole. "My bank account is zero, it's like under $50," said Jackie Williams."I can't afford to put this back here." All of Jackie William’s money was invested there - so...
Dearborn Woman Taken Down in $65 Million Coupon Fraud Scheme
A Dearborn woman is facing decades in prison for her part in a $65 million coupon scheme, submitting fraudulent reimbursement claims to pharmaceutical companies.+. Suzan Berro was not the average 'couponer' who clips manufacturers' coupons in order to save a few bucks on groceries. Berro worked as a medical biller...
fox2detroit.com
New charges for Hassan Chokr • Deputy's actions probed after Pontiac tragedy • Bank robber's Snapchat taunts
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - The 35-year-old Dearborn man already charged with ethnic intimidation is now facing federal weapons charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm and lying on a federal firearms form. Hassan Chokr had tried purchasing a shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol on Dec....
Metro police departments join forces to crack down on ring of Ulta thieves
A country-wide problem is making its way to Michigan. Theives have been ransacking Ulta beauty stores across the country stealing thousands of dollars worth of products in minutes.
Detroit firefighter expected to be charged with selling drugs in Eastpointe, possibly other Macomb County communities
A Detroit firefighter is expected to face charges after an investigation in Macomb County revealed he was selling drugs in Eastpointe and possibly other communities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Elevator issues persist for seniors living in Trenton high rise
TRENTON, Mich. – Elevator problems for seniors continue in a high rise in Trenton. Help Me Hank has been tracking those issues for more than a year, and Local 4 is finally seeing some results. However, seniors still need help as only one elevator is working to serve people living on 12 floors.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community rallies around Sterling Heights police officer fighting cancer
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – As brand new parents, Colton and Amber Conley should be able to spend every second they have with their 5-month-old daughter Meredith. She’s an adorable baby with an adorable smile, but the shirt she was wearing when Local 4 visited also served as a reminder. Her dad, Colton, who’s also a Sterling Heights police officer, is fighting a battle within.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Dearborn woman facing decades in prison for $65M pharmaceutical coupon scheme -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 23-year-old Dearborn woman convicted in $65 million coupon scheme. A 23-year-old Dearborn woman is facing decades in prison for her role in a $65 million...
Two beautiful, abandoned apartment buildings in Detroit are being renovated for affordable housing
Nearly an entire block in the Piety Hill neighborhood will be brought back to life
Detroit child care owner profiled in Free Press receives $20K on 'Kelly Clarkson Show'
When Betty Henderson, who owns a 24-hour child care center in Detroit, was profiled intheFree Press several months ago, she wasn’t sure how much longer she could endure the struggle of keeping her center open. Besides the razor-thin margins — or even losses — inherent in operating a child care center and the exceedingly long hours required to run one around the clock, Henderson felt unsupported and uncertain about the future.
Youths released from rooms in Wayne Co. juvenile jail after up to 10 days of quarantine
Wayne County officials have lifted a COVID-19 quarantine they say forced them to confine youths to their rooms at the juvenile jail for up to 10 days in recent weeks, a move that upset some parents and advocates. A county spokesperson said Thursday the last youth left quarantine at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility on Monday and that a total of 14 cases were confirmed and three were probable. ...
Detroit News
TikTok videos at Detroit area hospital raise questions about privacy, speech
Dearborn — Denise Bradley of Detroit was in a waiting room at a Dearborn hospital on Christmas, waiting to be seen for severe tooth pain, when she saw what she thought was an unfair interaction between hospital staff and a pregnant woman also waiting to be seen. The activist...
onedetroitpbs.org
Michigan caregivers are providing care for their loved ones. Who’s caring for them?
Caregiving: It’s a responsibility that those of us with aging loved ones may inevitably face. And for three Michigan caregivers, the life changes and challenges that come with it have become part of their everyday life. On some days, it can feel as if those responsibilities might push them...
Farmington Hills police believe someone is trying to harm animals by leaving 'tainted marshmallows' around the neighborhood
Police are issuing a warning to pet owners as they believe someone is trying to harm animals by placing “tainted marshmallows” on the ground around the neighborhood.
The Only Floating US Post Office is Right Here in Good Old Michigan
Did you know Michigan has a floating post office? The J. W. Westcott II is a fully functional, floating post office with its very own zip code that operates on the Detroit River. Just as a point of clarification, we should acknowledge that there are other boats that are responsible...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man who threatened preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills charged with lying on forms to buy 3 guns
DETROIT – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills has been charged for lying on federal firearm forms to try to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol, officials said. The United States Department of Justice announced on Wednesday...
Detroit-based We Eatin’ makes potato chips based on local rappers
From ‘Better Made’ to ‘how to get paid’: How Detroit hip-hop infiltrated the snack food market
wdet.org
Detroit woman brings fresh, healthy food to her corner of the city
After nearly three decades working as a registered nurse, Detroiter Sonya Greene is opening a fresh produce market in her neighborhood. Greene cares deeply about the health and wellbeing of the people around her, and one of the biggest hurdles to health for many in the city is the lack of fresh, affordable and easily available produce and other daily grocery items.
Comments / 1